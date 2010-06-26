Cervélo TestTeam's Emilie Aubry claimed victory today in the Swiss National Road Championships in Kriegsstetten. The 21-year rider from the western part of Switzerland took the title on the 118 km course in a sprint finish, ahead of Pascale Schnider (bike-import.ch) and Doris Schweizer (Bigla Cycling Team).

Aubry, Schnider and Schweizer escaped after a flurry of attacks and were able to hold their advantage until the final sprint. Schweizer moved first with about 700 meters to go but was pulled back, resulting in a tight photo finish. Aubry won her first national title ahead of Pascale Schnider with Doris Schweizer finishing third. The peloton finished 28 seconds behind.

"It is my first big victory and it means a lot for me to win and wear the national jersey," said Aubry. "This is payment for all my past hard work. But I really have to say thank you to Patricia, my teammate. We worked together throughout the race and she definitely deserves a big part of this victory."

Results

Elite women - 118.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Aubry (Cervélo Pro Cycling Testteam) 3:10:42 2 Pascale Schnider (bike-import.ch) 3 Doris Schweizer (bigla cycling team) 4 Jennifer Hohl (bigla cycling team) 0:00:28 5 Mirjam Schwager (bike-import.ch) 6 Fabienne Sommer (bike-import.ch) 7 Jessica Schneeberger (bike-import.ch) 8 Désirée Ehrler (bigla cycling team) 9 Patricia Schwager (Cervélo Test Team) 10 Diana Rast (RRC Nordwest, Campione Celeste) 11 Iris Zwahlen (Straubhaar-Carreisen/Bike-import.ch) 12 Jessica Uebelhart (bigla cycling team) 13 Sandra Weiss (bigla cycling team) 14 Jasmin Achermann (VC Rain Fischer BMC) 15 Alexandra Born (pro cycling aarau) 16 Stephanie Ledermann (VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil) 17 Astrid Gruskovnjak (pro cycling aarau) 18 Martina Weiss (bigla cycling team) 19 Riccarda Mazzotta (RCO Biel) 20 Marcelle Moser (RSC Aaretal Münsingen) 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) 22 Marion Brem (bike-import.ch) 23 Anette Michel (VC Industrie Zürich) 24 Myriam Saugy (Club Cyclophile Sédunois) 25 Sonja Reusser (bike-import.ch) 26 Nicole Hanselmann (bike-import.ch) 0:00:37 27 Valentine Grob (bike-import.ch) 0:02:53 28 Lise Müller (Cyclophile Sédunois Texner - BMC - Groupe Mutuel) 0:06:39 29 Jennifer Sägesser (RC Gränichen Thömus Racing Team) 30 Angelika Meier (RV Wetzikon) 0:08:44 31 Anita Oeschger (VMC Gansingen) 0:26:14 32 Sara Tretola (VC Bärau / PlusportCycling Team) 0:26:16 33 Fabienne Leutenegger (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil)