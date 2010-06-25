Martin wins first time trial championship
HTC-Columbia teammate Gretsch second, Voigt third
Tony Martin of HTC-Columbia won his first German time trial championship title on Friday. The 25-year-old covered the 34.5km course in 35:15. Second was his teammate Patrick Gretcsh, with 38-year-old Jens Voigt taking third.
Bert Grabsch, also of HTC-Columbia, who had won the title the last three years, was fourth.
Martin recently won the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. "I am happy that I have found my form again after the difficult spring," he said. Looking towards the upcoming Tour de France, he added, "I will concentrate on the white jersey - and maybe it will even work out with yellow."
|1
|Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia)
|0:35:15.46
|2
|Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Columbia)
|0:00:37.79
|3
|Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
|0:00:43.34
|4
|Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia)
|0:00:57.79
|5
|Roger Kluge (Team Milram)
|0:01:11.25
|6
|Stefan Schäfer (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:01:17.19
|7
|Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical)
|0:01:37.09
|8
|Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam)
|0:02:13.79
|9
|Sergej Fuchs (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|0:02:17.03
|10
|Friedrich Meingast (VFR Herpersdorf)
|0:02:44.70
|11
|Sven Forberger (Team Isaac Torgau)
|0:02:47.74
|12
|Sven Krauß (RSV Oschelbronn)
|0:02:55.71
|13
|Peter Renner (VFR Herpersdorf)
|0:03:00.51
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)
|0:03:06.16
|15
|Dani Westmattelmann (Team Kuota-Indeland)
|0:03:23.48
|16
|Benjamin Höber (RV Schwalbe Trier)
|0:03:30.00
|17
|René Heinze (SSV Gera 1990)
|0:03:52.38
|18
|Stefan Gaebel (RV Zwenkau 1890)
|0:04:04.37
|19
|Benjamin Winkler (USC Kiel)
|0:04:22.64
|20
|Jacob Fiedler (Berliner TSC)
|0:04:23.94
|21
|Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Klein-Linden)
|0:04:36.15
|22
|Jonas Schmeiser (Team Heizomat Bayern)
|0:04:43.54
|23
|Sebastian Heinrichs (Harzer RSC Wernigerode)
|0:05:13.08
|24
|Matthias Schnapka (RIG Saar Saarbrucken)
|0:05:24.68
|25
|Alexander Boos (Weiße Wolfe Merzig)
|0:05:51.12
|26
|Robert Müller (Radclub Bremen)
|0:06:20.10
