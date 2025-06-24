2025 Road National Champions index

Luke Durbridge won the first national title of 2025 in Australia

Most of the world's Road National Championships will take place this week, with riders fighting for the special jerseys that they can wear in the upcoming Tour de France or women's Giro d'Italia.

Hopeful champions will compete in the individual time trial and road races where the winners will earn the right to wear their national colours (with trade team logos) for the next 12 months.

Some of the champions have already been crowned, with the season starting with the Australian Road National Championships, where Luke Durbridge and Lucinda Stewart claimed the road race titles.

Cyclingnews will compile the list of the national champions here as well as publishing reports, results and photographs from all the major championships.

Reports and Results

Australia: Luke Durbridge and Lucinda Stewart were the winners in the road races in Perth in January, with Luke Plapp and Brodie Chapman taking out the elite individual time trial championships.

New Zealand: Finn Fisher-Black scored the victory in the men's elite time trial while Kim Cadzow claimed the women's jersey. In the road races, Cadzow did the double while Paul Wright won the men's title.

Ecuador: Jefferson Cepeda (Movistar) won the men's time trial while Jhonatan Narváez came out on top in the road race. Miryam Nuñez and Natalia Vasquez won the women's ITT and road race, respectively.

Colombia: Egan Bernal proved he is on the comeback trail, winning the individual time trial title and road race. Diana Peñuela and Juliana Londoño won the ITT and RR titles.

USA: Emily Ehrlich surprised with a victory in the elite women's time trial over Kristin Faulkner, the Olympic road race champion, while Artem Shmidt (Ineos) won the men's title. Faulkner won the women's road race while Quinn Simmons soloed to victory in the men's.

Germany:

Great Britain:

Netherlands: Daan Hoole and Mischa Bredewold claimed the individual time trial wins in Surhuisterveen.

Italy:

Ireland:

Belgium:

France:

Spain:

Canada:

