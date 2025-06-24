2025 Road National Champions index
Elite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
Most of the world's Road National Championships will take place this week, with riders fighting for the special jerseys that they can wear in the upcoming Tour de France or women's Giro d'Italia.
Hopeful champions will compete in the individual time trial and road races where the winners will earn the right to wear their national colours (with trade team logos) for the next 12 months.
Some of the champions have already been crowned, with the season starting with the Australian Road National Championships, where Luke Durbridge and Lucinda Stewart claimed the road race titles.
Cyclingnews will compile the list of the national champions here as well as publishing reports, results and photographs from all the major championships.
Reports and Results
Australia: Luke Durbridge and Lucinda Stewart were the winners in the road races in Perth in January, with Luke Plapp and Brodie Chapman taking out the elite individual time trial championships.
New Zealand: Finn Fisher-Black scored the victory in the men's elite time trial while Kim Cadzow claimed the women's jersey. In the road races, Cadzow did the double while Paul Wright won the men's title.
Ecuador: Jefferson Cepeda (Movistar) won the men's time trial while Jhonatan Narváez came out on top in the road race. Miryam Nuñez and Natalia Vasquez won the women's ITT and road race, respectively.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Colombia: Egan Bernal proved he is on the comeback trail, winning the individual time trial title and road race. Diana Peñuela and Juliana Londoño won the ITT and RR titles.
USA: Emily Ehrlich surprised with a victory in the elite women's time trial over Kristin Faulkner, the Olympic road race champion, while Artem Shmidt (Ineos) won the men's title. Faulkner won the women's road race while Quinn Simmons soloed to victory in the men's.
Germany:
Great Britain:
Netherlands: Daan Hoole and Mischa Bredewold claimed the individual time trial wins in Surhuisterveen.
Italy:
Ireland:
Belgium:
France:
Spain:
Canada:
Index
Country
ME ITT
ME Road Race
WE ITT
WE Road Race
|Header Cell - Column 5
Afghanistan
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Row 0 - Cell 4
|Row 0 - Cell 5
Albania
Olsian Velia
Lukas Sulaj Kloppenborg
Nelia Kabetaj
Nelia Kabetaj
|Row 1 - Cell 5
Algeria
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 4
|Row 2 - Cell 5
Angola
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
Anguilla
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 4 - Cell 4
|Row 4 - Cell 5
Antigua and Barbuda
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Row 5 - Cell 5
Argentina
Mateo Kalejmann
Leonardo Cobarrubia
|Row 6 - Cell 3
Jennifer Francone
|Row 6 - Cell 5
Luke Plapp
Luke Durbridge
Brodie Chapman
Lucinda Stewart
|Row 7 - Cell 5
Austria
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 8 - Cell 4
|Row 8 - Cell 5
Bahrain
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Row 9 - Cell 5
Barbados
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
Belgium
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|Row 11 - Cell 5
Belize
|Row 12 - Cell 1
Cory Williams
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 4
|Row 12 - Cell 5
Benin
|Row 13 - Cell 1
Ricardo Sodjede
Hermionne Ahouissou
Charlotte Metoevi
|Row 13 - Cell 5
Bermuda
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 3
|Row 14 - Cell 4
|Row 14 - Cell 5
Bolivia
Freddy Gonzales
Freddy Gonzales
Wanda Florencia Villanueva
Wanda Florencia Villanueva
|Row 15 - Cell 5
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Row 16 - Cell 5
Brazil
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Row 17 - Cell 5
British Virgin Islands
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 4
|Row 18 - Cell 5
Bulgaria
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 4
|Row 19 - Cell 5
Burkina Faso
|Row 20 - Cell 1
Daouda Soulama
|Row 20 - Cell 3
Awa Bamogo
