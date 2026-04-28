Tom Pidcock adds first-ever participation in Eschborn-Frankfurt to schedule as a build for race condition

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More demanding 2026 route at one-day German race suited for Briton, although no specific goals set

2026 Tour of the Alps: Tom Pidcock wins stage 3
Tom Pidcock celebrates victory on stage 3 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 announced that Tom Pidcock will take part in the Eschborn-Frankfurt Classic on May 1, as part of his longer-term goal of building his race condition.

Pidcock's relatively late call-up for participation in Eschborn-Frankfurt, one of Germany's two biggest one-day Classics together with the Cyclassics Hamburg in mid-August, constitutes something of a surprise.

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The aim is, the press release said, "to re-establish competitive condition after recent setbacks. Eschborn–Frankfurt offers a solid platform in this process, without placing particular expectations on the outcome."

Pidcock, 26, had a tough outing recently at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where the former podium finisher in the Ardennes Monument crossed the line in 101st place, having suffered a puncture just when the race was at one of its more intense moments and left him fighting to regain contact.

The top German WorldTour race constitutes something of an extension of Pidcock's Spring Classics season, which saw him first finish outside the top contenders at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before taking seventh at Strade Bianche. He had a win at Milan-Turin and then was narrowly outsprinted by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Milan-San Remo.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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