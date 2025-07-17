Hagens Berman Jayco rider Samuele Privitera dies after crash on stage 1 of Giro della Valle d’Aosta

Samuele Privitera as he stepped up from the development squad to ride with Jayco-AlUla at Coppi e Bartali

Hagens Berman Jayco announced late on Wednesday that rider Samuele Privitera has died, with the 19-year-old Italian rider having been taken to hospital after crashing on stage 1 of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta.

“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team. This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable,” said Hagens Berman owner and general manager Axel Merckx in a statement released by the team. “He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”

“Personally, I am struggling to express the sadness I feel but I am deeply grateful for every moment we shared with him and for the joy he brought to our team every single day,” said Merckx. “He loved the bike, he loved the camera, he loved to smile, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and his teammates.”

“Please keep Samuele’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead. On behalf of everyone at Hagens Berman Jayco, thank you for standing with us and honoring Samuele’s memory. Rest in peace, Samuele. You will always be part of this team.”

The rider was in his second season with the development team, which has partnered with WorldTour squad Jayco-AlUla. Privitera stepped up to race with that WorldTour squad at Coppi e Bartali in March.

“The entire organisation mourns the loss of such an incredible, talented rider, with a big heart and special personality,” said Jayco-AlUa in a statement on social media. "Samuele was taken far too young, doing something he was truly passionate about and will always be remembered.

"As a cycling community we grieve together and send our deepest condolences to friends, family and team members at this very difficult time.”

Organisers said Privitera was promptly assisted by the medical services that were following the race and was taken to the Ospedale Parini in Aosta.

“The circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities,” said the race in a statement released on social media.

“In light of the events, the organizing committee has decided to cancel the second stage scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, July 17th, in Passy. The race will resume with the third stage, scheduled for Friday the 18th, from Pre Saint Didier to Col du Gran San Bernardo. This will be preceded by a moment of silence, and the initial stretch of the stage will be neutralized in memory of Samuele.”

Organisers added that they would be giving the teams the freedom to decide whether or not to continue on from the third stage.



Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to Samuele Privitera’s family, friends and teammates.