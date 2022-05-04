Alpecin-Fenix unveil special jersey at Giro d'Italia presentation - Gallery

By published

EF Education-EasyPost, Intermarché also make jersey changes for Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel in the special Alpecin-Fenix kit for the Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel in the special Alpecin-Fenix kit for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 04 A general view of Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands Tobias Bayer of Austria Dries De Bondt of Belgium Alexander Krieger of Germany Senne Leysen of Belgium Jakub Mareczko of Italy Stefano Oldani of Italy Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix during the Team Presentation of the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 at Heroes Square Giro WorldTour on May 04 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix in their new team kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guillaume Martin at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was among the first riders to take the stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jhonnatan Narvaez at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Richie Porte at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Richie Porte at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Richard Carapaz at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Richard Carapaz at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Biniam Girmay shows the latest sponsor for Intermarché, Vini Zabú

Biniam Girmay shows the latest sponsor for Intermarché, Vini Zabú (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 04 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea Aim De Gendt of Belgium Jan Hirt of Czech Republic Barnabas Pek of Hungary Loc Vliegen of Belgium Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy Lorenzo Rota of Italy Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the Team Presentation of the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 at Heroes Square Giro WorldTour on May 04 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 04 LR Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden Miles Scotson of Australia Ramon Sinkeldam of Netherlands and Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ during the Team Presentation of the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 at Heroes Square Giro WorldTour on May 04 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Groupama FDJ on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jefferson Cepeda shows off the new EF-Easypost kit at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Jefferson Cepeda shows off the new EF Education-EasyPost kit at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alejandro Valverde at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mark Cavendish at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) addresses the crowd at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Michael Morkov at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Michael Mørkøv at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ecuadorian fans at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Ecuadorian fans support Ineos Grenadiers' rider Richard Carapaz at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 04 Fans during the Team Presentation of the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 at Heroes Square Giro WorldTour on May 04 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fans in Budapest pack Heroes Square for teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Richard Carapaz had his press conference remotely

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers held his press conference remotely (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The press conferences were done remotely

The press conferences for riders to interact with media were done remotely (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 04 Dancers perform on the stage while fans cheer during the Team Presentation of the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 at Heroes Square Giro WorldTour on May 04 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation in Budapest was held at Heroes Square (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dancers at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Dancers at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ramon Sinkeldam and Hungarian Attila Valter

Ramon Sinkeldam and Hungarian Attila Valter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Barnabas Peak (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert)

Barnabas Peak (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The Giro d'Italia winner's trophy

The Giro d'Italia winner's trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hungarian flags at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Hungarian flags at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
David de la Cruz (Astana)

David de la Cruz (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mathieu van der Poel and Tobias Bayer at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Mathieu van der Poel and Tobias Bayer at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) shows the new jersey at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) shows the new jersey at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Thousands of fans packed Heroes Plaza in Budapest for the Giro d'Italia's opening ceremony and teams presentation on Wednesday, ahead of the opening three days in Hungary. The Grande Partenza on Friday, May 6 will be held in Budapest and three full weeks later ends May 29 on home soil in Verona.

A total of 22 teams will take part in the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, called "the toughest race in the most beautiful place" by the presentation hosts, and Wednesday's festivities allowed fans to preview the 176 riders vying for the maglia rosa. 

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) took the overall title at the 2021 Giro with Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in second and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) in third after three weeks of racing. 

The 2022 course for the Giro d'Italia covers 3,410.3 kilometres with a total of 51,000 metres of climbing. There will be just two time trials, on stage 2 in Budapest and stage 21 in Verona, totalling 26.3km. After a travel day on May 9, the Giro will resume in Sicily and take riders from coastal city of Avola to the top of the Mount Etna to shake up the general classification. A mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages follow, the key days of climbing packed into the third and final week, including back-to-back mountain days on stages 16 and 17, then the final weekend in the Dolomites.

Three teams unveiled new jerseys for this year's Italian Grand Tour - Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. The new kit for the Italian WorldTour team includes branding for its new Sicilian winery partner Vini Zabù. Alpecin-Fenix changed from dark blue to 'verde comodoro' for its Giro look, while US-based EF Education donned new kits for a third year.

Several Hungarian riders received large roars from the crowd, including Intermarché's Barnabas Peak and Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ, who had the crowd erupt into applause by saying in English, "The Giro is the best thing in the world."

Click or swipe through the gallery above.

