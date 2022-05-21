Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 14 - Live coverage

By published

A short, hilly day in Piedmont could bring GC pitfalls

Stage 14 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Giro d'Italia race hub

How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming

'The stage the whole peloton fears' – Giro d'Italia's visit to Turin promises drama

Giro d'Italia: Démare makes it three on stage 13

Giro d'Italia rider of the day: Eenkhoorn drives the break to the edge of glory

Race notes

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) defends the maglia rosa

147km stage with five classified climbs

Two ascents of the Superga (5km at 8.6%) and Colle della Maddalena (3.5km at 8.1%)

Refresh

122km to go

Riders still pushing it at the front but there's still no separation from the peloton. Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan) takes it up on the hill.

Big power being pushed at the start of this stage. Taaramäe has maxed out at 960 watts, averaging 350 so far, while Lennard Kämna has peaked at 1080 watts.

Average speed of 47.5kph for the pair over 24km so far.

That small group didn't make it away. Back uphill now.

Taaramäe, Felline, Vansevenant, Ciccone among those at the front.

Trek-Segafredo, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Astana Qazaqstan very active at the head of the race.

A short downhill before the next unclassified climb.

127km to go

Still more attacks fly but it's all lined out in the peloton.

And it's basically all back together again.

Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) makes it across. 

Riesebeek, Covi, Tonelli, Perez, Ravanelli don't have much of an advantage now as they hit the first unclassified climb.

Still more moves at the front. Not settled at all yet.

130km to go

The trio are joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli).

Eenkhoorn attacks once again from the peloton.

Van der Poel's Oscar Riesebeek is out there. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) are also in the small move.

Five riders at the front now as Van der Poel has been brought back.

More riders jump at the front.

Nico Denz (Team DSM) has crashed in the peloton.

133km to go

Still no breakaway established today.

Now Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) is up to Van der Poel, though they're just a few seconds up on the peloton.

Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) among the riders towards the front of the peloton.

136km to go

Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) jumps now. Eenkhoorn and Sepùlveda were brought back.

Van der Poel has knocked it off a little. 10 seconds now as more attacks go behind.

139km to go

Van der Poel has 20 seconds now. Eenkhoorn and Sepùlveda still have a small gap on the peloton.

Eduardo Sepùlveda (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) is with Eenkhoorn, just a few seconds up on the peloton.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) is on the move yet again! He was in the break for the past two days...

15 seconds officially.

Van der Poel is riding around 20 seconds up on the peloton here.

142km to go

Unlike stage 8, however, the start to today's stage is quite a flat one. First (unclassified hills) coming between 17 and 25km into the stage.

Riders from Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, Astana Qazaqstan, EF Education-EasyPost at the front of the peloton as riders continue to try and jump away.

Back on stage 8, Van der Poel attacked at the start and basically didn't stop going until the break was formed and away. 

Once again, he's pushing on at the front here. Will he do the same and just keep riding until more riders make it across to him?

145km to go

Mathieu van der Poel is on the move!

Attacks going from the very start.

147km to go

And now the flag is dropped and the race is underway.

We're still waiting for the flag to drop here.

A 7.3km neutral zone before the real start.

The 160 remaining riders roll out to start stage 14.

It's Mark Cavendish's 37th birthday today. Not a stage for him but he's racing on in the hope he can add to his stage 3 victory in a few days.

See more

This year, that award is voted for by fans on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Eenkhoorn also took our rider of the day honours yesterday, as voted for by me.

Giro d'Italia rider of the day: Eenkhoorn drives the break to the edge of glory

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma man Pascal Eenkhoorn wears the red numbers as the most combative rider from stage 13...

See more

Under 10 minutes to the start of the stage now.

Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Krieger is also out of the running after falling ill overnight.

Sprinters Cees Bol (Team DSM) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) aren't taking the start today. No surprise given the lack of chances left for them in this race.

Stage 18 in Treviso is the only sprint stage remaining in the Giro.

This man Juan Pedro López is in pink once again today. He holds a slim 12-second advantage over Richard Carapaz and João Almeida – can he hold them off on this challenging stage?

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo pink leader jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

A reminder of yesterday's results and the GC standings heading into stage 14.

The teams are signing in at the moment on the stage in Santena.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, a hilly day out in Piedmont.

Latest on Cyclingnews