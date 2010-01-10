Trending

Bauer blasts to national title

Roulston and Dean upstaged, complete podium

Image 1 of 17

Jack Bauer (right) gets the better of Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) and Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 17

The elite men's podium (l-r): Hayden Roulston, Jack Bauer and Julian Dean.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 17

Current title holder Gordon McCauley conducts pre race interviews.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 17

Julian Dean signs on.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 17

U23 rider Michael Vink and Paul Odlin broke clear early in the race.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 17

Hayden Roulston of Columbia HTC leads the peloton three minutes behind the leaders.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 17

Michael Vink has dropped Paul Odlin on the climb up Dyers Pass Rd.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 17

The peloton climbs Dyers Pass Rd.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 17

Jack Bauer spent a lot of time driving the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 17

Hayden Roulston descends Hackthorne Rd.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 17

Spectators made use of every vantage point.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 17

With Vink now caught Julian Dean attacks on the final ascent of Dyers Pass Rd.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 17

The four riders that will contest the stage: Roulston, Dean, Bauer and U23 rider Tom Findley.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 17

Jack Bauer takes the biggest win of his cycling career.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 17

The new elite men's national road race champion Jack Bauer.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 17

The U23 men's title is won by 18 year old Tom Findley.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 17

U23 men's podium (l-r): James Williamson, Tom Findley and Matt Marshall.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Wellington rider Jack Bauer snatched a thrilling victory from two major stars of New Zealand cycling in a sprint finish at the 2010 RaboPlus national road race in Christchurch on Sunday.

A huge crowd saw the 24-year-old Bauer clinch his first national road title ahead of pre-race favourites Hayden Roulston (Ashburton) and five-time Tour de France competitor Julian Dean (Rotorua). All three riders finished on the same time of 4:48:42.

It was a spectacular finish to a gruelling event that saw competitors face 13 laps and 186 kilometres, over the same course used for the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Alongside the sprint finish, the other major highlight was the performance of 18-year-old Christchurch rider Michael Vink, who made a break on just the second lap and remained clear until the final circuit.

A group that included Roulston and Dean, who were on each other's wheels for much of the second half of the race, finally reined in the teenager who eventually finished ninth overall and fourth in the under-23 battle.

Bauer, the Tour of Southland runner-up and an eight-time winner in Belgium last year, said the title and the chance to take the coveted black jersey to his new Endura Pro Continental team in the United Kingdom was "a dream come true".

"I didn't really think I had the legs to last out there today but I managed to go with Roulston and Dean when they attacked on the hill and when we got down to a bunch of four on the last leg I hung in. It was a quality field so I'm stoked."

Roulston, who turned 29 today, said he was disappointed to miss out on the title. "I rode a pretty good race but you are limited in what you can do on your own," he said.

Dean, a strong sprinter, said he had suffered cramp on the push to the line. "I wasn't really confident about my race condition because I've just had a month off. But I got cramp in that final 150 metres, otherwise, I believe I could have got up to win."

Conditions were perfect for most of the race - mild and calm, in comparison with the strong winds that tested the women's field yesterday. However, the steep climb up Dyers Pass Rd in Cashmere soon saw the 85-strong field separated. On the second lap Under-23 time-trial winner Vink made the first significant breakaway along with fellow Christchurch rider Paul Odlin.

Despite having to change bikes and then have a puncture mended, the former Christchurch Boys' High student was the sole leader by the halfway stage and Vink extended his lead to around four minutes before Roulston turned up the pressure on the hill in the ninth lap. Bauer and Dean were among those who followed the double Olympic medallist.

Vink said he planned to make an early break so he could help his strong Subway Avanti team as much as possible.

"I'm really pleased. I thought I ran a good race and to do well here is the ultimate because it's the toughest race in New Zealand. Hopefully, I've put my hand up for Commonwealth Games and World Champs selection later in the year."

Roulston, Dean and five-times winner Gordon McCauley were among those who hailed Vink as a major new talent. "He showed guts, determination and substantial endurance," Dean said.

National time-trial champion and defending champion McCauley withdrew after nine laps saying he "didn't have the legs today".

Tom Findlay from the Bici Vida team won the under-23 title, finishing just three seconds behind the top three elite riders.
 

