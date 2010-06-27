Guderzo powers to TT win
Valsecchi surprises Cantele for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)
|0:36:50
|2
|Silvia Valsecchi (Asd G.S. Top Girls)
|0:00:23
|3
|Noemi Cantele (Columbia HTC Women)
|0:00:33
|4
|Valentina Bastianelli (Asd G.S. Top Girls)
|0:02:05
|5
|Gloria Presti (Asd G.S. Top Girls)
|0:02:01
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)
|0:02:02
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Asd G.S. Top Girls)
|0:02:25
|8
|Elena Berlato (Asd G.S. Top Girls)
|0:02:04
|9
|Monia Baccaille (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)
|0:02:43
|10
|Odette Bertolin (Chirio Forno D'asolo)
|0:03:18
|11
|Laura Basso (Cycling Team Friuli)
|0:03:45
|12
|Francesca Faustini (Chirio Forno D'asolo)
|0:03:46
|13
|Deborah Mascelli (A.S. Roma Ciclismo)
|0:03:56
|14
|Claudia Fabian (Team Buderus Cicli Cavalera)
|0:04:56
|15
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)
|0:05:04
|16
|Giuseppina Tumietto (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)
|0:13:41
