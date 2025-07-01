Recommended reading

Project Lenny: Can Rod Ellingworth and Bahrain Victorious develop France's next Tour de France winner?

Lenny Martinez has left the French team stable in a bid to one day become a challenger at his home Grand Tour

Bahrain Victorious&#039;s French rider Lenny Martinez celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 8th and final stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 133,3 km between Val-d&#039;Arc and Val-Cenis - Plateau du Mont Cenis, on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Martinez powered to a final stage win at last month's Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images)

The Tour de France is as much a three-week bike race as it is a blank canvas for the French tourism board to show off all that's great about the diverse regions of l'Hexagone. The 2025 race also marks a significant anniversary that French cycling will undoubtedly mention proudly over the next few weeks: the 40th anniversary of Bernard Hinault's record-equalling fifth Tour de France win.

However, for the triumph that this milestone recognises, the fact that it's the last time a Frenchman stood on the top step of the podium in Paris is a thorn in the side of French cycling fans.

Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