Results
1Jack Bauer (Nzl) Wgtn4:48:42
2Hayden Roulston (Nzl) Msc
3Julian Dean (Nzl) Wbp
4Heath Blackgrove (Nzl) Msc0:00:37
5Jeremy Yates (Nzl) Ecni0:02:20
6Eric Drower (Nzl) Sub0:07:39
7Scott Lyttle (Nzl) Ota0:11:00
8Brett Tivers (Nzl) Wcni0:12:18
9Aaron Strong (Nzl) Auk
10Justin Kerr (Nzl) Wbp
11Nicholas Lovegrove (Nzl) Sub
12Glen Chadwick (Nzl) Ecni0:12:22
13Matthew Gorter (Nzl) Sub0:12:18
14Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Ecni0:12:33
DNFNico De Jong (Nzl) Auk
DNFHamish Osborne (Nzl) Auk
DNFMike Henton (Nzl) Auk
DNFMatt Robinson (Nzl) Wbp
DNFKarl Moore (Nzl) Wbp
DNFClinton Avery (Nzl) Wbp
DNFGordon Mccauley (Nzl) Sub
DNFMark Langlands (Nzl) Wbp
DNFPeter Latham (Nzl) Wbp
DNFSamuel Horgan (Nzl) Sub
DNFHayden Godfrey (Nzl) Sub
DNFJoseph Cooper (Nzl) Sub
DNFSam Bewley (Nzl) Wbp
DNFFelix Laufkotter (Nzl) Wheel
DNFMichael Northey (Nzl) Bici
DNFScott Wilder (Nzl) Bici
DNFJason Allen (Nzl) Tas
DNFAndrew Williams (Nzl) Ben
DNFMarc Ryan (Nzl) Msc
DNFMichael Naylor (Nzl) Wheel
DNFAnthony Chapman (Nzl) Ota
DNFCaleb Hill (Nzl) Wheel
DNFJonathan Kalma (Nzl) Wheel
DNFPaul Odlin (Nzl) Cant
DNFJames Gibson (Nzl) Cant
DNFWinston Briggs (Nzl) Ecni
DNSLogan Hutchings (Nzl) Wbp
DNSAlex Meenhorst (Nzl) Auk
DNSCarl Williams (Nzl) Bici
DNSJames Early (Nzl) Ben
DNSBrett Dawber (Nzl) Ben
DNSMarc Prutton (Nzl) Cant

Under-23 road race results
1Tom Findlay (Nzl) Bici4:48:45
2James Williamson (Nzl) Sub0:00:32
3Matt Marshall (Nzl) Sth
4Michael Vink (Nzl) Sub0:04:56
5Roman Van Uden (Nzl) Bici0:12:15
6Thomas Hubbard (Nzl) Cant
7Hamish Tomlinson (Nzl) Sth
8George Bennett (Nzl) Wheel
9Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Wcni
10Westley Gough (Nzl) Ecni
DNFSam Steele (Nzl) Cant
DNFBrad Carter (Nzl) Wbp
DNFSimon Finucane (Nzl) Wbp
DNFWade Mangham (Nzl) Wbp
DNFAlex Mcgregor (Nzl) Ota
DNFShem Rodger (Nzl) Wbp
DNFDaniel Seagar (Nzl) Auk
DNFDaniel Smith (Nzl) Auk
DNFJoshua Brown (Nzl) Wcni
DNFRyan Wills (Nzl) Sub
DNFSam Weston (Nzl) Wbp
DNFColin Cornberg (Nzl) Bici
DNFAlex Ray (Nzl) Bici
DNFPatrick Bevan (Nzl) Bici
DNFLeon Hextall (Nzl) Ben
DNFJames Mccoy (Nzl) Ben
DNFRuaraidh Mcleod (Nzl) Cant
DNFJason Christie (Nzl) Msc
DNFTaylor Gunman (Nzl) Bici
DNFJeremy Stephens (Nzl) Ecni
DNFSean Joyce (Nzl) Bpn
DNFFraser Bermingham (Nzl) Bpn
DNFPatrick Williamson (Nzl) Sth
DNFHamish Presbury (Nzl) Sth
DNFLogan Edgar (Nzl) Sth
DNFDaniel Barry (Nzl) Ben

 

