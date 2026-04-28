'One day, I will make it to the velodrome in Roubaix' - Extended rehab for Norwegian Aasebø after Paris-Roubaix crash

Just over two weeks after suffering serious injuries in a crash during Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Uno-X Mobility rider Kamilla Aasebø has returned to Norway, she announced in a post on Instagram.

The 19-year-old suffered fractures to her elbow and jaw, and a brain hemorrhage in a fall, and had a 10-day hospital stay.

"My stay in France ended up being a lot longer than expected," Aasebø wrote. "Unfortunately, the bleeding on the brain became worse quite quickly, which meant I needed emergency surgery. I also had surgery to fix fractures in my elbow and jaw, but thankfully all surgeries went well."

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Aasebø included a photo of the scar on her scalp, the result of brain surgery. She now faces rehabilitation to regain movement in her right leg after the hemorrhage resulted in partial paralysis.

"After ten slow days in Lille – but only five that I can remember – I'm very happy to finally be back in Oslo at Ullevål Hospital. Right now, the main focus is regaining movement in my right leg after the brain injury, and I'm ready and excited to begin the road to recovery."

It is rare for riders to suffer a brain hemorrhage in pro races. The Uno-X Mobility team uses the Sweet Protection Falconer Aero Mips helmet, which is designed to reduce rotational forces on the head during a crash.

Aasebø added, "The crash itself was not especially dramatic. I was simply very unlucky with the outcome. But once it became that serious, I've also been very lucky with how well things have gone.

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"I, and the Team, would like to thank all the staff at Roger Salengro Hospital and at Ullevål Hospital in Oslo. And an extra special thank you to our team doctor, Rory Nolan, and to my parents for staying by my side the whole way.

"One day, I will make it to the velodrome in Roubaix."