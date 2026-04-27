Mikel Landa the latest rider forced out of Giro d'Italia as scans reveal pelvis fracture that was missed initially

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Former double podium finisher still recovering from Itzulia Basque Country crash and fracture that was 'difficult to identify at first'

Mikel Landa during the 2026 Volta a Catalunya
Mikel Landa during the 2026 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Grand Tour star Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) has become the second top racer in a matter of hours to announce that he will not be taking part in the Giro d'Italia this year.

Landa, 36, is still recovering from a broken pelvis caused in the crash he suffered during stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country, when he was struck by the driver of a race organisation vehicle.

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Landa's announcement comes hard on the heels of the announcement by another top Giro d'Italia contender, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) that he will also not be participating, because of poor condition.

"It’s a shame to miss the Giro d’Italia, especially as I was motivated to return after last year. But the priority now is to get healthy again and rebuild my condition, and then we will look ahead to new goals later in the season."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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