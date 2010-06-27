Fränk Schleck claims road race title
Brother Andy rolls in for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
|4:15:14
|2
|Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
|3
|Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:00:35
|4
|Laurent Didier (Team Saxo Bank)
|0:02:14
|5
|Cyrille Heymans (Continental Team Differdange)
|0:23:05
|1
|Tom Wecker (Lc Tetange)
|4:20:26
|2
|Olivier Laterza (Lg Bertrange)
|0:01:33
|3
|Philippe Herman (Lc Tetange)
|4
|Tom Flammang (Lg Bertrange)
|5
|Constantino Fernandez (Lg Belvaux)
|6
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lc Kayl)
|7
|Philippe Faber (Uc Dippach)
|8
|Daniel Bintz (Lc Tetange)
|9
|Jérôme Junker (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|10
|Pascal Triebel (Lc Tetange)
|11
|Benn Wurth (Lc Kayl)
|0:01:46
|12
|Stanley Bozzetti (Uc Dippach)
|0:07:08
|13
|Jean Vanek (Lc Tetange)
|0:07:09
|14
|Gusty Bausch (Lc Kayl)
|0:09:50
|15
|Jacques Dahm (Lc Kayl)
|0:10:47
|16
|Marc Leyder (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|17
|Paul Bentner (Vc Diekirch)
|0:10:50
|18
|Marc Bastian (Uc Dippach)
|19
|Carlos Calvo (Lg Bertrange)
|0:17:53
|20
|David Claerebout (Lc Tetange)
|21
|Tommy Arnoldy (Ct Toproad Roeserbann)
|22
|Tom Weyer (Lc Kayl)
|23
|Claude Biltgen (Ct Toproad Roeserbann)
|0:24:34
|24
|Luc Huberty (Lc Tetange)
|1
|Joël Zangerle (Sco Dijon)
|3:45:26
|2
|Tom Kohn
|0:00:34
|3
|Ivo Lux (Lg Bertrange)
|0:02:35
|4
|Tom Thill (Cci Differdange Ct Differdange)
|5
|Pit Schlechter (Lc Tetange Ct Differdange)
|0:02:36
|6
|Tom Schanen (Lg Alzingen)
|0:07:51
|7
|Pit Losch (Saf Zeisseng)
|8
|Pol Zimmermann (Lc Tetange)
|0:14:02
|9
|Kevin Kohlvelter (Cc Cartagena)
|0:14:06
|10
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lc Tetange)
|11
|Philippe Reuland (Vc Diekirch)
|1
|Bob Jungels (Uc Dippach)
|2:42:22
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Uc Dippach)
|0:05:45
|3
|Jérôme Theis (Lg Alzingen)
|0:05:58
|4
|Gilles Heymes (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:06:06
|5
|Jimmy Reinert (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:07:24
|6
|Scott Thiltges (Lg Alzingen)
|0:09:37
|7
|Antoine Mores (Lg Alzingen)
|0:13:10
|8
|Richard Della Schiava (Uc Dippach)
|9
|Kevin Feiereisen
|10
|Raphaël Steil (Uc Dippach)
|0:13:21
|11
|Michel Kuffer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:13:39
|12
|Ralph Gleis (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:14:24
|13
|Pierre Lux (Lg Alzingen)
|0:14:45
|14
|Dean Weyer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:14:49
|15
|Ben Krux (Lc Tetange)
|16
|Metty Bentz (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:14:54
|17
|Christophe Kettels (Lg Alzingen)
|0:18:28
|18
|Max Losch (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:28:29
|19
|Eric Thill (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:30:29
|DNF
|Carlo Damit (Ev Wentger)
|DNF
|Manou Flammang (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|DNF
|Yannick Rausch (Lp 07 Schifflange)
|DNF
|Tom Schwarmes (Uc Dippach)
