Past winners of the UCI Road World Championships through 2024

By published

Elite champions throughout history in elite men's and women's races

Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering and Ceclie Uttrup Ludwig on the podium
Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky won back to back elite women's titles in the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elite Men Road Race

Year

Rider Name (Country)

2024

Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)

2023

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

2022

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

2021

Julian Alaphilippe (France)

2020

Julian Alaphilippe (France)

2019

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)

2018

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

2017

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

2016

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

2015

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

2014

Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)

2013

Rui Costa (Portugal)

2012

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

2011

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)

2010

Thor Hushovd (Norway)

2009

Cadel Evans (Australia)

2008

Alessandro Ballan (Italy)

2007

Paolo Bettini (Italy)

2006

Paolo Bettini (Italy)

2005

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

2004

Óscar Freire (Spain)

2003

Igor Astarloa (Spain)

2002

Mario Cipollini (Italy)

2001

Óscar Freire (Spain)

2000

Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia)

1999

Óscar Freire (Spain)

1998

Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland)

1997

Laurent Brochard (France)

1996

Johan Museeuw (Belgium)

1995

Abraham Olano (Spain)

1994

Luc Leblanc (France)

1993

Lance Armstrong (United States Of America)

1992

Gianni Bugno (Italy)

1991

Gianni Bugno (Italy)

1990

Rudy Dhaenens (Belgium)

1989

Greg LeMond (United States Of America)

1988

Maurizio Fondriest (Italy)

1987

Stephen Roche (Ireland)

1986

Moreno Argentin (Italy)

1985

Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)

1984

Claude Criquielion (Belgium)

1983

Greg LeMond (United States Of America)

1982

Giuseppe Saronni (Italy)

1981

Freddy Maertens (Belgium)

1980

Bernard Hinault (France)

1979

Jan Raas (Netherlands)

1978

Gerrie Knetemann (Netherlands)

1977

Francesco Moser (Italy)

1976

Freddy Maertens (Belgium)

1975

Hennie Kuiper (Netherlands)

1974

Eddy Merckx (Belgium)

1973

Felice Gimondi (Italy)

1972

Marino Basso (Italy)

1971

Eddy Merckx (Belgium)

1970

Jean-Pierre Monseré (Belgium)

1969

Harm Ottenbros (Netherlands)

1968

Vittorio Adorni (Italy)

1967

Eddy Merckx (Belgium)

1966

Rudi Altig FRG

1965

Tom Simpson (Great Britain)

1964

Jan Janssen (Netherlands)

1963

Benoni Beheyt (Belgium)

1962

Jean Stablinski (France)

1961

Rik Van Looy (Belgium)

1960

Rik Van Looy (Belgium)

1959

André Darrigade (France)

1958

Ercole Baldini (Italy)

1957

Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)

1956

Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)

1955

Stan Ockers (Belgium)

1954

Louison Bobet (France)

1953

Fausto Coppi (Italy)

1952

Heinz Müller FRG

1951

Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)

1950

Briek Schotte (Belgium)

1949

Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)

1948

Briek Schotte (Belgium)

1947

Theo Middelkamp (Netherlands)

1946

Hans Knecht (Switzerland)

1938

Marcel Kint (Belgium)

1937

Eloi Meulenberg (Belgium)

1936

Antonin Magne (France)

1935

Jean Aerts (Belgium)

1934

Karel Kaers (Belgium)

1933

Georges Speicher (France)

1932

Alfredo Binda (Italy)

1931

Learco Guerra (Italy)

1930

Alfredo Binda (Italy)

1929

Georges Ronsse (Belgium)

1928

Georges Ronsse (Belgium)

1927

Alfredo Binda (Italy)

Elite Women Road Race

Year

Rider Name (Country)

2024

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)

2023

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)

2022

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2021

Elisa Balsamo (Italy)

2020

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

2019

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2018

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

2017

Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)

2016

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

2015

Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain)

2014

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)

