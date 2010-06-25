Vos wins first Dutch time trial championship
Cervelo teammates Bruins, Wild complete podium
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ticked another box on her career to-do list as she claimed her first elite women’s time trial championship today. Vos’ victory, which came in a time of 33:33 minutes, gave the Dutchwoman her first elite title in the discipline after winning the junior title in 2005.
Vos laid down a time 13 seconds quicker than fellow professional Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam), while Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) was just three seconds further behind. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth place from yet another Cervelo TestTeam rider Iris Slappendel.
The Dutch title race has been one of the hottest contested in this week’s national championships, with seven riders within 60 seconds of the lead. Vera Koedooder was just 53 seconds behind Vos while Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) was a further five seconds behind.
Vos will start the weekend’s road title race as the defending champion, having won the last two titles. During her incredible – albeit short – career Vos has won her nation’s time trial, road race, mountain bike and cyclo-cross championships. As if that’s not enough, Vos has also won numerous national titles on the track.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:33:33
|2
|Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam)
|0:00:16
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:00:24
|5
|Iris Slappendel (Cervelo TestTeam)
|0:00:40
|6
|Vera Koedooder
|0:00:53
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women)
|0:00:58
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:02:02
|9
|Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl)
|0:02:17
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl)
|0:02:21
|11
|Judith Visser
|0:02:39
|12
|Anne De Wildt (Leontien.nl)
|0:02:40
|13
|Amy Pieters
|0:02:48
|14
|Natalie Van Gogh
|0:02:53
|15
|Lotte Van Hoek
|0:03:07
|16
|Nynke Troelstra
|0:03:09
|17
|Marielle Kerste
|0:03:31
|18
|Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)
|0:03:40
|19
|Marieke Den Otter
|0:03:41
|20
|Els Visser
|0:03:55
|21
|Judith Bloem
|0:04:15
|22
|Heleen Van Vliet (Leontien.nl)
|0:04:19
|23
|Amanda Bongaards
|0:04:23
|24
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort
|25
|Winanda Spoor
|0:04:24
|26
|Melissa Slewe
|0:04:52
|27
|Maartje Zwaan
|0:05:20
|28
|Marjolein Claessen
|0:05:22
|29
|Esther Aarts
|30
|Irene Van Lith
|0:09:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy