Rodriguez Hernandez secures slim victory

Dominguez Masague misses by a single second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub)0:28:24
2Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub)0:00:01
3Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub)0:00:34
4Katibel Brey Borrego (Cub)0:01:09
5Heydi Herrera Pando (Cub)0:02:09
6Yanisleidys Blanco Sierra (Cub)0:02:13
7Maideybis Díaz (Cub)0:02:56

