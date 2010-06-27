Trending

Fränk Schleck claims road race title

Brother Andy rolls in for second

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)4:15:14
2Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
3Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:35
4Laurent Didier (Team Saxo Bank)0:02:14
5Cyrille Heymans (Continental Team Differdange)0:23:05

Elite without contract
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Wecker (Lc Tetange)4:20:26
2Olivier Laterza (Lg Bertrange)0:01:33
3Philippe Herman (Lc Tetange)
4Tom Flammang (Lg Bertrange)
5Constantino Fernandez (Lg Belvaux)
6Ralph Diseviscourt (Lc Kayl)
7Philippe Faber (Uc Dippach)
8Daniel Bintz (Lc Tetange)
9Jérôme Junker (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
10Pascal Triebel (Lc Tetange)
11Benn Wurth (Lc Kayl)0:01:46
12Stanley Bozzetti (Uc Dippach)0:07:08
13Jean Vanek (Lc Tetange)0:07:09
14Gusty Bausch (Lc Kayl)0:09:50
15Jacques Dahm (Lc Kayl)0:10:47
16Marc Leyder (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
17Paul Bentner (Vc Diekirch)0:10:50
18Marc Bastian (Uc Dippach)
19Carlos Calvo (Lg Bertrange)0:17:53
20David Claerebout (Lc Tetange)
21Tommy Arnoldy (Ct Toproad Roeserbann)
22Tom Weyer (Lc Kayl)
23Claude Biltgen (Ct Toproad Roeserbann)0:24:34
24Luc Huberty (Lc Tetange)

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joël Zangerle (Sco Dijon)3:45:26
2Tom Kohn0:00:34
3Ivo Lux (Lg Bertrange)0:02:35
4Tom Thill (Cci Differdange Ct Differdange)
5Pit Schlechter (Lc Tetange Ct Differdange)0:02:36
6Tom Schanen (Lg Alzingen)0:07:51
7Pit Losch (Saf Zeisseng)
8Pol Zimmermann (Lc Tetange)0:14:02
9Kevin Kohlvelter (Cc Cartagena)0:14:06
10Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lc Tetange)
11Philippe Reuland (Vc Diekirch)

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Uc Dippach)2:42:22
2Alex Kirsch (Uc Dippach)0:05:45
3Jérôme Theis (Lg Alzingen)0:05:58
4Gilles Heymes (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:06:06
5Jimmy Reinert (Saf Zeisseng)0:07:24
6Scott Thiltges (Lg Alzingen)0:09:37
7Antoine Mores (Lg Alzingen)0:13:10
8Richard Della Schiava (Uc Dippach)
9Kevin Feiereisen
10Raphaël Steil (Uc Dippach)0:13:21
11Michel Kuffer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:13:39
12Ralph Gleis (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:14:24
13Pierre Lux (Lg Alzingen)0:14:45
14Dean Weyer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:14:49
15Ben Krux (Lc Tetange)
16Metty Bentz (Saf Zeisseng)0:14:54
17Christophe Kettels (Lg Alzingen)0:18:28
18Max Losch (Saf Zeisseng)0:28:29
19Eric Thill (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:30:29
DNFCarlo Damit (Ev Wentger)
DNFManou Flammang (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
DNFYannick Rausch (Lp 07 Schifflange)
DNFTom Schwarmes (Uc Dippach)

