De Vocht solos to Belgian title
Druyts claims sprint for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|3:09:00
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:00:15
|3
|Evelyn Arys (Bel)
|4
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel)
|6
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|Annelies Dom (Bel)
|9
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|10
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|11
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|12
|Annick Van Leuven (Bel)
|13
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|14
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
|17
|Elien Vercamer (Bel)
|18
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|19
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|20
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|21
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:00:21
|22
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|23
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|0:00:28
|24
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:00:35
|25
|Veerle Ingels (Bel)
|26
|Veronique Staes (Bel)
|27
|Anja Buysse (Bel)
|28
|Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|29
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel)
|30
|Kim Saenen (Bel)
|31
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|32
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|33
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|0:00:55
|34
|Carine Potums (Bel)
|35
|Katia Verstraete (Bel)
|36
|Dorothee Meur (Bel)
|37
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
|38
|Anja Nobus (Bel)
|39
|Amy De Ridder (Bel)
|40
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|41
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|42
|Lieselot Lobbestael (Bel)
|43
|Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel)
|44
|Lieve Koninkx (Bel)
|45
|Joke Breye (Bel)
|46
|Jasmien Geerinckx (Bel)
|47
|Gitte Van Ende (Bel)
|48
|Evi Vervoort (Bel)
|49
|Lien Lanssens (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|50
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|51
|Mariska Breyne (Bel)
|52
|Inge Alaerts (Bel)
|53
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|54
|Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel)
|55
|Karolien Geerts (Bel)
|56
|Inge Roggeman (Bel)
|57
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|58
|Lien Beyen (Bel)
|59
|Ilse Van De Pontseele (Bel)
|0:01:25
|60
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|0:01:41
|61
|Valerie Robert (Bel)
|0:01:57
|62
|Elke Bolangier (Bel)
|63
|Dorien Van Der Velden (Bel)
|64
|Sofie De Nys (Bel)
|65
|Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel)
|0:02:16
|66
|Elke Vyncke (Bel)
|0:02:26
|67
|Julie Cotteels (Bel)
|68
|Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)
|69
|Sabrina Dom (Bel)
|70
|Charlotte Van Damme (Bel)
|71
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|72
|Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel)
|0:04:05
