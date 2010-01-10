Image 1 of 17 Jack Bauer (right) gets the better of Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) and Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 17 The elite men's podium (l-r): Hayden Roulston, Jack Bauer and Julian Dean. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 17 Current title holder Gordon McCauley conducts pre race interviews. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 17 Julian Dean signs on. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 17 U23 rider Michael Vink and Paul Odlin broke clear early in the race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 17 Hayden Roulston of Columbia HTC leads the peloton three minutes behind the leaders. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 17 Michael Vink has dropped Paul Odlin on the climb up Dyers Pass Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 17 The peloton climbs Dyers Pass Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 17 Jack Bauer spent a lot of time driving the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 17 Hayden Roulston descends Hackthorne Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 17 Spectators made use of every vantage point. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 17 With Vink now caught Julian Dean attacks on the final ascent of Dyers Pass Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 17 The four riders that will contest the stage: Roulston, Dean, Bauer and U23 rider Tom Findley. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 17 Jack Bauer takes the biggest win of his cycling career. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 17 The new elite men's national road race champion Jack Bauer. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 17 The U23 men's title is won by 18 year old Tom Findley. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 17 U23 men's podium (l-r): James Williamson, Tom Findley and Matt Marshall. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Wellington rider Jack Bauer snatched a thrilling victory from two major stars of New Zealand cycling in a sprint finish at the 2010 RaboPlus national road race in Christchurch on Sunday.

A huge crowd saw the 24-year-old Bauer clinch his first national road title ahead of pre-race favourites Hayden Roulston (Ashburton) and five-time Tour de France competitor Julian Dean (Rotorua). All three riders finished on the same time of 4:48:42.

It was a spectacular finish to a gruelling event that saw competitors face 13 laps and 186 kilometres, over the same course used for the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Alongside the sprint finish, the other major highlight was the performance of 18-year-old Christchurch rider Michael Vink, who made a break on just the second lap and remained clear until the final circuit.

A group that included Roulston and Dean, who were on each other's wheels for much of the second half of the race, finally reined in the teenager who eventually finished ninth overall and fourth in the under-23 battle.

Bauer, the Tour of Southland runner-up and an eight-time winner in Belgium last year, said the title and the chance to take the coveted black jersey to his new Endura Pro Continental team in the United Kingdom was "a dream come true".

"I didn't really think I had the legs to last out there today but I managed to go with Roulston and Dean when they attacked on the hill and when we got down to a bunch of four on the last leg I hung in. It was a quality field so I'm stoked."

Roulston, who turned 29 today, said he was disappointed to miss out on the title. "I rode a pretty good race but you are limited in what you can do on your own," he said.

Dean, a strong sprinter, said he had suffered cramp on the push to the line. "I wasn't really confident about my race condition because I've just had a month off. But I got cramp in that final 150 metres, otherwise, I believe I could have got up to win."

Conditions were perfect for most of the race - mild and calm, in comparison with the strong winds that tested the women's field yesterday. However, the steep climb up Dyers Pass Rd in Cashmere soon saw the 85-strong field separated. On the second lap Under-23 time-trial winner Vink made the first significant breakaway along with fellow Christchurch rider Paul Odlin.

Despite having to change bikes and then have a puncture mended, the former Christchurch Boys' High student was the sole leader by the halfway stage and Vink extended his lead to around four minutes before Roulston turned up the pressure on the hill in the ninth lap. Bauer and Dean were among those who followed the double Olympic medallist.

Vink said he planned to make an early break so he could help his strong Subway Avanti team as much as possible.

"I'm really pleased. I thought I ran a good race and to do well here is the ultimate because it's the toughest race in New Zealand. Hopefully, I've put my hand up for Commonwealth Games and World Champs selection later in the year."

Roulston, Dean and five-times winner Gordon McCauley were among those who hailed Vink as a major new talent. "He showed guts, determination and substantial endurance," Dean said.

National time-trial champion and defending champion McCauley withdrew after nine laps saying he "didn't have the legs today".

Tom Findlay from the Bici Vida team won the under-23 title, finishing just three seconds behind the top three elite riders.



Results 1 Jack Bauer (Nzl) Wgtn 4:48:42 2 Hayden Roulston (Nzl) Msc 3 Julian Dean (Nzl) Wbp 4 Heath Blackgrove (Nzl) Msc 0:00:37 5 Jeremy Yates (Nzl) Ecni 0:02:20 6 Eric Drower (Nzl) Sub 0:07:39 7 Scott Lyttle (Nzl) Ota 0:11:00 8 Brett Tivers (Nzl) Wcni 0:12:18 9 Aaron Strong (Nzl) Auk 10 Justin Kerr (Nzl) Wbp 11 Nicholas Lovegrove (Nzl) Sub 12 Glen Chadwick (Nzl) Ecni 0:12:22 13 Matthew Gorter (Nzl) Sub 0:12:18 14 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Ecni 0:12:33 DNF Nico De Jong (Nzl) Auk DNF Hamish Osborne (Nzl) Auk DNF Mike Henton (Nzl) Auk DNF Matt Robinson (Nzl) Wbp DNF Karl Moore (Nzl) Wbp DNF Clinton Avery (Nzl) Wbp DNF Gordon Mccauley (Nzl) Sub DNF Mark Langlands (Nzl) Wbp DNF Peter Latham (Nzl) Wbp DNF Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Sub DNF Hayden Godfrey (Nzl) Sub DNF Joseph Cooper (Nzl) Sub DNF Sam Bewley (Nzl) Wbp DNF Felix Laufkotter (Nzl) Wheel DNF Michael Northey (Nzl) Bici DNF Scott Wilder (Nzl) Bici DNF Jason Allen (Nzl) Tas DNF Andrew Williams (Nzl) Ben DNF Marc Ryan (Nzl) Msc DNF Michael Naylor (Nzl) Wheel DNF Anthony Chapman (Nzl) Ota DNF Caleb Hill (Nzl) Wheel DNF Jonathan Kalma (Nzl) Wheel DNF Paul Odlin (Nzl) Cant DNF James Gibson (Nzl) Cant DNF Winston Briggs (Nzl) Ecni DNS Logan Hutchings (Nzl) Wbp DNS Alex Meenhorst (Nzl) Auk DNS Carl Williams (Nzl) Bici DNS James Early (Nzl) Ben DNS Brett Dawber (Nzl) Ben DNS Marc Prutton (Nzl) Cant