Alpecin-Fenix unveil special jersey at Giro d'Italia presentation - Gallery
By Cyclingnews published
EF Education-EasyPost, Intermarché also make jersey changes for Giro d'Italia
Thousands of fans packed Heroes Plaza in Budapest for the Giro d'Italia's opening ceremony and teams presentation on Wednesday, ahead of the opening three days in Hungary. The Grande Partenza on Friday, May 6 will be held in Budapest and three full weeks later ends May 29 on home soil in Verona.
A total of 22 teams will take part in the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, called "the toughest race in the most beautiful place" by the presentation hosts, and Wednesday's festivities allowed fans to preview the 176 riders vying for the maglia rosa.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) took the overall title at the 2021 Giro with Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in second and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) in third after three weeks of racing.
The 2022 course for the Giro d'Italia covers 3,410.3 kilometres with a total of 51,000 metres of climbing. There will be just two time trials, on stage 2 in Budapest and stage 21 in Verona, totalling 26.3km. After a travel day on May 9, the Giro will resume in Sicily and take riders from coastal city of Avola to the top of the Mount Etna to shake up the general classification. A mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages follow, the key days of climbing packed into the third and final week, including back-to-back mountain days on stages 16 and 17, then the final weekend in the Dolomites.
Three teams unveiled new jerseys for this year's Italian Grand Tour - Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. The new kit for the Italian WorldTour team includes branding for its new Sicilian winery partner Vini Zabù. Alpecin-Fenix changed from dark blue to 'verde comodoro' for its Giro look, while US-based EF Education donned new kits for a third year.
Several Hungarian riders received large roars from the crowd, including Intermarché's Barnabas Peak and Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ, who had the crowd erupt into applause by saying in English, "The Giro is the best thing in the world."
Click or swipe through the gallery above.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.