Recommended reading

2025 Road National Champions index

By published

Elite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial

Luke Durbridge won the 2025 Australian Road Race title
Luke Durbridge won the first national title of 2025 in Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Most of the world's Road National Championships will take place this week, with riders fighting for the special jerseys that they can wear in the upcoming Tour de France or women's Giro d'Italia.

Hopeful champions will compete in the individual time trial and road races where the winners will earn the right to wear their national colours (with trade team logos) for the next 12 months.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Elite Road National Champions

Country

ME ITT

ME Road Race

WE ITT

WE Road Race

Header Cell - Column 5

Afghanistan

Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5

Albania

Olsian Velia

Lukas Sulaj Kloppenborg

Nelia Kabetaj

Nelia Kabetaj

Row 1 - Cell 5

Algeria

Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5

Angola

Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5

Anguilla

Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5

Antigua and Barbuda

Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

Argentina

Mateo Kalejmann

Leonardo Cobarrubia

Row 6 - Cell 3

Jennifer Francone

Row 6 - Cell 5

Australia

Luke Plapp

Luke Durbridge

Brodie Chapman

Lucinda Stewart

Row 7 - Cell 5

Austria

Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 4 Row 8 - Cell 5

Bahrain

Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5

Barbados

Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5

Belgium

Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5

Belize

Row 12 - Cell 1

Cory Williams

Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4 Row 12 - Cell 5

Benin

Row 13 - Cell 1

Ricardo Sodjede

Hermionne Ahouissou

Charlotte Metoevi

Row 13 - Cell 5

Bermuda

Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 4 Row 14 - Cell 5

Bolivia

Freddy Gonzales

Freddy Gonzales

Wanda Florencia Villanueva

Wanda Florencia Villanueva

Row 15 - Cell 5

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5

Brazil

Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5

British Virgin Islands

Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5

Bulgaria

Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 4 Row 19 - Cell 5

Burkina Faso

Row 20 - Cell 1

Daouda Soulama

Row 20 - Cell 3

Awa Bamogo

Row 20 - Cell 5

Cameroon

Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5

Canada

Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5

Cape Verde

Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5

Chile

Hector Exequiel Quintana

Hector Exequiel Quintana

Catalina Anais Soto

Catalina Anais Soto

Row 24 - Cell 5

China

Row 25 - Cell 1

Xue Ming

Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5

Chinese Taipei

Row 26 - Cell 1 Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5

Colombia

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal

Diana Peñuela

Juliana Londoño

Row 27 - Cell 5

Costa Rica

Gabriel Rojas

Row 28 - Cell 2

Gloriana Maria Quesada

Row 28 - Cell 4 Row 28 - Cell 5

Cote D'Ivoire

Row 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5

Croatia

Row 30 - Cell 1 Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 4 Row 30 - Cell 5

Cuba

Yunior Brayan Mandin Medina

José Alberto Domínguez

Marlies Mejías

Marlies Mejías

Row 31 - Cell 5

Cyprus

Row 32 - Cell 1 Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4 Row 32 - Cell 5

Czechia

Row 33 - Cell 1 Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 4 Row 33 - Cell 5

Denmark

Row 34 - Cell 1 Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 4 Row 34 - Cell 5

Dominican Republic

Row 35 - Cell 1 Row 35 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 4 Row 35 - Cell 5

Drc Congo

Row 36 - Cell 1 Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 36 - Cell 4 Row 36 - Cell 5

Ecuador

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda

Jhonatan Narváez

Miryam Maritza Nuñez

Natalia Vasquez

Row 37 - Cell 5

Egypt

Mohab Youssef Aziz

Abdul Rauf Ahmed Abdul Rauf

Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed

Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed

Row 38 - Cell 5

El Salvador

Row 39 - Cell 1

Brandon Rodríguez

Row 39 - Cell 3

Sauking Shi

Row 39 - Cell 5

Eritrea

Row 40 - Cell 1 Row 40 - Cell 2 Row 40 - Cell 3 Row 40 - Cell 4 Row 40 - Cell 5

Estonia

Rein Taaramäe

Row 41 - Cell 2

Laura Lizette Sander

Row 41 - Cell 4 Row 41 - Cell 5

Ethiopia

Row 42 - Cell 1 Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 3 Row 42 - Cell 4 Row 42 - Cell 5

