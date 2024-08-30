Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 UCI Road World Championships Date September 21-29 Location Zurich, Switzerland Previous edition 2023 UCI Road World Championships

Image 1 of 11 Elite/U23 Women's Road Race: Lotte Kopecky claims gold in the Elite Women's category (Image credit: Getty Images) Gold medalist Niklas Behrens of Team Germany celebrates winning the men's U23 road race in Zürich (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Lorenzo Finn of Italy wins the Men's Junior Road Race to become world champion (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Cat Ferguson takes junior women's road race gold for Great Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Australia win mixed team relay (Image credit: Getty Images) Cat Ferguson wins junior women's time trial gold (Image credit: Getty Images) Ivan Romeo wins under-23 men's time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Paul Seixas and his team celebrate clinching gold in the junior men's time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) won the elite men's individual time trial in Zürich (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown (Australia) wins the world time trial title in 2024 for elite women (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar claimed gold in the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day 8: Tadej Pogačar makes yet more history with elite men's gold/As it happened

Tadej Pogacar made yet more cycling history in 2024 as the Slovenian star completed the 'Triple Crown' of victory in the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships elite men's road race.

Pogačar did so in his own inimitable style, attacking 100 kilometres from the finish, blasting through a 16-man lead move, then going for it alone with 51 kilometres to go. It was the longest solo break in Worlds history since 1971 and after struggling on the last lap, it finally netted the 26-year-old one of the few major titles yet to elude him.

Silver went to Ben O'Connor (Australia) with a well-timed late ambush move on a select group of chasers, less than a minute behind Pogačar, while defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) was the fastest in a small group sprint for bronze.







Day 7: Lotte Kopecky repeats gold in elite women's-U23 road race/As it happened

Lotte Kopecky may not have been the strongest in a brutally difficult edition of the elite women's/U23 road race, but the 2023 champion nonetheless rode a brilliant race tactically to repeat last year's triumph in Glasgow, this time round in a six-rider sprint ahead of Chloé Dygert (USA) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

Dropped under relentless pressure from the Netherlands on the last lap of the rainsoaked, ultra-hilly Zurich circuit, Kopecky rode at her own pace to return to a front group headed by Demi Vollering. Vollering dominated on the climbs but the Dutch star could never quite shake off her strongest rivals. A small group sprint decided the line, and Kopecky used her trademark turn of speed to capture her second elite road race gold in as many years.

In the U23 category, decided in the same race, the Netherlands' Puck Pieterse, 13th across the line, claimed gold. Neve Bradbury (Australia) took silver and Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) the bronze.

Day 6: Germany's Niklas Behrens wins under-23 men's road race

Niklas Behrens (Germany) outsprinted Martin Svrček (Slovakia) in the final 150km win the U23 men’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships. Alec Segaert (Belgium) took the bronze medal with a solo chase in the final 2km, finishing 28 seconds back. Switzerland's Jan Christen launched a solo attack 51km from the finish, but his effort was shut down inside 10km to go and he settled for fourth.

Day 5: Lorenzo Finn solos to victory in junior men's road race

Lorenzo Finn (Italy) soloed to victory in the men's junior road race, the course soaked with heavy rain. It was Italy's first rainbow jersey of this year's Road World Championships. Sebastian Grindley (Great Britain) secured the silver medal, crossing the line 2:05 after Finn. Senna Remijn (Netherlands) won a three-rider sprint to secure the bronze medal.

Cat Ferguson captures second gold in junior women's road race

Cat Ferguson (GB) added junior road race gold to the time trial title she had already clinched a scant 48 hours earlier, outsprinting Paula Ortiz (Spain) and

Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) in a three-way battle for the medals.

The rain-soaked, crash-marred course saw a winning break emerge some 20 kilometres from the line. Realising that rivals were closing in behind, Ferguson finally opted to lead from the front, driving home to go one better than her silver medal in the same event last year in Glasgow and simultaneously claim her second 2024 World Championships gold.



Day 4: Australia wins Mixed Relay TTT by a fraction of a second to secure world title

A nail-bitingly tight three-way battle in the Road World Championships mixed relay team time trial saw Australia claim the victory by less than a second over Germany, with Italy clinching bronze, just eight seconds further behind.



Day 3: Cat Ferguson nets junior women's time trial gold

Rising British star Cat Ferguson claimed a stunning victory in the 18.8-kilometre time trial at Zurich's UCI World Championships, powering along the flat, untechnical course to push Slovakia's Viktoria Chladoňová into second place by a hefty 34 seconds. Set to become a full-time pro with Movistar next season, Ferguson went one better than her silver medal in Glasgow's junior road race with a scorching ride from beginning to end. 14 seconds faster at the turn on the out-and-back course, she more than doubled her advantage on longstanding provisional leader Chladoňová by the finish line. Britain rounded out its domination of the event thanks to Imogen Wolff, just two seconds short of securing silver but claiming bronze nonetheless by 11 seconds over Netherlands' racer Fee Knaven.

Day 2: Iván Romeo secures under-23 men's time trial title

Iván Romeo (Spain) was the fastest in the 29.9km individual time trial to win the under-23 title at the World Championships in Zurich. Romeo covered the course in 36:42, beating silver medallist Jakob Soderqvist (Sweden) by 32 seconds and bronze medallist Jan Christen (Switzerland) by 41 seconds. Romeo started slightly slower than his rivals but his performance improved over the mid-route climb and he put forth a powerful final 10km that netted the Spaniard the world title, while his rival faded in the strong headwind on the way to the finish line.

Paul Seixas claims the win for France in junior men's time trial



Paul Seixas continued runaway success in the 2024 season with a 14th victory of the year in the junior men's time trial at Zurich. In the flat, untechnical 24-kilometre course, Seixas dug deep in the finale to go from fourth fastest at the second checkpoint to win by six seconds. Silver went to Jasper Schoofs (Belgium), with longstanding provisional TT leader Matisse van Kerckhove (Belgium) picking up the bronze.



Day 1: Remco Evenepoel wins elite men's time trial / As it happened

Belgian Remco Evenepoel successfully defended his elite men's individual time trial title on Sunday in Zürich, riding seven seconds faster than Filippo Ganna (Italy). Third place went to Edoardo Affini to give Italy two medals. The Belgian rider completed the Olympics-Worlds double, which had not been accomplished by an elite men's rider before. He overcame a problem with the chain of his bike at the start house and then set the best times at all three checkpoints on the 46.1km route to win for a second time.

Grace Brown beats Demi Vollering to elite women's time trial title / As it happened

Grace Brown (Australia) added the elite women's world time trial title on Sunday to her Olympic Games time trial win earlier this summer. After leading at the first checkpoint by six seconds, Brown fell behind by nine at the second, and then accelerated again on the flat road to the finish to beat Demi Vollering (Netherlands) by 17 seconds in the 29.9km contest. Chloe Dygert (USA), the 2023 champion, secured the bronze medal. In fourth place overall, Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) earned the U23 title.