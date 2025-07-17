Hagens Berman Jayco rider Samuele Privitera dies after crash on stage 1 of Giro della Valle d’Aosta

‘To lose him is devastating beyond words’ says Hagens Berman owner and general manager Axel Merckx in a statement

BRISIGHELLA AL CESENA, ITALY - MARCH 28: Samuele Privitera of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025, Stage 4 a 150.4km stage from Brisighella to Brisighella al Cesena on March 28, 2025 in Brisighella, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Samuele Privitera as he stepped up from the development squad to ride with Jayco-AlUla at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hagens Berman Jayco announced late on Wednesday that rider Samuele Privitera has died, with the 19-year-old Italian rider having been taken to hospital after crashing on stage 1 of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta.

“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team. This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable,” said Hagens Berman owner and general manager Axel Merckx in a statement released by the team. “He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”

