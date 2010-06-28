Trending

Batageli wins women's championship

Two-rider breakaway decides gold medal

Full Results
1Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia - Durango)1:36:32
2Sigrid Corneo (Top Girl Fassa Bortolo)
3Ajda Opeka (Klub Polet Garmin)0:01:52
4Tjaša Rutar (Klub Polet Garmin)
6Petra Zrimšek (Klub Polet Garmin)0:05:45
8Urša Pintar (Klub Polet Garmin)
9Andreja Godec (Klub Polet Garmin)0:06:36
11Mojca Gonc (TBP Lenart)0:11:09
12Andreja Holsedl (TBP Lenart)
14Teraž Amadeja (Sava Kranj)0:22:03
DNFAlenka Novak (Klub Polet Garmin)
DNFMarjetka Conradi (Klub Polet Garmin)
DNFRebeka Mohorko (TBP Lenart)

