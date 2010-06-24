Vogondy claims first TT championship
Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider wins third career national title
Nicolas Vogondy bested Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha) in the French national time trial championship, a race that reunited three riders who had their careers marred by health problems recently.
Vogondy only returned to racing in April after his licence was denied by the French federation due to a heart arrhythmia revealed in a pre-season health screening. "I am maybe in the best shape of my career," said the 32-year-old Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider who won a mountain stage at the Dauphiné recently. "I came here for a podium placing and I'm very happy to have the best place. That's my way to thank my team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau who has given me a contract when other teams didn't return my calls."
Vogondy had been the French champion twice for road racing (2002 and 2008) but this was his first time in the individual time trial.
The French championship was held in the province of Vendée where Bbox Bouygues Telecom has their headquarters. That's where Sylvain Chavanel, who is considered a neighbour from the Poitou region, learnt his job as a cyclist. "I've never neglected the time trial in cycling life," said the Quick Step rider who suffered a skull fracture with one kilometre to go at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April. He came back quicker than planned but couldn't get a fourth national title for the time trial. "There is almost thirty seconds difference to Néné (Vogondy's nickname), so I can't be disappointed like last year," said Chavanel who lost his title one year ago to Jean-Christophe Péraud. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider didn't defend his crown this time around after his crash at the Dauphiné and the blood poisoning that affected him.
Laszlo Bodrogi, the third place finisher, was new to the podium of the French championship at the age of 33. He earned ten titles as Hungarian time trial champion but became a Frenchman by marriage two years ago. This was his first time racing for the blue, white and red jersey. For two hours he had the best time.
"It's been a long time to wait but when I saw the time checks, I understood I wouldn't win. These two were better than me," said the Katusha rider who had a big break in his career when he broke his shinbone and fibula prior to the world championships in 2008. The year before, he was second to Fabian Cancellara.
"This was like a paralympic event," joked Chavanel when the three best French time triallists described their recent problems. At least two of them, Vogondy and Chavanel, are hoping to take part in the Tour de France. Vogondy said that his licence is only valid until June 30, so he awaits another heart check to see if he's allowed to ride the Tour.
|1
|Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom)
|1:03:29
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
|0:00:25
|3
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha)
|0:00:29
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)
|0:01:12
|5
|Paul Poux (Sojasun Espoir Acna)
|0:01:28
|6
|Christophe Kern (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:01:40
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|0:01:45
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom)
|0:01:46
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise Des Jeux)
|0:01:48
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Francaise Des Jeux)
|0:01:49
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun)
|0:01:57
|12
|Dimitri Champion (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|0:02:04
|13
|Anthony Roux (Francaise Des Jeux)
|0:02:36
|14
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux)
|0:02:38
|15
|Jean-Édouard Antz (AVC Aix En Provence)
|0:02:45
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (CC Etupes - Le Doubs - Pays De Montbelliard)
|17
|Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:03:39
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Skil - Shimano)
|0:03:45
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Saur Sojasun)
|0:03:46
|20
|Nicolas Bonnet (VC Vaux En Velin)
|21
|Damien Monier (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:03:50
|22
|David Lelay (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|0:03:53
|23
|Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|0:04:02
|24
|Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing)
|0:04:05
|25
|Romain Sicard (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
|0:04:12
|26
|Romain Bacon (Ile De France)
|0:04:14
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom)
|0:04:17
|28
|Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)
|0:04:24
|29
|Sylvain Georges (Creysot Cyclisme)
|0:04:33
|30
|Florian Morizot (Big Mat - Auber 93)
|0:04:44
|31
|Johan Mombaerts (Big Mat - Auber 93)
|32
|Romain Lemarchand (Big Mat - Auber 93)
|0:04:54
|33
|Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller)
|0:04:58
|34
|Julien Antomarchi (VC La Pomme Marseille)
|0:05:00
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)
|0:05:12
|36
|Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC)
|0:05:17
|37
|Nicolas Boisson (Cc Etupes - Le Doubs - Pays De Montbelliard)
|0:05:20
|38
|Florent Mallegol (Cotes d'Armor Cyclisme)
|0:05:24
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Francaise Des Jeux)
|0:05:25
|40
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox - Bouygues Telecom)
|0:05:33
|41
|Nicolas Bazin (CC Villeneuve Saint Germain)
|0:05:53
|42
|Romain Villa (SCO Dijon)
|0:05:59
|43
|Thomas Girard (Chambery Cyclisme Formation)
|0:06:03
|44
|Rémy Bebiano (Cote Dazur)
|0:06:34
|45
|Arnaud Jouffroy (BKCP Powerplus)
|0:06:42
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:06:56
|47
|Mickaël Dhinnin (Limousin)
|0:07:02
|48
|Étienne Pieret (Vendée U)
|0:07:11
|49
|Stevens Aubert (Cote Dazur)
|0:07:13
|50
|Franck Vermeulen (VC Rouen 76)
|0:07:49
|51
|Bastien Damiens (Cycle Poitevin)
|0:07:50
|52
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (SCO Dijon)
|0:08:12
|53
|Anthony Saux (Cotes d'Armor Cyclisme)
|0:08:22
|54
|Yann Moritz (Vendée U)
|0:09:21
|55
|Jean-Marc Maurin (VC La Pomme Marseille)
|0:09:57
|56
|Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|0:10:12
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Team Atlas Personal)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy