Giro d'Italia stage 19 - Live coverage

By published

A visit to Slovenia as the GC battle resumes with a summit finish

Stage 19 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

Race notes

Richard Carapaz defends three-second GC lead over Jai Hindley

Four categorised climbs including first-cat Kolovrat and summit finish at second-cat Santuario di Castelmonte

Refresh

A 6.3km neutral zone should take around 15 minutes to pass through.

The peloton roll out at the start to kick off stage 19.

Maglia rosa Richard Carapaz heads to the start in Marano Lagunare today.

SANTUARIO DI CASTELMONTE ITALY MAY 27 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 19 a 178km stage from Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte 577m Giro WorldTour on May 27 2022 in Santuario di Castelmonte Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Just over 10 minutes until the riders roll out to start the neutral zone on today's stage now.

And a couple of news items on the 'big two' after yesterday's stage, too...

Poker-faced Hindley poised for pink ahead of the final summit finishes at the Giro, while Carapaz is confident but seeking more time gains on stages 19 and 20.

A few pieces of news from yesterday's stage...

Edoardo Affini took our rider of the day honours for his work driving the breakaway. A look into how the break stayed away and won the stage – with talking, trusting, and a long lead-out

Juan Pedro López shed minutes thanks to a "rookie error" but stayed in white. Finally, maglia ciclamino Arnaud Démare has said that his battle again Peter Sagan two years ago was a tougher challenge than this year's Giro points fight.

Here's a look at the stage 18 results and the GC standings heading into today's stage.

Just under 30 minutes to the start today, meanwhile, and the riders are signing in at Marano Lagunare.

A look back at yesterday's stage 18. It was supposed to be the last chance for the sprinters to compete for a win but the four-man breakaway of Edoardo Affini, Davide Gabburo, Dries De Bondt, and Magnus Cort had other ideas...

Read our stage 18 race report here

TREVISO ITALY MAY 26 LR Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix Davide Gabburo of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane and Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Jumbo Visma sprint to win during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 18 a 156km stage from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso Giro WorldTour on May 26 2022 in Treviso Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Here's our preview of today's stage, the penultimate mountain test of the Giro.

"Not even misfortune, it seems, can separate Carapaz and Hindley, who have finished in the same time every day since stage 3 on the shores of Lake Balaton during the Giro's Hungarian overture.

"Since then, the race has scaled Mount Etna, crossed the Strait of Messina and traversed the entire length of the Peninsula, but Hindley and Carapaz haven't conceded a bike length to one another in all that time," writes Barry Ryan, reporting from the race for us.

Slovenian sortie a potential tiebreaker for Giro d'Italia – Preview

The Passo Pordoi in the 100th Giro d'Italia

Will we see another battle between these two on the final climb today?

APRICA ITALY MAY 24 LR Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey sprint at finish line during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 16 a 202km stage from Sal to Aprica 1173m Giro WorldTour on May 24 2022 in Aprica Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

There'll be a 6.3km neutral zone to start the stage.

We're around 45 minutes from the start of today's stage at the moment.

The map for today's stage 19. The race heads into Slovenia today and circles around Udine in Friuli in the far north-east of Italy.

Route map for stage 19 of 2022 Giro d'Italia

After yesterday's flat stage, it's another tough day out in the mountains and a return to the GC battle with just three seconds separating Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley at the top of the standings.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia. The peloton head back into the mountains for another summit finish today!

