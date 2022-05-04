Alpecin-Fenix unveil special jersey at Giro d'Italia presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Mathieu van der Poel in the special Alpecin-Fenix kit for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 2 of 29 Alpecin-Fenix in their new team kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was among the first riders to take the stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 29 Richie Porte at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 29 Richard Carapaz at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 29 Biniam Girmay shows the latest sponsor for Intermarché, Vini Zabú (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 29 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 29 Groupama FDJ on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 29 Jefferson Cepeda shows off the new EF Education-EasyPost kit at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) addresses the crowd at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 29 Michael Mørkøv at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Ecuadorian fans support Ineos Grenadiers' rider Richard Carapaz at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 29 Fans in Budapest pack Heroes Square for teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 29 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers held his press conference remotely (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 29 The press conferences for riders to interact with media were done remotely (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 29 The 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation in Budapest was held at Heroes Square (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 29 Dancers at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 29 Ramon Sinkeldam and Hungarian Attila Valter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 29 Barnabas Peak (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 29 The Giro d'Italia winner's trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 29 Hungarian flags at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 29 David de la Cruz (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 29 Mathieu van der Poel and Tobias Bayer at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 29 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) shows the new jersey at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 29 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 29 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Thousands of fans packed Heroes Plaza in Budapest for the Giro d'Italia's opening ceremony and teams presentation on Wednesday, ahead of the opening three days in Hungary. The Grande Partenza on Friday, May 6 will be held in Budapest and three full weeks later ends May 29 on home soil in Verona.

A total of 22 teams will take part in the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, called "the toughest race in the most beautiful place" by the presentation hosts, and Wednesday's festivities allowed fans to preview the 176 riders vying for the maglia rosa.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) took the overall title at the 2021 Giro with Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in second and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) in third after three weeks of racing.

The 2022 course for the Giro d'Italia covers 3,410.3 kilometres with a total of 51,000 metres of climbing. There will be just two time trials, on stage 2 in Budapest and stage 21 in Verona, totalling 26.3km. After a travel day on May 9, the Giro will resume in Sicily and take riders from coastal city of Avola to the top of the Mount Etna to shake up the general classification. A mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages follow, the key days of climbing packed into the third and final week, including back-to-back mountain days on stages 16 and 17, then the final weekend in the Dolomites.

Three teams unveiled new jerseys for this year's Italian Grand Tour - Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. The new kit for the Italian WorldTour team includes branding for its new Sicilian winery partner Vini Zabù. Alpecin-Fenix changed from dark blue to 'verde comodoro' for its Giro look, while US-based EF Education donned new kits for a third year.

Several Hungarian riders received large roars from the crowd, including Intermarché's Barnabas Peak and Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ, who had the crowd erupt into applause by saying in English, "The Giro is the best thing in the world."

