Zwift promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

What delivery options are available at Zwift? Zwift only offers one delivery type which is their standard shipping option. If you place your order before 1 pm, your order will typically be shipped on the same day and will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days. Please note that the Wahoo KICKR BIKE and the KICKR MOVE will be shipped within 7 working days.

How do promo codes for Zwift subscriptions work? If you want to use a promo code for your Zwift subscription, this will be activated at the end of your current billing cycle, whether that’s monthly or annual. If you’re using a third-party payment method, you’ll need to cancel that subscription and switch to paying Zwift directly using a credit card, debit card or PayPal to be able to apply your code.

Is the Zwift companion app free? Yes, you can download the Zwift companion app completely free of charge. Available on both iOS and Android, this app will enable you to message other riders, send Ride Ons, and see your performance statistics.

Why is my Zwift promo code not working? Some Zwift promo codes are for physical products and are valid for one full-price item for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired. You may not be able to combine a promo code with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price column.

Does Zwift accept returns? Yes. If you’ve bought a physical product on Zwift, you can return it for a refund within 30 days. The only exception is final sale items, which aren’t refundable.

Hints and Tips

Try Zwift for free: Zwift offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you sign up for an annual membership and pay for the whole year. If you prefer to pay monthly, there is a 14-day free trial period.

Change your plan any time: If you want to swap from a monthly to an annual membership, Zwift lets you do so at any time. An annual membership is $149.99 meaning you will get 2 months free compared to paying a monthly fee.

Running is free on Zwift: If you only want to use Zwift for running and not its cycling functionality, it’s free to use once you’ve created an account.

Check out Zwift’s support pages: Zwift offers all the advice you’ll need to get riding on its platform, regardless of the trainer that you want to use and whether it’s a smart trainer or a more basic trainer.

How to Use Your Zwift Promo Code

Here’s how to apply one of our Zwift voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on a hardware product from Zwift. There’s a separate process, described below, if you have a promo code for a Zwift subscription.

Firstly add the products you want to buy into your cart. Once you’re satisfied with your items, take a look at some of the Zwift coupons included on our page and select the code that’ll save you the most money. Click the ‘Get Code’ link and enter your personal information when prompted. Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it. Next, head back to your cart on Zwift and hit ‘Checkout’, then ‘Continue’ on the pop-up if you don’t want to add any further items. On the Payment screen, you’ll see a ‘Discount Code Or Gift Card’ field where you can enter your chosen Zwift coupon code and hit Apply. Your updated subtotal should be shown below.

Some Zwift promo codes apply to a Zwift subscription. In this case, your code will be applied at the end of your current billing cycle.