|Row 20 - Cell 5
Cameroon
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
|Row 21 - Cell 5
Canada
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 4
|Row 22 - Cell 5
Cape Verde
|Row 23 - Cell 1
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 4
|Row 23 - Cell 5
Chile
Hector Exequiel Quintana
Hector Exequiel Quintana
Catalina Anais Soto
Catalina Anais Soto
|Row 24 - Cell 5
China
|Row 25 - Cell 1
Xue Ming
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 4
|Row 25 - Cell 5
Chinese Taipei
|Row 26 - Cell 1
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 4
|Row 26 - Cell 5
Colombia
Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal
Diana Peñuela
Juliana Londoño
|Row 27 - Cell 5
Costa Rica
Gabriel Rojas
|Row 28 - Cell 2
Gloriana Maria Quesada
|Row 28 - Cell 4
|Row 28 - Cell 5
Cote D'Ivoire
|Row 29 - Cell 1
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 29 - Cell 4
|Row 29 - Cell 5
Croatia
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Row 30 - Cell 4
|Row 30 - Cell 5
Cuba
Yunior Brayan Mandin Medina
José Alberto Domínguez
Marlies Mejías
Marlies Mejías
|Row 31 - Cell 5
Cyprus
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Row 32 - Cell 4
|Row 32 - Cell 5
Czechia
|Row 33 - Cell 1
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|Row 33 - Cell 4
|Row 33 - Cell 5
Denmark
|Row 34 - Cell 1
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|Row 34 - Cell 4
|Row 34 - Cell 5
Dominican Republic
|Row 35 - Cell 1
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|Row 35 - Cell 4
|Row 35 - Cell 5
Drc Congo
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|Row 36 - Cell 4
|Row 36 - Cell 5
Ecuador
Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda
Jhonatan Narváez
Miryam Maritza Nuñez
Natalia Vasquez
|Row 37 - Cell 5
Egypt
Mohab Youssef Aziz
Abdul Rauf Ahmed Abdul Rauf
Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed
Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed
|Row 38 - Cell 5
El Salvador
|Row 39 - Cell 1
Brandon Rodríguez
|Row 39 - Cell 3
Sauking Shi
|Row 39 - Cell 5
Eritrea
|Row 40 - Cell 1
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|Row 40 - Cell 3
|Row 40 - Cell 4
|Row 40 - Cell 5
Estonia
Rein Taaramäe
|Row 41 - Cell 2
Laura Lizette Sander
|Row 41 - Cell 4
|Row 41 - Cell 5
Ethiopia
|Row 42 - Cell 1
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|Row 42 - Cell 3
|Row 42 - Cell 4
|Row 42 - Cell 5
Finland
Trond Larsen
Johan Nordlund
Anniina Ahtosalo
Anniina Ahtosalo
|Row 43 - Cell 5
France
|Row 44 - Cell 1
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|Row 44 - Cell 4
|Row 44 - Cell 5
Georgia
|Row 45 - Cell 1
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|Row 45 - Cell 3
|Row 45 - Cell 4
|Row 45 - Cell 5
Germany
|Row 46 - Cell 1
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|Row 46 - Cell 4
|Row 46 - Cell 5
Great Britain
|Row 47 - Cell 1
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|Row 47 - Cell 4
|Row 47 - Cell 5
Greece
|Row 48 - Cell 1
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|Row 48 - Cell 3
|Row 48 - Cell 4
|Row 48 - Cell 5
Grenada
|Row 49 - Cell 1
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|Row 49 - Cell 3
|Row 49 - Cell 4
|Row 49 - Cell 5
Guam
|Row 50 - Cell 1
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|Row 50 - Cell 4
|Row 50 - Cell 5
Guatemala
Sergio Geovani Chumil
|Row 51 - Cell 2
Jasmin Soto
|Row 51 - Cell 4
|Row 51 - Cell 5
Guyana
|Row 52 - Cell 1
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|Row 52 - Cell 4
|Row 52 - Cell 5
Honduras
|Row 53 - Cell 1
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|Row 53 - Cell 3
|Row 53 - Cell 4
|Row 53 - Cell 5
Hong Kong, China
Ng Pak Hang
Chu Tsun Wai
Lee Sze Wing
Lee Sze Wing
|Row 54 - Cell 5
Hungary
|Row 55 - Cell 1
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|Row 55 - Cell 4
|Row 55 - Cell 5
Iceland
|Row 56 - Cell 1
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|Row 56 - Cell 3
|Row 56 - Cell 4
|Row 56 - Cell 5
India
|Row 57 - Cell 1
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|Row 57 - Cell 3
