Olympic medallist Olaberria claims Spanish title
Galvez runner up in sprint
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leire Olaberria (Vasca)
|2:58:32
|2
|Débora Gálvez (Catalana)
|3
|Rosa María Bravo (Castilla Y Leon)
|4
|Marta Vilajosana (Catalana)
|5
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Vasca)
|6
|Lucía González (Asturiana)
|7
|Cristina Alcalde (Navarra)
|8
|Loana Eslava (Navarra)
|0:00:04
|9
|Ana Belen Garcia (Castilla La Mancha)
|10
|Bárbara J. Antón (Murciana)
|11
|Silvia Tirado (Valenciana)
|0:00:08
|12
|Anna Ramírez (Catalana)
|13
|Leticia Gil (Castilla Y Leon)
|14
|Rocío Martín (Andaluza)
|0:00:11
|15
|Mireia Epelde (Vasca)
|0:00:15
|16
|Fátima Blázquez (Castilla Y Leon)
|0:00:19
|17
|Catalina Rayó (Balear)
|0:03:26
|18
|Maria José Haro (Murciana)
|0:09:55
|19
|Marta Brugué (Catalana)
|0:09:57
|20
|Maria Del Mar Solera (Tolosa Cf)
|21
|Maria Rosario Rodríguez (Andaluza)
|0:09:59
|22
|Amaia Martioda (Vasca)
|0:13:20
|23
|Marina Girona (Andaluza)
|24
|Inma Rafael (Vasca)
|25
|Yaiza Grande (Castilla Y Leon)
|26
|Maria Rocio Loureda (Gallega)
|27
|Maria Jose Gomez (Gallega)
|28
|María Del Mar Bonnín (Balear)
|29
|Maria Del Mar García (Murciana)
|30
|Ruth Martínez (Madrileña)
|31
|Leticia Galán (Castilla Y Leon)
|32
|Concepción Fernández (Andaluza)
|33
|Carolina Moreno (Castilla La Mancha)
|34
|Maria Dolores Fernández (Imex Monteoro)
