Aubry claims first national title

Cervélo tops women's race

Cervélo TestTeam's Emilie Aubry claimed victory today in the Swiss National Road Championships in Kriegsstetten. The 21-year rider from the western part of Switzerland took the title on the 118 km course in a sprint finish, ahead of Pascale Schnider (bike-import.ch) and Doris Schweizer (Bigla Cycling Team).

Aubry, Schnider and Schweizer escaped after a flurry of attacks and were able to hold their advantage until the final sprint. Schweizer moved first with about 700 meters to go but was pulled back, resulting in a tight photo finish.  Aubry won her first national title ahead of Pascale Schnider with Doris Schweizer finishing third. The peloton finished 28 seconds behind.

"It is my first big victory and it means a lot for me to win and wear the national jersey," said Aubry. "This is payment for all my past hard work. But I really have to say thank you to Patricia, my teammate. We worked together throughout the race and she definitely deserves a big part of this victory."

Results

Elite women - 118.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Aubry (Cervélo Pro Cycling Testteam)3:10:42
2Pascale Schnider (bike-import.ch)
3Doris Schweizer (bigla cycling team)
4Jennifer Hohl (bigla cycling team)0:00:28
5Mirjam Schwager (bike-import.ch)
6Fabienne Sommer (bike-import.ch)
7Jessica Schneeberger (bike-import.ch)
8Désirée Ehrler (bigla cycling team)
9Patricia Schwager (Cervélo Test Team)
10Diana Rast (RRC Nordwest, Campione Celeste)
11Iris Zwahlen (Straubhaar-Carreisen/Bike-import.ch)
12Jessica Uebelhart (bigla cycling team)
13Sandra Weiss (bigla cycling team)
14Jasmin Achermann (VC Rain Fischer BMC)
15Alexandra Born (pro cycling aarau)
16Stephanie Ledermann (VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil)
17Astrid Gruskovnjak (pro cycling aarau)
18Martina Weiss (bigla cycling team)
19Riccarda Mazzotta (RCO Biel)
20Marcelle Moser (RSC Aaretal Münsingen)
21Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)
22Marion Brem (bike-import.ch)
23Anette Michel (VC Industrie Zürich)
24Myriam Saugy (Club Cyclophile Sédunois)
25Sonja Reusser (bike-import.ch)
26Nicole Hanselmann (bike-import.ch)0:00:37
27Valentine Grob (bike-import.ch)0:02:53
28Lise Müller (Cyclophile Sédunois Texner - BMC - Groupe Mutuel)0:06:39
29Jennifer Sägesser (RC Gränichen Thömus Racing Team)
30Angelika Meier (RV Wetzikon)0:08:44
31Anita Oeschger (VMC Gansingen)0:26:14
32Sara Tretola (VC Bärau / PlusportCycling Team)0:26:16
33Fabienne Leutenegger (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil)

U23 men - 177.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Baer (Team ATLAS PERSONAL)4:17:17
2Alexandre Mercier (Vcc Morteau-Montbenoît)0:00:54
3Marcel Aregger (PRICE Custom-Bike)
4Michael Hofstetter (Team Hörmann)
5Dominique Stark (RV Uster Radsport Flatera)0:00:57
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Team ATLAS PERSONAL)0:00:59
7Samuel Horstmann (PRICE Custom-Bike)0:01:19
8Lorenzo Rossi (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
9Cyrille Thièry (VC Orbe)0:03:52
10Christian Andres (team cycling sports)
11Jan Keller (Team Hobi Bau AG-M.F.Hügler-Wetzikon)0:03:54
12Roman Stricker (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:03:56
13Mirco Saggiorato (Team Bürgi - FIDI BC)0:03:58
14Jonathan Fumeaux (cyclophile sédunois C.C. Etupes)0:04:09
15Dominik Fuchs (team cycling sports)
16Daniel Henggeler (PRICE Custom-Bike)
17Christopher Duperrut (Cyclophile Morgiens)0:05:23
18Till Dreier (Team Hörmann)
19Joel Eglin (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)0:12:14
20Micha Eglin (RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)
21Silvan Dillier (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation AG2R LA MONDIALE)0:13:17
22Lukas Rohner (Team ATLAS PERSONAL)
23Luca Conrad (team cycling sports)
24Lukas Jaun (RRC Magglingen)
25Livio Waldispühl (A-Team Merida Hitzkirch)
26Michael Kyburz (Bike Club Olten)
27Mirko Monighetti (Velo Club Bellinzona)
28Lorenzo Monighetti (Velo Club Bellinzona)
29Dominic Hänni (RSC Aaretal Münsingen)
30Eric Brüngger (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
31Mathieu Donzallaz (VCC Morteau Montbenoît)
32Dominik Stucki (G.D. Weilenmann)
33Adrien Buntschu (Texner-BMC-Groupe Mutuel)
34Marco Lippuner (Team Hörmann)
35Fabio Anelli (Velo Club Bellinzona)
36Ramon Bechter (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)
37Lucca Albasini (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
38Christian Schneeberger (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
39Markus Jehle (BMC-Sogecoma-Hottinger Cycling Team)
40Damien Corthésy (VC Orbe)
41Markus-Amadeus Schweizer (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
42Moreno Angst (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)
43Peter Erdin (Team ATLAS PERSONAL)
44Peter Frei (Team Hobi Bau AG-M.F.Hügler-Wetzikon)
45Jonas Elmiger (VC Rain/Toshiba)
46Patrick Schelling (VC Fischingen-Raiffeisen Neckertal-Volg)
47Harco Riesen (RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)
48Claudio Imhof (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation AG2R LA MONDIALE)
49Roman Baum (RRC Magglingen / Leveco cycling team)
50Andreas Wenk (team cycling sports)
51Stéphane Parisod (BMC-Sogecoma-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:13:31

