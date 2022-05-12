Giro d'Italia stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

After yesterday's bunch finish in Messina, we have another opportunities for the sprinters on this largely flat run up the coast from Palmi to Scalea. It's a straight line north and about as straightforward as they come. There was a question mark over crosswinds but it appears to be a calm day, so we can expect a full bunch sprint, this time including Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan, who were ridden out of contention on yesterday's mid-stage climb.