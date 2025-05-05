How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters

The peloton races past The Colosseum in Rome during the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Watch the Giro d'Italia as the first men's Grand Tour of the season takes place over 21 stages from May 9 to June 1, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The Grand Tour racing season begins on May 9 with the Giro d'Italia as the Italian Grand Tour kicks off with a trio of stages in Albania before heading across to Italy for three weeks of racing. The Giro d'Italia route will include a Pisa time trial and mountain stages in the Alps and Dolomites before a finish in Rome.

A swathe of big GC names are heading to Italy for the race, including Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), and UAE Team Emirates-XRG pairing Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso.

Other major names on the startlist include Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike), Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Marc Hirschi (Tudor), and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Giro d'Italia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?

The 2025 edition of the Giro d'Italia will be broadcast for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to the Giro d'Italia in Australia, with all 21 stages available through the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In the host country of Italy, the Giro d'Italia is, as ever, in the hands of the public broadcaster RAI, with the stages on RAI 2 or RAI Sport on TV, and all through RAI Play online.

In Switzerland, public broadcaster SRG has the rights, with the Giro d'Italia to be shown on RSI La 2, which can be streamed online via the RSI website.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during the Giro d'Italia? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Giro d'Italia through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the specific TNT Sports channel will vary daily. Online, all 21 stages will be available to watch on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the USA

The Giro d'Italia will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service Max.

There have recently been some changes to Max's pricing, so the cheapest plan that includes cycling (the 'standard' plan) now costs $16.99 a month)

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in Canada

In Canada, the Giro d'Italia will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia in Australia?

Fans in Australia can tune in to SBS to watch the Giro d'Italia for free.

All 21 stages of the Giro are set to be broadcast on SBS VICELAND on TV, and the SBS On Demand streaming platform online.