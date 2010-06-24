Image 1 of 29 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha) on the podium after finishing the French time trial championship in third place. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 29 Sebastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 29 Romain Sicard (Euskaltel - Euskadi). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 29 Romain Lemarchand (Big Mat - Auber 93). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 29 Sylvain Chavanel was chasing another French time trial title. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 29 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 29 Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale) took seventh. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 29 Damien Monier (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) was down in 21st. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 29 David Lelay (Ag2R La Mondiale). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 29 Dimitri Champion (Ag2R La Mondiale). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 29 Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 29 Florian Morizot (Big Mat - Auber 93). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 29 Jeremy Roy (Francaise Des Jeux) rounded out the top 10. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 29 Jerome Coppel (Saur Sojasun). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 29 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 29 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 29 Arnaud Jouffroy (BKCP Powerplus) rides to 45th. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 29 Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 29 A happy Nicolas Vogondy on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 29 Nicolas Vogondy indicates this is his third national title, his first in the time trial. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 29 Gold medal time for Vogondy. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 29 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom) in control. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 29 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom) tucks in tight. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 29 A quality podium, with Chavanel, Vogondy and Bodrogi. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 29 The elite men's podium (l-r): Sylvain Chavanel, Nicolas Vogondy and Laszlo Bodrogi. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) rides to second place. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 29 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom) won the first time trial championship of his career. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 28 of 29 Podium (l-r): Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 29 of 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) earned the silver medal in the French time trial national championships. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Nicolas Vogondy bested Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha) in the French national time trial championship, a race that reunited three riders who had their careers marred by health problems recently.

Vogondy only returned to racing in April after his licence was denied by the French federation due to a heart arrhythmia revealed in a pre-season health screening. "I am maybe in the best shape of my career," said the 32-year-old Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider who won a mountain stage at the Dauphiné recently. "I came here for a podium placing and I'm very happy to have the best place. That's my way to thank my team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau who has given me a contract when other teams didn't return my calls."

Vogondy had been the French champion twice for road racing (2002 and 2008) but this was his first time in the individual time trial.

The French championship was held in the province of Vendée where Bbox Bouygues Telecom has their headquarters. That's where Sylvain Chavanel, who is considered a neighbour from the Poitou region, learnt his job as a cyclist. "I've never neglected the time trial in cycling life," said the Quick Step rider who suffered a skull fracture with one kilometre to go at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April. He came back quicker than planned but couldn't get a fourth national title for the time trial. "There is almost thirty seconds difference to Néné (Vogondy's nickname), so I can't be disappointed like last year," said Chavanel who lost his title one year ago to Jean-Christophe Péraud. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider didn't defend his crown this time around after his crash at the Dauphiné and the blood poisoning that affected him.

Laszlo Bodrogi, the third place finisher, was new to the podium of the French championship at the age of 33. He earned ten titles as Hungarian time trial champion but became a Frenchman by marriage two years ago. This was his first time racing for the blue, white and red jersey. For two hours he had the best time.

"It's been a long time to wait but when I saw the time checks, I understood I wouldn't win. These two were better than me," said the Katusha rider who had a big break in his career when he broke his shinbone and fibula prior to the world championships in 2008. The year before, he was second to Fabian Cancellara.

"This was like a paralympic event," joked Chavanel when the three best French time triallists described their recent problems. At least two of them, Vogondy and Chavanel, are hoping to take part in the Tour de France. Vogondy said that his licence is only valid until June 30, so he awaits another heart check to see if he's allowed to ride the Tour.