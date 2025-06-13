Past winners of the UCI Road World Championships through 2024
Year
Rider Name (Country)
2024
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
2023
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
2022
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2021
Julian Alaphilippe (France)
2020
Julian Alaphilippe (France)
2019
Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
2018
Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
2017
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2016
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2015
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2014
Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)
2013
Rui Costa (Portugal)
2012
Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
2011
Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
2010
Thor Hushovd (Norway)
2009
Cadel Evans (Australia)
2008
Alessandro Ballan (Italy)
2007
Paolo Bettini (Italy)
2006
Paolo Bettini (Italy)
2005
Tom Boonen (Belgium)
2004
Óscar Freire (Spain)
2003
Igor Astarloa (Spain)
2002
Mario Cipollini (Italy)
2001
Óscar Freire (Spain)
2000
Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia)
1999
Óscar Freire (Spain)
1998
Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland)
1997
Laurent Brochard (France)
1996
Johan Museeuw (Belgium)
1995
Abraham Olano (Spain)
1994
Luc Leblanc (France)
1993
Lance Armstrong (United States Of America)
1992
Gianni Bugno (Italy)
1991
Gianni Bugno (Italy)
1990
Rudy Dhaenens (Belgium)
1989
Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
1988
Maurizio Fondriest (Italy)
1987
Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1986
Moreno Argentin (Italy)
1985
Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
1984
Claude Criquielion (Belgium)
1983
Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
1982
Giuseppe Saronni (Italy)
1981
Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
1980
Bernard Hinault (France)
1979
Jan Raas (Netherlands)
1978
Gerrie Knetemann (Netherlands)
1977
Francesco Moser (Italy)
1976
Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
1975
Hennie Kuiper (Netherlands)
1974
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1973
Felice Gimondi (Italy)
1972
Marino Basso (Italy)
1971
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1970
Jean-Pierre Monseré (Belgium)
1969
Harm Ottenbros (Netherlands)
1968
Vittorio Adorni (Italy)
1967
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1966
Rudi Altig FRG
1965
Tom Simpson (Great Britain)
1964
Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
1963
Benoni Beheyt (Belgium)
1962
Jean Stablinski (France)
1961
Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
1960
Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
1959
André Darrigade (France)
1958
Ercole Baldini (Italy)
1957
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1956
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1955
Stan Ockers (Belgium)
1954
Louison Bobet (France)
1953
Fausto Coppi (Italy)
1952
Heinz Müller FRG
1951
Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)
1950
Briek Schotte (Belgium)
1949
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1948
Briek Schotte (Belgium)
1947
Theo Middelkamp (Netherlands)
1946
Hans Knecht (Switzerland)
1938
Marcel Kint (Belgium)
1937
Eloi Meulenberg (Belgium)
1936
Antonin Magne (France)
1935
Jean Aerts (Belgium)
1934
Karel Kaers (Belgium)
1933
Georges Speicher (France)
1932
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
1931
Learco Guerra (Italy)
1930
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
1929
Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
1928
Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
1927
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
2024
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
2023
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
2022
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2021
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
2020
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2019
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2018
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2017
Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
2016
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
2015
Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain)
2014
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)
2013
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2012
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2011
Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
2010
Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
2009
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
2008
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
2007
Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
2006
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2005
Regina Schleicher (Germany)
2004
Judith Arndt (Germany)
2003
Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
2002
Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
2001
Rasa Polikevičiūtė (Lithuania)
2000
Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
1999
Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania)
1998
Diana Žiliūtė (Lithuania)
1997
Alessandra Cappellotto (Italy)
1996
Barbara Heeb (Switzerland)
1995
Jeannie Longo (France)
1994
Monica Valvik (Norway)
1993
Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1992
No race
1991
Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1990
Catherine Marsal (France)
1989
Jeannie Longo (France)
1988
No race
1987
Jeannie Longo (France)
1986
Jeannie Longo (France)
1985
Jeannie Longo (France)
1984
No race
1983
Marianne Berglund (Sweden)
1982
Mandy Jones (Great Britain)
1981
Ute Enzenauer FRG
1980
Beth Heiden (United States Of America)
1979
Petra de Bruijn (Netherlands)
1978
Beate Habetz FRG
1977
Josiane Bost (France)
1976
Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
1975
Tineke Fopma (Netherlands)
1974
Geneviève Gambillon (France)
1973
Nicole Vandenbroeck (Belgium)
1972
Geneviève Gambillon (France)
1971
Anna Konkina URS
1970
Anna Konkina URS
1969
Audrey McElmury (United States Of America)
1968
Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
1967
Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
1966
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1965
Elisabeth Eicholz GDR
1964
Emma Sonka URS
1963
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1962
Marie-Rose Gaillard (Belgium)
1961
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1960
Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
1959
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1958
Elsy Jacobs (Luxembourg)
2024
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2023
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2022
Tobias Foss (Norway)
2021
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
2020
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
2019
Rohan Dennis (Australia)
2018
Rohan Dennis (Australia)
2017
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
2016
Tony Martin (Germany)
2015
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
2014
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2013
Tony Martin (Germany)
2012
Tony Martin (Germany)
2011
Tony Martin (Germany)
2010
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2009
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2008
Bert Grabsch (Germany)
2007
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2006
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2005
Michael Rogers (Australia)
2004
Michael Rogers (Australia)
2003
Michael Rogers (Australia)
2002
Santiago Botero (Colombia)
2001
Jan Ullrich (Germany)
2000
Serhiy Honchar (Ukraine)
1999
Jan Ullrich (Germany)
1998
Abraham Olano (Spain)
1997
Laurent Jalabert (France)
1996
Alex Zülle (Switzerland)
1995
Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1994
Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
2024
Grace Brown (Australia)
2023
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
2022
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2021
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2020
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2019
Chloé Dygert Owen (United States Of America)
2018
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2017
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2016
Amber Neben (United States Of America)
2015
Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
2014
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
2013
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2012
Judith Arndt (Germany)
2011
Judith Arndt (Germany)
2010
Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
2009
Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
2008
Amber Neben (United States Of America)
2007
Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
2006
Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
2005
Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
2004
Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
2003
Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2002
Zulfiya Zabirova (Russian Federation)
2001
Jeannie Longo (France)
2000
Mari Holden (United States Of America)
1999
Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1998
Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1997
Jeannie Longo (France)
1996
Jeannie Longo (France)
1995
Jeannie Longo (France)
1994
Karen Kurreck (United States Of America)