Finland

Trond Larsen

Johan Nordlund

Anniina Ahtosalo

Anniina Ahtosalo

Row 43 - Cell 5

France

Row 44 - Cell 1 Row 44 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 3 Row 44 - Cell 4 Row 44 - Cell 5

Georgia

Row 45 - Cell 1 Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 45 - Cell 3 Row 45 - Cell 4 Row 45 - Cell 5

Germany

Row 46 - Cell 1 Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 3 Row 46 - Cell 4 Row 46 - Cell 5

Great Britain

Row 47 - Cell 1 Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 3 Row 47 - Cell 4 Row 47 - Cell 5

Greece

Row 48 - Cell 1 Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 3 Row 48 - Cell 4 Row 48 - Cell 5

Grenada

Row 49 - Cell 1 Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 3 Row 49 - Cell 4 Row 49 - Cell 5

Guam

Row 50 - Cell 1 Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 3 Row 50 - Cell 4 Row 50 - Cell 5

Guatemala

Sergio Geovani Chumil

Row 51 - Cell 2

Jasmin Soto

Row 51 - Cell 4 Row 51 - Cell 5

Guyana

Row 52 - Cell 1 Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 3 Row 52 - Cell 4 Row 52 - Cell 5

Honduras

Row 53 - Cell 1 Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 3 Row 53 - Cell 4 Row 53 - Cell 5

Hong Kong, China

Ng Pak Hang

Chu Tsun Wai

Lee Sze Wing

Lee Sze Wing

Row 54 - Cell 5

Hungary

Row 55 - Cell 1 Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 3 Row 55 - Cell 4 Row 55 - Cell 5

Iceland

Row 56 - Cell 1 Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 56 - Cell 3 Row 56 - Cell 4 Row 56 - Cell 5

India

Row 57 - Cell 1 Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 3 Row 57 - Cell 4 Row 57 - Cell 5

Indonesia

Row 58 - Cell 1 Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 3 Row 58 - Cell 4 Row 58 - Cell 5

Iran

Row 59 - Cell 1 Row 59 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 3 Row 59 - Cell 4 Row 59 - Cell 5

Iraq

Row 60 - Cell 1 Row 60 - Cell 2 Row 60 - Cell 3 Row 60 - Cell 4 Row 60 - Cell 5

Ireland

Row 61 - Cell 1 Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 61 - Cell 3 Row 61 - Cell 4 Row 61 - Cell 5

Israel

Row 62 - Cell 1 Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 3 Row 62 - Cell 4 Row 62 - Cell 5

Italy

Row 63 - Cell 1 Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 3 Row 63 - Cell 4 Row 63 - Cell 5

Japan

Row 64 - Cell 1

Marino Kobayashi

Row 64 - Cell 3

Akari Kobayashi

Row 64 - Cell 5

Kazakhstan

Row 65 - Cell 1 Row 65 - Cell 2 Row 65 - Cell 3 Row 65 - Cell 4 Row 65 - Cell 5

Kenya

Row 66 - Cell 1 Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 66 - Cell 3 Row 66 - Cell 4 Row 66 - Cell 5

Korea

Row 67 - Cell 1 Row 67 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 3 Row 67 - Cell 4 Row 67 - Cell 5