|Row 57 - Cell 4
|Row 57 - Cell 5
Indonesia
|Row 58 - Cell 1
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|Row 58 - Cell 3
|Row 58 - Cell 4
|Row 58 - Cell 5
Iran
|Row 59 - Cell 1
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|Row 59 - Cell 3
|Row 59 - Cell 4
|Row 59 - Cell 5
Iraq
|Row 60 - Cell 1
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|Row 60 - Cell 3
|Row 60 - Cell 4
|Row 60 - Cell 5
Ireland
|Row 61 - Cell 1
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|Row 61 - Cell 3
|Row 61 - Cell 4
|Row 61 - Cell 5
Israel
|Row 62 - Cell 1
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|Row 62 - Cell 3
|Row 62 - Cell 4
|Row 62 - Cell 5
Italy
|Row 63 - Cell 1
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|Row 63 - Cell 3
|Row 63 - Cell 4
|Row 63 - Cell 5
Japan
|Row 64 - Cell 1
Marino Kobayashi
|Row 64 - Cell 3
Akari Kobayashi
|Row 64 - Cell 5
Kazakhstan
|Row 65 - Cell 1
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|Row 65 - Cell 3
|Row 65 - Cell 4
|Row 65 - Cell 5
Kenya
|Row 66 - Cell 1
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|Row 66 - Cell 3
|Row 66 - Cell 4
|Row 66 - Cell 5
Korea
|Row 67 - Cell 1
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|Row 67 - Cell 3
|Row 67 - Cell 4
|Row 67 - Cell 5
Kosovo
|Row 68 - Cell 1
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|Row 68 - Cell 3
|Row 68 - Cell 4
|Row 68 - Cell 5
Laos
|Row 69 - Cell 1
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|Row 69 - Cell 3
|Row 69 - Cell 4
|Row 69 - Cell 5
Latvia
|Row 70 - Cell 1
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|Row 70 - Cell 3
|Row 70 - Cell 4
|Row 70 - Cell 5
Lebanon
|Row 71 - Cell 1
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|Row 71 - Cell 3
|Row 71 - Cell 4
|Row 71 - Cell 5
Lesotho
Kabelo Makatile
Kabelo Makatile
Tsepiso Lerata
|Row 72 - Cell 4
|Row 72 - Cell 5
Lithuania
Aivaras Mikutis
|Row 73 - Cell 2
Mikašauskaitė skaistė
|Row 73 - Cell 4
|Row 73 - Cell 5
Luxembourg
|Row 74 - Cell 1
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|Row 74 - Cell 3
|Row 74 - Cell 4
|Row 74 - Cell 5
Macao, China
|Row 75 - Cell 1
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|Row 75 - Cell 3
|Row 75 - Cell 4
|Row 75 - Cell 5
Madagascar
|Row 76 - Cell 1
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|Row 76 - Cell 3
|Row 76 - Cell 4
|Row 76 - Cell 5
Malaysia
Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli
Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli
Ci Hui Nyo
Nurul Nabilah Mohd Asri
|Row 77 - Cell 5
Mali
|Row 78 - Cell 1
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|Row 78 - Cell 3
|Row 78 - Cell 4
|Row 78 - Cell 5
Malta
|Row 79 - Cell 1
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|Row 79 - Cell 3
|Row 79 - Cell 4
|Row 79 - Cell 5
Mauritius
Alexandre Mayer
Torea Celestin
Kim Le Court
|Row 80 - Cell 4
|Row 80 - Cell 5
Mexico
|Row 81 - Cell 1
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|Row 81 - Cell 3
|Row 81 - Cell 4
|Row 81 - Cell 5
Monaco
|Row 82 - Cell 1
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|Row 82 - Cell 3
|Row 82 - Cell 4
|Row 82 - Cell 5
Mongolia
|Row 83 - Cell 1
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|Row 83 - Cell 3
|Row 83 - Cell 4
|Row 83 - Cell 5
Morocco
|Row 84 - Cell 1
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|Row 84 - Cell 3
|Row 84 - Cell 4
|Row 84 - Cell 5
Namibia
Alex Miller
Alex Miller
Anri Krugel
Anri Krugel
|Row 85 - Cell 5
Daan Hoole
|Row 86 - Cell 2
Mischa Bredewold
|Row 86 - Cell 4
|Row 86 - Cell 5
Finn Fisher-Black
Paul Wright
Kim Cadzow
Kim Cadzow
|Row 87 - Cell 5
Nicaragua
|Row 88 - Cell 1
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|Row 88 - Cell 3
|Row 88 - Cell 4
|Row 88 - Cell 5
North Macedonia
|Row 89 - Cell 1
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|Row 89 - Cell 3
|Row 89 - Cell 4
|Row 89 - Cell 5
Norway
|Row 90 - Cell 1
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|Row 90 - Cell 3
|Row 90 - Cell 4
|Row 90 - Cell 5
Pakistan
Ali Jawaid
Ali Jawaid
Rabia Garib
Rabia Garib
