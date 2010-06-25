Tony Martin of HTC-Columbia won his first German time trial championship title on Friday. The 25-year-old covered the 34.5km course in 35:15. Second was his teammate Patrick Gretcsh, with 38-year-old Jens Voigt taking third.

Bert Grabsch, also of HTC-Columbia, who had won the title the last three years, was fourth.

Martin recently won the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. "I am happy that I have found my form again after the difficult spring," he said. Looking towards the upcoming Tour de France, he added, "I will concentrate on the white jersey - and maybe it will even work out with yellow."