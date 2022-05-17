Giro d'Italia: Biniam Girmay becomes first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage

Image 1 of 16 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) celebrates winning stage 10 during the Giro d'Italia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 The main breakaway contains Lawrence Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team, Alessandro De Marchi of Israel - Premier Tech and Mattia Bais of Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Lawrence Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal leads the peloton close to a train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 The peloton on stage 10 for fast, flat 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Juan Pedro López in the Pink Leader's Jersey at team presentation Tuesday before stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 The second half of the stage has lots of ups and downs, three of them category 4 climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Richard Carapaz goes down with just under 78km to go during stage 10 and is quickly back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Arnaud Démare in sprint classification leader's jersey during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) attacks from the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 12 of 16 Mathieu van der Poel riding back to the peloton after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 13 of 16 Mathieu van der Poel back in peloton with his Alpecin-Fenix teammates after a brief mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Scenery on 196km stage 10 as peloton rolls north from Ancona to Jesi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Maglia rosa Juan Pedro López of Trek-Segafredo in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Fans line the streets of Filottrano to honour the late Michele Scarponi as peloton passes through (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career - and the first in history for an Eritrean - as he put Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to the sword on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia.

Having missed out to the Dutchman on the opening stage, before claiming four more top-five placings, Girmay finally bagged his win on a hilly day to Jesi that saw the pure sprinters dumped out of contention.

Van der Poel emerged from Girmay’s slipstream in the final 100 metres but was unable to get around and was left to sit up and give a sporting thumps-up as he crossed the line.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) claimed the final spot on the podium as a group of around 40 riders reached the finish in the lead group, including the general classification favourites and overall leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).

More to follow...

