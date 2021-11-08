Giro d'Italia 2022 Overview

Image 1 of 21 Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa congratulates Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for his finish, second place overall (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Jai Hindley distances Richard Carapaz on final climb of stage 20 to move into the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Koen Bouwman wins stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 18 from the breakaway and earned his first Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) climbs to solo win on stage 17 (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgency) Jan Hirt ( Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) wins mountainous stage 16 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to the stage 15 victory of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) wins stage 14 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images) Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Démare confirms it was his third stage win on Friday (stage 13) at this year's Giro (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 12 ahead of Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) in Genoa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) took Italy's first victory of the 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) wins stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud Demare and Caleb Ewan throw their bikes over the finish line on stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images) Arnaud Demare wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish records 16th career Giro stage win on day three (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) wins stage 2 ITT and moves to second overall behind Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel takes the first leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia stage 21 - As it happened

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed inside the top 20 on the final day of racing in Verona and secured the overall 2022 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday. He held off Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who was 10th on stage 21, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the final GC spot on the podium.

Meanwhile, the final day of racing in the Verona time trial was dominated by Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), who claimed his first Grand Tour victory. The 25-year-old Italian time trial national champion completed the 17.4km course, which featured a 4.5km mid-way climb, in 22:24.

Only two riders were able to get within a minute of Sobrero, with Thymen Arensman (DSM) placing second on the stage at 22 seconds and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the final podium spot at 39 seconds.

When the 26-year-old Hindley completed his stage 21 ride into Verona’s famous amphitheatre, he had not only won the first Grand Tour of his career, but he also took the first for his team, Bora-Hansgrohe, and the first Giro for his country, Australia.

