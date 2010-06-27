Trending

Guderzo powers to TT win

Valsecchi surprises Cantele for second

Silvia Valsecchi, Tatiana Guderzo and Noemi Cantele top the Italian TT podium

(Image credit: Settimana Triclore)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)0:36:50
2Silvia Valsecchi (Asd G.S. Top Girls)0:00:23
3Noemi Cantele (Columbia HTC Women)0:00:33
4Valentina Bastianelli (Asd G.S. Top Girls)0:02:05
5Gloria Presti (Asd G.S. Top Girls)0:02:01
6Simona Frapporti (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)0:02:02
7Valentina Carretta (Asd G.S. Top Girls)0:02:25
8Elena Berlato (Asd G.S. Top Girls)0:02:04
9Monia Baccaille (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)0:02:43
10Odette Bertolin (Chirio Forno D'asolo)0:03:18
11Laura Basso (Cycling Team Friuli)0:03:45
12Francesca Faustini (Chirio Forno D'asolo)0:03:46
13Deborah Mascelli (A.S. Roma Ciclismo)0:03:56
14Claudia Fabian (Team Buderus Cicli Cavalera)0:04:56
15Eleonora Spaliviero (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)0:05:04
16Giuseppina Tumietto (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)0:13:41

