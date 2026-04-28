Tom Pidcock adds first-ever participation in Eschborn-Frankfurt to schedule as a build for race condition

Pinarello-Q36.5 announced that Tom Pidcock will take part in the Eschborn-Frankfurt Classic on May 1, as part of his longer-term goal of building his race condition.

Pidcock's relatively late call-up for participation in Eschborn-Frankfurt, one of Germany's two biggest one-day Classics together with the Cyclassics Hamburg in mid-August, constitutes something of a surprise.

Normally won by sprinters, the 2026 WorldTour race has a much tougher course than other previous editions, which should suit the Briton. However, in a team press release, Pinarello-Q36.5 said that he will be using the event "primarily as an opportunity to rebuild rhythm and continue his progression".

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The aim is, the press release said, "to re-establish competitive condition after recent setbacks. Eschborn–Frankfurt offers a solid platform in this process, without placing particular expectations on the outcome."

Pidcock, 26, had a tough outing recently at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where the former podium finisher in the Ardennes Monument crossed the line in 101st place, having suffered a puncture just when the race was at one of its more intense moments and left him fighting to regain contact.

This year's edition of the 211-kilometre Eschborn-Frankfurt will include multiple ascents of climbs as difficult as the Feldberg (7.6km at 6.5%), the Mammolshain (2.3km at 8.3%) as well as an ascent of the Burgweg (500m at 11%). Last year it was won by Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), currently still out of racing because of injuries in a training accident, ahead of Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)

The top German WorldTour race constitutes something of an extension of Pidcock's Spring Classics season, which saw him first finish outside the top contenders at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before taking seventh at Strade Bianche. He had a win at Milan-Turin and then was narrowly outsprinted by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Milan-San Remo.

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A bad crash in the Volta a Catalunya left him out for the count for most of the Ardennes, although he did take a morale-boosting stage win in the Tour of the Alps prior to his low-key performance at Liège.

The Briton was rumoured to take part in the Tour de Suisse later in the season, before likely making his return to the Tour de France, where he is defending champion on the stage to Alpe d'Huez.