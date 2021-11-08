Giro d'Italia 2022

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed inside the top 20 on the final day of racing in Verona and secured the overall 2022 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday. He held off Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who was 10th on stage 21, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the final GC spot on the podium.
Meanwhile, the final day of racing in the Verona time trial was dominated by Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), who claimed his first Grand Tour victory. The 25-year-old Italian time trial national champion completed the 17.4km course, which featured a 4.5km mid-way climb, in 22:24.
Only two riders were able to get within a minute of Sobrero, with Thymen Arensman (DSM) placing second on the stage at 22 seconds and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the final podium spot at 39 seconds.
When the 26-year-old Hindley completed his stage 21 ride into Verona’s famous amphitheatre, he had not only won the first Grand Tour of his career, but he also took the first for his team, Bora-Hansgrohe, and the first Giro for his country, Australia.