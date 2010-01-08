McCauley crushes the competition
Experienced rider shows he still has it
Experienced professional Gordon McCauley added a third men's time trial title to his five national road race wins when he prevailed on a flat and windy course at Lincoln University, Christchurch.
McCauley qualified as the final rider, which he says gave him the edge, producing a superb 50:10 for the 40km course, the fastest time recorded for a national time trial championship.
He finished nearly a minute clear of 2007 champion Jeremy Vennell (Hawkes Bay) with Olympic pursuit medallist Marc Ryan (Timaru) third. "I am pretty stoked with that. While I am defending the road race title on Sunday, for me the nationals was all about the time trial today," said McCauley.
"Time trialling is my strength and this flat course suited me. I have put my hand up for the Commonwealth Games with the course in New Delhi also flat. "
McCauley, who won a bronze medal in the discipline at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games, says he believes he is capable of a second medal. "I prepared really well. I've been training on the course and had a really good performance."
He is not confident of repeating his success in Sunday's championship road race, however. "The course is much tougher and today was my focus. My aim on Sunday will be to ride for my Subway Avanti team-mates although if the opportunity presents itself, I'll have a go," he explained.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley
|0:50:10
|2
|Jeremy Vennell
|0:00:55
|3
|Marc Ryan
|0:01:20
|4
|Jason Allen
|0:02:24
|5
|Samuel Horgan
|0:02:33
|6
|Paul Odlin
|0:02:34
|7
|Clinton Avery
|0:03:28
|8
|Justin Kerr
|0:04:00
|9
|Matt Sillars
|0:04:18
|10
|Simon Croom
|0:04:25
|11
|Aaron Strong
|0:04:51
|12
|Scott Wilder
|0:05:50
|13
|Andrew Barlow
|0:06:02
|14
|Jonathan Gee
|0:07:39
