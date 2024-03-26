Trek Bikes promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Trek offer free shipping? Yes. In the US, standard shipping is free on accessory orders over $49 or $8.99 should your order fall under this threshold. New bikes will also qualify for their free standard shipping option.

Where can I have a Trek bike delivered? You can opt to have your new Trek bike shipped to your home address or your local Trek store. If you opt for their click-and-collect option, you can pick your order up within 3 to 5 working days.

Will Trek bikes go on sale? You can find Trek bikes on sale at key sales points of the year, most predominantly on Black Friday. Previously, we have seen discounts of up to 50% during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. Alternatively, you can take a look at their dedicated sales section where you can save over 60% on women’s and men’s apparel, clothing, accessories, and bikes.

Does Trek offer a lifetime warranty? Yes. In the UK and US, it’s normally either one or two years against defects in manufacturing or materials. There’s also a one-year crash replacement warranty on helmets. Bike frames are warrantied for life for the original owner and a limited-time warranty may also be offered to subsequent owners. Most other items are warranted for one or two years.

Do I have to pay for the assembly of a bike? No. If you order a bike from Trek’s site, it will be assembled for free by the retailer. Allow at least 24 hours for them to build and check your bike.

Why is my promo code not working? Some of Trek’s promo codes may be valid for one full-price item for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and the expiry date of your code. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price total on checkout.

Does Trek accept returns? Yes, Trek allows you to return any item within 30 days of purchase. They must be in as-new condition and with their original packaging to qualify for a full refund. If you register on Trek’s site, you’ll be eligible for a free return label. You should receive your refund within 10 days but can take up to 30 days depending on your bank.

Hints and Tips

Free Returns For Registered Customers: If you register with Trek, you’ll qualify for a free return label, should you need to return an item. You’ll also be the first to hear about discounts and promotions and receive exclusive Trek content.

Local Click and Collect: Your Trek products can be delivered to a local Trek dealer for free, regardless of their value. All bikes are delivered to a retailer for assembly which can then be collected from your local store however, some retailers also offer a home delivery service.

Pre-owned Trek Bike: Getting a new purpose-built bike can be expensive but with Trek’s pre-owned section, you can spend less on your next ride without giving up on quality. Whether you’re on a hunt for a Madone SLR 7, a Roscoe 20, or something for a child, you can find them all at discounted prices. Alternatively, you can trade your current bike for store credit which you can use in your local Trek store to purchase your dream bike.

Test Ride Trek and Bontrager: Try before you buy if you’re interested in Trek and Bontrager. Taking advantage of this benefit means you can be sure you’re getting the best products for you before you commit. You have up to 30 days to test-ride Bontrager saddles and, if you aren’t happy with it, you can return it for a refund or another saddle model.

Crash Coverage: Trek Carbon Care offers a discount on a replacement carbon frame or component if it’s damaged in a crash and not covered by warranty. There’s also a one-year crash replacement on Bontrager helmets.

How to Use Your Trek Bikes Promo Codes

