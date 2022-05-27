Giro d'Italia stage 19 - Live coverage

Refresh

A 6.3km neutral zone should take around 15 minutes to pass through.

The peloton roll out at the start to kick off stage 19.

Maglia rosa Richard Carapaz heads to the start in Marano Lagunare today. (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

Just over 10 minutes until the riders roll out to start the neutral zone on today's stage now.

And a couple of news items on the 'big two' after yesterday's stage, too... Poker-faced Hindley poised for pink ahead of the final summit finishes at the Giro, while Carapaz is confident but seeking more time gains on stages 19 and 20.

Here's a look at the stage 18 results and the GC standings heading into today's stage.

Just under 30 minutes to the start today, meanwhile, and the riders are signing in at Marano Lagunare.

A look back at yesterday's stage 18. It was supposed to be the last chance for the sprinters to compete for a win but the four-man breakaway of Edoardo Affini, Davide Gabburo, Dries De Bondt, and Magnus Cort had other ideas... Read our stage 18 race report here (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Here's our preview of today's stage, the penultimate mountain test of the Giro. "Not even misfortune, it seems, can separate Carapaz and Hindley, who have finished in the same time every day since stage 3 on the shores of Lake Balaton during the Giro's Hungarian overture. "Since then, the race has scaled Mount Etna, crossed the Strait of Messina and traversed the entire length of the Peninsula, but Hindley and Carapaz haven't conceded a bike length to one another in all that time," writes Barry Ryan, reporting from the race for us. Slovenian sortie a potential tiebreaker for Giro d'Italia – Preview (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Will we see another battle between these two on the final climb today? (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

There'll be a 6.3km neutral zone to start the stage.

We're around 45 minutes from the start of today's stage at the moment.

The map for today's stage 19. The race heads into Slovenia today and circles around Udine in Friuli in the far north-east of Italy. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

After yesterday's flat stage, it's another tough day out in the mountains and a return to the GC battle with just three seconds separating Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley at the top of the standings.