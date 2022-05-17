Giro d'Italia: Biniam Girmay becomes first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage

By published

Juan Pedro López maintains overall race lead in Jesi

Image 1 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux celebrates winning during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Biniam Girmay of Eritrea (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) celebrates winning stage 10 during the Giro d'Italia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 LR Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citroen Team Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech and Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The main breakaway contains Lawrence Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team, Alessandro De Marchi of Israel - Premier Tech and Mattia Bais of Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citroen Team competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lawrence Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal leads the peloton close to a train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal leads the peloton close to a train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 A train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy wait for the peloton to pass during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Train decorated in pink and with the Senza Fine Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton on stage 10 for fast, flat 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Giulio Ciccone of Italy Dario Cataldo of Italy Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain Pink Leader Jersey Bauke Mollema of Netherlands Jacopo Mosca of Italy Edward Theuns of Belgium Otto Vergaerde of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Juan Pedro López in the Pink Leader's Jersey at team presentation Tuesday before stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The second half of the stage has lots of ups and downs, three of them category 4 climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers crashes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz goes down with just under 78km to go during stage 10 and is quickly back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare in sprint classification leader's jersey during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 David De La Cruz Melgarejo of Spain and Team Astana Qazaqstan attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) attacks from the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 12 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel riding back to the peloton after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 13 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 LR Stefano Oldani of Italy Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Alexander Krieger of Germany and Team Alpecin Fenix during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel back in peloton with his Alpecin-Fenix teammates after a brief mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on 196km stage 10 as peloton rolls north from Ancona to Jesi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa Juan Pedro López of Trek-Segafredo in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Fans of Michele Scarponi wait for the peloton to pass during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fans line the streets of Filottrano to honour the late Michele Scarponi as peloton passes through (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career - and the first in history for an Eritrean - as he put Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to the sword on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia.

Having missed out to the Dutchman on the opening stage, before claiming four more top-five placings, Girmay finally bagged his win on a hilly day to Jesi that saw the pure sprinters dumped out of contention.

Van der Poel emerged from Girmay’s slipstream in the final 100 metres but was unable to get around and was left to sit up and give a sporting thumps-up as he crossed the line.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) claimed the final spot on the podium as a group of around 40 riders reached the finish in the lead group, including the general classification favourites and overall leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews