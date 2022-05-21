Giro d'Italia stage 14 - Live coverage

Refresh

122km to go Riders still pushing it at the front but there's still no separation from the peloton. Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan) takes it up on the hill.

Big power being pushed at the start of this stage. Taaramäe has maxed out at 960 watts, averaging 350 so far, while Lennard Kämna has peaked at 1080 watts. Average speed of 47.5kph for the pair over 24km so far.

That small group didn't make it away. Back uphill now.

Taaramäe, Felline, Vansevenant, Ciccone among those at the front.

Trek-Segafredo, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Astana Qazaqstan very active at the head of the race.

A short downhill before the next unclassified climb.

127km to go Still more attacks fly but it's all lined out in the peloton.

And it's basically all back together again.

Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) makes it across.

Riesebeek, Covi, Tonelli, Perez, Ravanelli don't have much of an advantage now as they hit the first unclassified climb.

Still more moves at the front. Not settled at all yet.

130km to go The trio are joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli). Eenkhoorn attacks once again from the peloton.

Van der Poel's Oscar Riesebeek is out there. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) are also in the small move.

Five riders at the front now as Van der Poel has been brought back.

More riders jump at the front. Nico Denz (Team DSM) has crashed in the peloton.

133km to go Still no breakaway established today.

Now Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) is up to Van der Poel, though they're just a few seconds up on the peloton.

Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) among the riders towards the front of the peloton.

136km to go Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) jumps now. Eenkhoorn and Sepùlveda were brought back.

Van der Poel has knocked it off a little. 10 seconds now as more attacks go behind.

139km to go Van der Poel has 20 seconds now. Eenkhoorn and Sepùlveda still have a small gap on the peloton.

Eduardo Sepùlveda (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) is with Eenkhoorn, just a few seconds up on the peloton.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) is on the move yet again! He was in the break for the past two days...

15 seconds officially.

Van der Poel is riding around 20 seconds up on the peloton here.

142km to go Unlike stage 8, however, the start to today's stage is quite a flat one. First (unclassified hills) coming between 17 and 25km into the stage.

Riders from Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, Astana Qazaqstan, EF Education-EasyPost at the front of the peloton as riders continue to try and jump away.

Back on stage 8, Van der Poel attacked at the start and basically didn't stop going until the break was formed and away. Once again, he's pushing on at the front here. Will he do the same and just keep riding until more riders make it across to him?

145km to go Mathieu van der Poel is on the move!

Attacks going from the very start.

147km to go And now the flag is dropped and the race is underway.

We're still waiting for the flag to drop here.

A 7.3km neutral zone before the real start.

The 160 remaining riders roll out to start stage 14.

It's Mark Cavendish's 37th birthday today. Not a stage for him but he's racing on in the hope he can add to his stage 3 victory in a few days.

This year, that award is voted for by fans on Twitter. Meanwhile, Eenkhoorn also took our rider of the day honours yesterday, as voted for by me. Giro d'Italia rider of the day: Eenkhoorn drives the break to the edge of glory (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma man Pascal Eenkhoorn wears the red numbers as the most combative rider from stage 13...

Under 10 minutes to the start of the stage now.

Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Krieger is also out of the running after falling ill overnight.

Sprinters Cees Bol (Team DSM) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) aren't taking the start today. No surprise given the lack of chances left for them in this race. Stage 18 in Treviso is the only sprint stage remaining in the Giro.

This man Juan Pedro López is in pink once again today. He holds a slim 12-second advantage over Richard Carapaz and João Almeida – can he hold them off on this challenging stage? (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

A reminder of yesterday's results and the GC standings heading into stage 14.

The teams are signing in at the moment on the stage in Santena.