Giro d'Italia 2022

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:

Giro d'Italia 2022 Overview

Image 1 of 21
VERONA ITALY MAY 29 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place and race winner Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Pink Leader Jersey pose on the podium ceremony after the during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 21 a 174km individual time trial stage from Verona to Verona ITT Giro WorldTour on May 29 2022 in Verona Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa congratulates Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for his finish, second place overall(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jai Hindley wins 2022 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia stage 21 - As it happened

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed inside the top 20 on the final day of racing in Verona and secured the overall 2022 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday. He held off Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who was 10th on stage 21, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the final GC spot on the podium. 

Meanwhile, the final day of racing in the Verona time trial was dominated by Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), who claimed his first Grand Tour victory. The 25-year-old Italian time trial national champion completed the 17.4km course, which featured a 4.5km mid-way climb, in 22:24. 

Only two riders were able to get within a minute of Sobrero, with Thymen Arensman (DSM) placing second on the stage at 22 seconds and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the final podium spot at 39 seconds. 

When the 26-year-old Hindley completed his stage 21 ride into Verona’s famous amphitheatre, he had not only won the first Grand Tour of his career, but he also took the first for his team, Bora-Hansgrohe, and the first Giro for his country, Australia.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stage 21: Jai Hindley wins 2022 Giro d'Italia / As it happened

Stage 20: Hindley cracks Carapaz to seize control of Giro d'Italia on stage 20 / As it happened

Stage 19: Bouwman wins Giro d'Italia stage 19 after final corner drama / As it happened

Stage 18: Breakaway holds off the sprinters as De Bondt wins Giro d'Italia stage 18/ As it happened

Stage 17: Buitrago drops Van der Poel to win Giro d'Italia stage 17 / As it happened

Stage 16: Jan Hirt wins stage 16 / As it happened

Stage 15: