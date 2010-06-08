Trending

De Vocht solos to Belgian title

Druyts claims sprint for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit3:09:00
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:00:15
3Evelyn Arys (Bel)
4Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
5Dunja Ceulemans (Bel)
6Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
8Annelies Dom (Bel)
9Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
10Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
11Sanne Cant (Bel)
12Annick Van Leuven (Bel)
13Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
14Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
16Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
17Elien Vercamer (Bel)
18Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
19Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
20Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
21Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:00:21
22Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
23Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)0:00:28
24Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:00:35
25Veerle Ingels (Bel)
26Veronique Staes (Bel)
27Anja Buysse (Bel)
28Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
29Kimberly Buyl (Bel)
30Kim Saenen (Bel)
31Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
32Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:37
33Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)0:00:55
34Carine Potums (Bel)
35Katia Verstraete (Bel)
36Dorothee Meur (Bel)
37Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
38Anja Nobus (Bel)
39Amy De Ridder (Bel)
40Katrien Thijs (Bel)
41Gertie Willems (Bel)
42Lieselot Lobbestael (Bel)
43Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel)
44Lieve Koninkx (Bel)
45Joke Breye (Bel)
46Jasmien Geerinckx (Bel)
47Gitte Van Ende (Bel)
48Evi Vervoort (Bel)
49Lien Lanssens (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
50Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
51Mariska Breyne (Bel)
52Inge Alaerts (Bel)
53Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
54Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel)
55Karolien Geerts (Bel)
56Inge Roggeman (Bel)
57Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
58Lien Beyen (Bel)
59Ilse Van De Pontseele (Bel)0:01:25
60Tara Gins (Bel)0:01:41
61Valerie Robert (Bel)0:01:57
62Elke Bolangier (Bel)
63Dorien Van Der Velden (Bel)
64Sofie De Nys (Bel)
65Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel)0:02:16
66Elke Vyncke (Bel)0:02:26
67Julie Cotteels (Bel)
68Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)
69Sabrina Dom (Bel)
70Charlotte Van Damme (Bel)
71Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
72Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel)0:04:05

