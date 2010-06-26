Trending

Olympic medallist Olaberria claims Spanish title

Galvez runner up in sprint

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leire Olaberria (Vasca)2:58:32
2Débora Gálvez (Catalana)
3Rosa María Bravo (Castilla Y Leon)
4Marta Vilajosana (Catalana)
5Dorleta Zorrilla (Vasca)
6Lucía González (Asturiana)
7Cristina Alcalde (Navarra)
8Loana Eslava (Navarra)0:00:04
9Ana Belen Garcia (Castilla La Mancha)
10Bárbara J. Antón (Murciana)
11Silvia Tirado (Valenciana)0:00:08
12Anna Ramírez (Catalana)
13Leticia Gil (Castilla Y Leon)
14Rocío Martín (Andaluza)0:00:11
15Mireia Epelde (Vasca)0:00:15
16Fátima Blázquez (Castilla Y Leon)0:00:19
17Catalina Rayó (Balear)0:03:26
18Maria José Haro (Murciana)0:09:55
19Marta Brugué (Catalana)0:09:57
20Maria Del Mar Solera (Tolosa Cf)
21Maria Rosario Rodríguez (Andaluza)0:09:59
22Amaia Martioda (Vasca)0:13:20
23Marina Girona (Andaluza)
24Inma Rafael (Vasca)
25Yaiza Grande (Castilla Y Leon)
26Maria Rocio Loureda (Gallega)
27Maria Jose Gomez (Gallega)
28María Del Mar Bonnín (Balear)
29Maria Del Mar García (Murciana)
30Ruth Martínez (Madrileña)
31Leticia Galán (Castilla Y Leon)
32Concepción Fernández (Andaluza)
33Carolina Moreno (Castilla La Mancha)
34Maria Dolores Fernández (Imex Monteoro)

