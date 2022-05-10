Miguel Ángel López abandons Giro d'Italia

Hip injury forces Colombian out part-way through stage 4

Lopez gets off his bike and leaves the race (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / @giroditalia)
Lopez struggles in front of the ambulance (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lopez drops back to his team car for discussions (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lopez struggles with his injury (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lopez stretches out but cannot continue (Image credit: LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images)
Lopez off the back with the ambulance (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lopez makes the decision to stop (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miguel Ángel López has abandoned the Giro d’Italia after struggling in the hilly opening kilometres of stage 4 to Mount Etna.

Two crashes left several riders needing medical treatment and then López was seen talking to his Astana Qazaqstan team car. 

He had apparently been struggling for several kilometres as the breakaway formed. López soon climbed off and got into the Astana Qazaqstan team car.

The team soon confirmed via social media that Lopez had been suffering with injury in his left hip.

"Unfortunately, Miguel Ángel López had to abandon shortly after Stage 4 started," Astana Qazaqstan announced. "During the last few days he was suffering from a left hip injury. We will communicate about more info about rider statement as soon as we get more from team doctor."

Lopez has failed to finish the last four Grand Tours he has started. In 2020, he crashed out during the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia. He crashed out of overall contention at the 2021 Tour de France and so quit the race before stage 19 to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

His decision to quit the 2021 Vuelta a España was far more controversial, with the Colombian climbing off during stage 20 after he missed a decisive split 55 kilometres from the finish. 

He was said to be frustrated by his team’s orders not to chase even as his podium place slipped away because teammate Enric Mas was in the front group. López’s sudden abandon lead to a mid-season split from Movistar and a move back to Astana Qazaqstan for 2022. 

He was the Astana Qazaqstan team leader for the Giro d’Italia but that role will now fall to veteran Italian Vincenzo Nibali.

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.