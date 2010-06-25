Trending

Martin wins first time trial championship

HTC-Columbia teammate Gretsch second, Voigt third

Tony Martin of HTC-Columbia won his first German time trial championship title on Friday. The 25-year-old covered the 34.5km course in 35:15. Second was his teammate Patrick Gretcsh, with 38-year-old Jens Voigt taking third.

Bert Grabsch, also of HTC-Columbia, who had won the title the last three years, was fourth.

Martin recently won the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. "I am happy that I have found my form again after the difficult spring," he said. Looking towards the upcoming Tour de France, he added, "I will concentrate on the white jersey - and maybe it will even work out with yellow."

Full Results
1Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia)0:35:15.46
2Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Columbia)0:00:37.79
3Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)0:00:43.34
4Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia)0:00:57.79
5Roger Kluge (Team Milram)0:01:11.25
6Stefan Schäfer (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:01:17.19
7Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical)0:01:37.09
8Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam)0:02:13.79
9Sergej Fuchs (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)0:02:17.03
10Friedrich Meingast (VFR Herpersdorf)0:02:44.70
11Sven Forberger (Team Isaac Torgau)0:02:47.74
12Sven Krauß (RSV Oschelbronn)0:02:55.71
13Peter Renner (VFR Herpersdorf)0:03:00.51
14Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)0:03:06.16
15Dani Westmattelmann (Team Kuota-Indeland)0:03:23.48
16Benjamin Höber (RV Schwalbe Trier)0:03:30.00
17René Heinze (SSV Gera 1990)0:03:52.38
18Stefan Gaebel (RV Zwenkau 1890)0:04:04.37
19Benjamin Winkler (USC Kiel)0:04:22.64
20Jacob Fiedler (Berliner TSC)0:04:23.94
21Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Klein-Linden)0:04:36.15
22Jonas Schmeiser (Team Heizomat Bayern)0:04:43.54
23Sebastian Heinrichs (Harzer RSC Wernigerode)0:05:13.08
24Matthias Schnapka (RIG Saar Saarbrucken)0:05:24.68
25Alexander Boos (Weiße Wolfe Merzig)0:05:51.12
26Robert Müller (Radclub Bremen)0:06:20.10