|Row 91 - Cell 5
Panama
Carlos Samudio
Roberto Carlos González
Wendy Ducreux
Wendy Ducreux
|Row 92 - Cell 5
Paraguay
Francisco Daniel Riveros
Carlos Dominguez
Araceli Jazmin Galeano
Araceli Jazmin Galeano
|Row 93 - Cell 5
Peru
Robinson Steven Ruiz
Bill Janz Toscano
Romina Maribel Medrano
Mariana Rojas
|Row 94 - Cell 5
Philippines
Nash Lim
Marcelo Felipe
Jermyn Prado
Kim Syrel Bonilla
|Row 95 - Cell 5
Poland
|Row 96 - Cell 1
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|Row 96 - Cell 3
|Row 96 - Cell 4
|Row 96 - Cell 5
Portugal
|Row 97 - Cell 1
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|Row 97 - Cell 3
|Row 97 - Cell 4
|Row 97 - Cell 5
Puerto Rico
Abner González
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|Row 98 - Cell 3
|Row 98 - Cell 4
|Row 98 - Cell 5
Refugee Cycling Team
|Row 99 - Cell 1
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|Row 99 - Cell 3
|Row 99 - Cell 4
|Row 99 - Cell 5
Romania
Emil Dima
Gerhard-Cristin Moldansky
Mureșan manuela
Mureșan manuela
|Row 100 - Cell 5
Rwanda
|Row 101 - Cell 1
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|Row 101 - Cell 3
|Row 101 - Cell 4
|Row 101 - Cell 5
Saint Lucia
|Row 102 - Cell 1
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|Row 102 - Cell 3
|Row 102 - Cell 4
|Row 102 - Cell 5
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Row 103 - Cell 1
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|Row 103 - Cell 3
|Row 103 - Cell 4
|Row 103 - Cell 5
Serbia
Dušan Rajović
Veljko Stojnić
Iva Pavlović
Jelena Erić
|Row 104 - Cell 5
Seychelles
|Row 105 - Cell 1
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|Row 105 - Cell 3
|Row 105 - Cell 4
|Row 105 - Cell 5
Singapore
Zhen Yu Darren Lim
Boon Kiak Yeo
Faye Foo
Yen Ling Kathlyn Yeo
|Row 106 - Cell 5
Slovakia
|Row 107 - Cell 1
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|Row 107 - Cell 3
|Row 107 - Cell 4
|Row 107 - Cell 5
Slovenia
|Row 108 - Cell 1
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|Row 108 - Cell 3
|Row 108 - Cell 4
|Row 108 - Cell 5
South Africa
Alan Hatherly
Daniyal Matthews
Lucy Young
S'annara Grove
|Row 109 - Cell 5
Spain
|Row 110 - Cell 1
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|Row 110 - Cell 3
|Row 110 - Cell 4
|Row 110 - Cell 5
Sweden
|Row 111 - Cell 1
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|Row 111 - Cell 3
|Row 111 - Cell 4
|Row 111 - Cell 5
Switzerland
|Row 112 - Cell 1
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|Row 112 - Cell 3
|Row 112 - Cell 4
|Row 112 - Cell 5
Thailand
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang
Sarawut Sirironnachai
Phetdarin Somrat
Phetdarin Somrat
|Row 113 - Cell 5
Trinidad and Tobago
|Row 114 - Cell 1
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|Row 114 - Cell 3
|Row 114 - Cell 4
|Row 114 - Cell 5
Tunisia
|Row 115 - Cell 1
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|Row 115 - Cell 3
|Row 115 - Cell 4
|Row 115 - Cell 5
Türkiye
|Row 116 - Cell 1
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|Row 116 - Cell 3
|Row 116 - Cell 4
|Row 116 - Cell 5
Uganda
|Row 117 - Cell 1
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|Row 117 - Cell 3
|Row 117 - Cell 4
|Row 117 - Cell 5
Ukraine
|Row 118 - Cell 1
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|Row 118 - Cell 3
|Row 118 - Cell 4
|Row 118 - Cell 5
United Arab Emirates
Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali
Mohammad Alsabbagh
Safia Alsayegh
Safia Alsayegh
|Row 119 - Cell 5
Artem Shmidt
Quinn Simmons
Emily Ehrlich
Kristen Faulkner
|Row 120 - Cell 5
Uruguay
Eric Antonio Fagúndez
Guillermo Thomas Silva
Anabel Posse
Malvina Maria Prieto
|Row 121 - Cell 5
Uzbekistan
|Row 122 - Cell 1
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|Row 122 - Cell 3
|Row 122 - Cell 4
|Row 122 - Cell 5
Venezuela
|Row 123 - Cell 1
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|Row 123 - Cell 3
|Row 123 - Cell 4
|Row 123 - Cell 5
Zimbabwe
Rodrick Shumba
Matthew Denslow
Helen Mitchell
Helen Mitchell
|Row 124 - Cell 5
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.