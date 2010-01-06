Image 1 of 20 The Men's Open Time Trial podium (l-r): Jack Anderson (2nd), Cameron Meyer (1st), and Luke Roberts (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 20 Western Australian Cameron Meyer heads out on his ride against the clock and a gold medal in the men's Open Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 20 Cameron Meyer in full Garmin Transitions outfit speeds towards a gold medal in the Men's Open Road Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 20 Garmin Gold at the 2010 Australian Open Road Cycling Championships. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 20 John Cornish from Victoria corners out of the home straight in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 20 Andrew Roe from South Australia makes his way out of the main street in Buninyong during his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 20 Former Olympic rowing gold medallist Drew Ginn from Victoria in action during his ride against the clock in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 20 Travis Meyer from Western Australia makes his way towards the climb out of Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 20 Luke Roberts complete in Milram outfit heads out of Buninyong in his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 20 Western Australian Cameron Meyer heads out on his ride against the clock and a gold medal in the men's Open Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 20 Mark Fenner from New South Wales powers towards the finish in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 20 Andrew Roe from South Australia speeds into Buninyong to finish his ride in the men's open road time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 20 Dylan Newell from Victoria heads into the finish of the time trial in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 20 Jack Anderson from Queensland charges towards a silver medal in the men's open road time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 20 Drew Ginn from Victoria was clocked by the police radar at 79 km/h down the descent of Gear Avenue, the fastest of any rider in the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 20 Peter Milostic from New South Wales heads towards a top-ten finish in the men's open road time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 20 Luke Roberts (Milram) powers towards a podium finish in the men's time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 20 Two wheels are faster than one: Luke Roberts was flying into the finish to the men's open road time trial championship in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 20 Cameron Meyer in full Garmin Transitions outfit speeds towards a gold medal in the Men's Open Road Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 20 The Men's Open Time Trial podium (l-r): Jack Anderson (2nd), Cameron Meyer (1st), and Luke Roberts (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Garmin-Transitions professional Cameron Meyer has claimed his first elite men’s national road title, taking out the Mars Australian Open Road Time Trial Championship in Buninyong, Victoria. Team director sportif Matthew White was on hand to watch Meyer take a 29 second victory over John Anderson with a blistering 50:52.74.

"This is a real honour and something I have been targeting for months," said Meyer. "Losing last year by just six seconds in my first year as an elite was tough, so this year I wanted to step up.

"I have won on the track at this level before, but to get one on the road at this level gives me great confidence ahead of my upcoming season," he added.

Many were scratching their heads after hearing Anderson’s name in second place. Anderson had a serious accident at the Tour of Gippsland in 2008, leaving him with six breaks to his jaw and four missing teeth.

"I suppose to a lot of people it comes as a big surprise, but to me, it's been a long timing coming and over the past three years I've had three top ten finishes in the Under-23s," Anderson said. "It is a reward for many, many years of hard work. I have been knocking on the door for a while now.

"I went out a little bit too hard at the top of the hill and faded a bit towards the finish, but obviously it went a lot better than I thought," he added.

Following a disastrous 2009 Luke Roberts got his season off to a strong start with third in the time trial. Roberts suffered a broken hip last February which dogged him throughout the season.

"I would have liked to have been 30 odd seconds faster and taken the win but I can't complain because Cameron is a good rider and all credit to him for his win," he said. “It was a tough course, the wind was probably a little bit favourable for us today. When I rode this course in 2003 I think we had a head-wind along that whole road out the back there and that made it really tough.”

William Clarke and Travis Meyer rounded out the top five finishers. Finishing in an impressive sixth place was former Olympic rower Drew Ginn, who won the Oceania Time Trial Championship in a less competitive field last November as training for his first national championships bid. While Ginn may not have been quickest over the 39 kilometre course, he was the fastest at a Police speed trap on the course, travelling at 79km/h past the radar.