2013

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2012

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2011

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)

2010

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)

2009

Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)

2008

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)

2007

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

2006

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2005

Regina Schleicher (Germany)

2004

Judith Arndt (Germany)

2003

Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)

2002

Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)

2001

Rasa Polikevičiūtė (Lithuania)

2000

Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)

1999

Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania)

1998

Diana Žiliūtė (Lithuania)

1997

Alessandra Cappellotto (Italy)

1996

Barbara Heeb (Switzerland)

1995

Jeannie Longo (France)

1994

Monica Valvik (Norway)

1993

Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)

1992

No race

1991

Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)

1990

Catherine Marsal (France)

1989

Jeannie Longo (France)

1988

No race

1987

Jeannie Longo (France)

1986

Jeannie Longo (France)

1985

Jeannie Longo (France)

1984

No race

1983

Marianne Berglund (Sweden)

1982

Mandy Jones (Great Britain)

1981

Ute Enzenauer FRG

1980

Beth Heiden (United States Of America)

1979

Petra de Bruijn (Netherlands)

1978

Beate Habetz FRG

1977

Josiane Bost (France)

1976

Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)

1975

Tineke Fopma (Netherlands)

1974

Geneviève Gambillon (France)

1973

Nicole Vandenbroeck (Belgium)

1972

Geneviève Gambillon (France)

1971

Anna Konkina URS

1970

Anna Konkina URS

1969

Audrey McElmury (United States Of America)

1968

Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)

1967

Beryl Burton (Great Britain)

1966

Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)

1965

Elisabeth Eicholz GDR

1964

Emma Sonka URS

1963

Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)

1962

Marie-Rose Gaillard (Belgium)

1961

Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)

1960

Beryl Burton (Great Britain)

1959

Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)

1958

Elsy Jacobs (Luxembourg)

Elite Men Individual Time Trial

Year

Rider Name (Country)

2024

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

2023

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

2022

Tobias Foss (Norway)

2021

Filippo Ganna (Italy)

2020

Filippo Ganna (Italy)

2019

Rohan Dennis (Australia)

2018

Rohan Dennis (Australia)

2017

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

2016

Tony Martin (Germany)

2015

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)

2014

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

2013

Tony Martin (Germany)

2012

Tony Martin (Germany)

2011

Tony Martin (Germany)

2010

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

2009

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

2008

Bert Grabsch (Germany)

2007

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

2006

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

2005

Michael Rogers (Australia)

2004

Michael Rogers (Australia)

2003

Michael Rogers (Australia)

2002

Santiago Botero (Colombia)

2001

Jan Ullrich (Germany)

2000

Serhiy Honchar (Ukraine)

1999

Jan Ullrich (Germany)

1998

Abraham Olano (Spain)

1997

Laurent Jalabert (France)

1996

Alex Zülle (Switzerland)

1995

Miguel Indurain (Spain)

1994

Chris Boardman (Great Britain)

Elite Women Individual Time Trial

Year

Rider Name (Country)

2024

Grace Brown (Australia)

2023

Chloe Dygert (United States of America)

2022

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

2021

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

2020

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

2019

Chloé Dygert Owen (United States Of America)

2018

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2017

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2016

Amber Neben (United States Of America)

2015

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)

2014

Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

2013

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

2012

Judith Arndt (Germany)

2011

Judith Arndt (Germany)

2010

Emma Pooley (Great Britain)

2009

Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)

2008

Amber Neben (United States Of America)

2007

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)

2006

Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)

2005

Karin Thürig (Switzerland)

2004

Karin Thürig (Switzerland)

2003

Joane Somarriba (Spain)

2002

Zulfiya Zabirova (Russian Federation)

2001

Jeannie Longo (France)

2000

Mari Holden (United States Of America)

1999

Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)

1998

Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)

1997

Jeannie Longo (France)

1996

Jeannie Longo (France)

1995

Jeannie Longo (France)

1994

Karen Kurreck (United States Of America)

