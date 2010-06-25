Trending

Vos wins first Dutch time trial championship

Cervelo teammates Bruins, Wild complete podium

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ticked another box on her career to-do list as she claimed her first elite women’s time trial championship today. Vos’ victory, which came in a time of 33:33 minutes, gave the Dutchwoman her first elite title in the discipline after winning the junior title in 2005.

Vos laid down a time 13 seconds quicker than fellow professional Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam), while Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) was just three seconds further behind. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth place from yet another Cervelo TestTeam rider Iris Slappendel.

The Dutch title race has been one of the hottest contested in this week’s national championships, with seven riders within 60 seconds of the lead. Vera Koedooder was just 53 seconds behind Vos while Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) was a further five seconds behind.

Vos will start the weekend’s road title race as the defending champion, having won the last two titles. During her incredible – albeit short – career Vos has won her nation’s time trial, road race, mountain bike and cyclo-cross championships. As if that’s not enough, Vos has also won numerous national titles on the track.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)0:33:33
2Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam)0:00:13
3Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam)0:00:16
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)0:00:24
5Iris Slappendel (Cervelo TestTeam)0:00:40
6Vera Koedooder0:00:53
7Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women)0:00:58
8Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)0:02:02
9Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl)0:02:17
10Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl)0:02:21
11Judith Visser0:02:39
12Anne De Wildt (Leontien.nl)0:02:40
13Amy Pieters0:02:48
14Natalie Van Gogh0:02:53
15Lotte Van Hoek0:03:07
16Nynke Troelstra0:03:09
17Marielle Kerste0:03:31
18Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)0:03:40
19Marieke Den Otter0:03:41
20Els Visser0:03:55
21Judith Bloem0:04:15
22Heleen Van Vliet (Leontien.nl)0:04:19
23Amanda Bongaards0:04:23
24Tessa Van Nieuwpoort
25Winanda Spoor0:04:24
26Melissa Slewe0:04:52
27Maartje Zwaan0:05:20
28Marjolein Claessen0:05:22
29Esther Aarts
30Irene Van Lith0:09:18

 

Latest on Cyclingnews