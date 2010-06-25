Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ticked another box on her career to-do list as she claimed her first elite women’s time trial championship today. Vos’ victory, which came in a time of 33:33 minutes, gave the Dutchwoman her first elite title in the discipline after winning the junior title in 2005.

Vos laid down a time 13 seconds quicker than fellow professional Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam), while Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) was just three seconds further behind. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth place from yet another Cervelo TestTeam rider Iris Slappendel.

The Dutch title race has been one of the hottest contested in this week’s national championships, with seven riders within 60 seconds of the lead. Vera Koedooder was just 53 seconds behind Vos while Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) was a further five seconds behind.

Vos will start the weekend’s road title race as the defending champion, having won the last two titles. During her incredible – albeit short – career Vos has won her nation’s time trial, road race, mountain bike and cyclo-cross championships. As if that’s not enough, Vos has also won numerous national titles on the track.