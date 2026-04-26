<p id="elk-0c0cde57-8b60-4995-a8ad-21e11e81f64d">Hello, Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the 2026 men's Liege-Bastogne-Liege.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We will have full coverage of the race and all the best post-race reaction and photographs.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-0c0cde57-8b60-4995-a8ad-21e11e81f64d-2">Check back all day to understands what happens in the final Classic of the spring.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>