Batageli wins women's championship
Two-rider breakaway decides gold medal
|1
|Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia - Durango)
|1:36:32
|2
|Sigrid Corneo (Top Girl Fassa Bortolo)
|3
|Ajda Opeka (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:01:52
|4
|Tjaša Rutar (Klub Polet Garmin)
|6
|Petra Zrimšek (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:05:45
|8
|Urša Pintar (Klub Polet Garmin)
|9
|Andreja Godec (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:06:36
|11
|Mojca Gonc (TBP Lenart)
|0:11:09
|12
|Andreja Holsedl (TBP Lenart)
|14
|Teraž Amadeja (Sava Kranj)
|0:22:03
|DNF
|Alenka Novak (Klub Polet Garmin)
|DNF
|Marjetka Conradi (Klub Polet Garmin)
|DNF
|Rebeka Mohorko (TBP Lenart)
