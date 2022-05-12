Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 6 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
A flat run up the coast offers another opportunity for the sprinters
Giro d'Italia: Démare wins stage 5
How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming
Gaviria lashes out at 's**t bike' after Giro d'Italia sprint miss
Race notes
- 192km stage up Italy's western coast offers another opportunity for the sprinters
- Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) wears the pink jersey as overall leader
- Cavendish and Ewan out for revenge after being dropped by rivals on stage 5
After yesterday's bunch finish in Messina, we have another opportunities for the sprinters on this largely flat run up the coast from Palmi to Scalea. It's a straight line north and about as straightforward as they come. There was a question mark over crosswinds but it appears to be a calm day, so we can expect a full bunch sprint, this time including Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan, who were ridden out of contention on yesterday's mid-stage climb.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia.