Kosovo

Row 68 - Cell 1 Row 68 - Cell 2 Row 68 - Cell 3 Row 68 - Cell 4 Row 68 - Cell 5

Laos

Row 69 - Cell 1 Row 69 - Cell 2 Row 69 - Cell 3 Row 69 - Cell 4 Row 69 - Cell 5

Latvia

Row 70 - Cell 1 Row 70 - Cell 2 Row 70 - Cell 3 Row 70 - Cell 4 Row 70 - Cell 5

Lebanon

Row 71 - Cell 1 Row 71 - Cell 2 Row 71 - Cell 3 Row 71 - Cell 4 Row 71 - Cell 5

Lesotho

Kabelo Makatile

Kabelo Makatile

Tsepiso Lerata

Row 72 - Cell 4 Row 72 - Cell 5

Lithuania

Aivaras Mikutis

Row 73 - Cell 2

Mikašauskaitė skaistė

Row 73 - Cell 4 Row 73 - Cell 5

Luxembourg

Row 74 - Cell 1 Row 74 - Cell 2 Row 74 - Cell 3 Row 74 - Cell 4 Row 74 - Cell 5

Macao, China

Row 75 - Cell 1 Row 75 - Cell 2 Row 75 - Cell 3 Row 75 - Cell 4 Row 75 - Cell 5

Madagascar

Row 76 - Cell 1 Row 76 - Cell 2 Row 76 - Cell 3 Row 76 - Cell 4 Row 76 - Cell 5

Malaysia

Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli

Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli

Ci Hui Nyo

Nurul Nabilah Mohd Asri

Row 77 - Cell 5

Mali

Row 78 - Cell 1 Row 78 - Cell 2 Row 78 - Cell 3 Row 78 - Cell 4 Row 78 - Cell 5

Malta

Row 79 - Cell 1 Row 79 - Cell 2 Row 79 - Cell 3 Row 79 - Cell 4 Row 79 - Cell 5

Mauritius

Alexandre Mayer

Torea Celestin

Kim Le Court

Row 80 - Cell 4 Row 80 - Cell 5

Mexico

Row 81 - Cell 1 Row 81 - Cell 2 Row 81 - Cell 3 Row 81 - Cell 4 Row 81 - Cell 5

Monaco

Row 82 - Cell 1 Row 82 - Cell 2 Row 82 - Cell 3 Row 82 - Cell 4 Row 82 - Cell 5

Mongolia

Row 83 - Cell 1 Row 83 - Cell 2 Row 83 - Cell 3 Row 83 - Cell 4 Row 83 - Cell 5

Morocco

Row 84 - Cell 1 Row 84 - Cell 2 Row 84 - Cell 3 Row 84 - Cell 4 Row 84 - Cell 5

Namibia

Alex Miller

Alex Miller

Anri Krugel

Anri Krugel

Row 85 - Cell 5

Netherlands

Daan Hoole

Row 86 - Cell 2

Mischa Bredewold

Row 86 - Cell 4 Row 86 - Cell 5

New Zealand

Finn Fisher-Black

Paul Wright

Kim Cadzow

Kim Cadzow

Row 87 - Cell 5

Nicaragua

Row 88 - Cell 1 Row 88 - Cell 2 Row 88 - Cell 3 Row 88 - Cell 4 Row 88 - Cell 5

North Macedonia

Row 89 - Cell 1 Row 89 - Cell 2 Row 89 - Cell 3 Row 89 - Cell 4 Row 89 - Cell 5

Norway

Row 90 - Cell 1 Row 90 - Cell 2 Row 90 - Cell 3 Row 90 - Cell 4 Row 90 - Cell 5

Pakistan

Ali Jawaid

Ali Jawaid

Rabia Garib

Rabia Garib

Row 91 - Cell 5

Panama

Carlos Samudio

Roberto Carlos González

Wendy Ducreux

Wendy Ducreux

Row 92 - Cell 5

Paraguay

Francisco Daniel Riveros

Carlos Dominguez

Araceli Jazmin Galeano

Araceli Jazmin Galeano

Row 93 - Cell 5

Peru

Robinson Steven Ruiz

Bill Janz Toscano

Romina Maribel Medrano

Mariana Rojas

Row 94 - Cell 5

Philippines

Nash Lim

Marcelo Felipe

Jermyn Prado

Kim Syrel Bonilla

Row 95 - Cell 5

Poland

Row 96 - Cell 1 Row 96 - Cell 2 Row 96 - Cell 3 Row 96 - Cell 4 Row 96 - Cell 5

Portugal

Row 97 - Cell 1 Row 97 - Cell 2 Row 97 - Cell 3 Row 97 - Cell 4 Row 97 - Cell 5

Puerto Rico

Abner González

Row 98 - Cell 2 Row 98 - Cell 3 Row 98 - Cell 4 Row 98 - Cell 5

Refugee Cycling Team

Row 99 - Cell 1 Row 99 - Cell 2 Row 99 - Cell 3 Row 99 - Cell 4 Row 99 - Cell 5

Romania

Emil Dima

Gerhard-Cristin Moldansky

Mureșan manuela

Mureșan manuela

Row 100 - Cell 5

Rwanda

Row 101 - Cell 1 Row 101 - Cell 2 Row 101 - Cell 3 Row 101 - Cell 4 Row 101 - Cell 5

