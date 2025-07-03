All the new national champions jerseys at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Women

With the start of two of the biggest races of the season – the men's Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Women – just days away, all the squads have been announced, and now teams and riders are unveiling their fresh new kits for the biggest race of the year.

Some squads, including UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease A Bike, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, are going with brand-new looks this July, while a host of riders around the peloton will be showing off their new national champions' jerseys, too.

A total of 12 road national champions and nine time trial champions will be racing the Tour this year, bringing a splash of extra colour to the 184-man peloton. In the Giro, there are set to be 11 road champions in action, and 14 in the time trial.

We've spotted a handful of them already, including Belgian champion Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Lidl-Trek's Quinn Simmons, who won the US title back in May.

The German champion's jersey of Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) has raised some eyebrows with its minimal design, meanwhile.

Two-time American champ Simmons raced in his new kit, the classic stars and stripes look he wore after winning the title in 2023, at the recent Tour de Suisse. Elsewhere, Australian champions Luke Durbridge (road), Luke Plapp (time trial) and Brodie Chapman (time trial) have been racing in their colours since January.

The new looks for Wellens, who beat Remco Evenepoel to the Belgian title, and Zimmermann were unveiled in Instagram posts from their respective teams this week.

Wellens' Belgian kit is a classic full-colour all-over effort. The 34-year-old will be easy to spot in the peloton. Zimmermann, meanwhile, will race in an all-white jersey, which sees the German stripes battling for space with the team's sponsors and unfortunately losing.

A host of other notable names will be racing in national colours this July, including Remco Evenepoel (Belgian time trial champion) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italian road), Danny van Poppel (Dutch road), Filippo Ganna (Italian time trial), Lotte Kopecky (Belgian time trial), Sam Watson (British road), and Marlen Reusser (Swiss time trial).

We'll be keeping an eye out for the remaining 40 national champions' jerseys set to appear at this year's Tour and Giro Women as they come in and updating this article when we do spot them. Check below for the full gallery and keep your eyes peeled for new kits!

Tim Wellens (Belgium RR)

Georg Zimmermann (Germany RR)

Other champions

Scroll through to see the other national champions' jerseys you should be keeping an out for this July.

Image 1 of 3 US champion Quinn Simmons and Australian champion Luke Durbridge in action at the recent TOur de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman is the Australian women's time trial champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Luke Plapp sporting the Australian TT champion's jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