Saint Lucia

Row 102 - Cell 1 Row 102 - Cell 2 Row 102 - Cell 3 Row 102 - Cell 4 Row 102 - Cell 5

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Row 103 - Cell 1 Row 103 - Cell 2 Row 103 - Cell 3 Row 103 - Cell 4 Row 103 - Cell 5

Serbia

Dušan Rajović

Veljko Stojnić

Iva Pavlović

Jelena Erić

Row 104 - Cell 5

Seychelles

Row 105 - Cell 1 Row 105 - Cell 2 Row 105 - Cell 3 Row 105 - Cell 4 Row 105 - Cell 5

Singapore

Zhen Yu Darren Lim

Boon Kiak Yeo

Faye Foo

Yen Ling Kathlyn Yeo

Row 106 - Cell 5

Slovakia

Row 107 - Cell 1 Row 107 - Cell 2 Row 107 - Cell 3 Row 107 - Cell 4 Row 107 - Cell 5

Slovenia

Row 108 - Cell 1 Row 108 - Cell 2 Row 108 - Cell 3 Row 108 - Cell 4 Row 108 - Cell 5

South Africa

Alan Hatherly

Daniyal Matthews

Lucy Young

S'annara Grove

Row 109 - Cell 5

Spain

Row 110 - Cell 1 Row 110 - Cell 2 Row 110 - Cell 3 Row 110 - Cell 4 Row 110 - Cell 5

Sweden

Row 111 - Cell 1 Row 111 - Cell 2 Row 111 - Cell 3 Row 111 - Cell 4 Row 111 - Cell 5

Switzerland

Row 112 - Cell 1 Row 112 - Cell 2 Row 112 - Cell 3 Row 112 - Cell 4 Row 112 - Cell 5

Thailand

Peerapol Chawchiangkwang

Sarawut Sirironnachai

Phetdarin Somrat

Phetdarin Somrat

Row 113 - Cell 5

Trinidad and Tobago

Row 114 - Cell 1 Row 114 - Cell 2 Row 114 - Cell 3 Row 114 - Cell 4 Row 114 - Cell 5

Tunisia

Row 115 - Cell 1 Row 115 - Cell 2 Row 115 - Cell 3 Row 115 - Cell 4 Row 115 - Cell 5

Türkiye

Row 116 - Cell 1 Row 116 - Cell 2 Row 116 - Cell 3 Row 116 - Cell 4 Row 116 - Cell 5

Uganda

Row 117 - Cell 1 Row 117 - Cell 2 Row 117 - Cell 3 Row 117 - Cell 4 Row 117 - Cell 5

Ukraine

Row 118 - Cell 1 Row 118 - Cell 2 Row 118 - Cell 3 Row 118 - Cell 4 Row 118 - Cell 5

United Arab Emirates

Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali

Mohammad Alsabbagh

Safia Alsayegh

Safia Alsayegh

Row 119 - Cell 5

United States

Artem Shmidt

Quinn Simmons

Emily Ehrlich

Kristen Faulkner

Row 120 - Cell 5

Uruguay

Eric Antonio Fagúndez

Guillermo Thomas Silva

Anabel Posse

Malvina Maria Prieto

Row 121 - Cell 5

Uzbekistan

Row 122 - Cell 1 Row 122 - Cell 2 Row 122 - Cell 3 Row 122 - Cell 4 Row 122 - Cell 5

Venezuela

Row 123 - Cell 1 Row 123 - Cell 2 Row 123 - Cell 3 Row 123 - Cell 4 Row 123 - Cell 5

Zimbabwe

Rodrick Shumba

Matthew Denslow

Helen Mitchell

Helen Mitchell

Row 124 - Cell 5
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.