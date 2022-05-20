Romain Bardet abandons the Giro d'Italia with illness
Frenchman out of fourth place on stage 13 after falling ill on Thursday
Romain Bardet has abandoned the Giro d'Italia due to illness. The Frenchman wheeled to a halt 35km into stage 13 from San Remo to Cuneo, with his DSM team confirming that he had begun to feel ill during the previous afternoon's stage to Genoa.
"We are sad to confirm that Romain Bardet has abandoned the Giro," Team DSM announced on social media.
"After becoming sick during yesterday's stage, his condition worsened overnight and, despite all efforts, he is no longer in a position to continue the race."
Bardet was lying fourth overall, just 14 seconds down on maglia rosa Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo).
Winner of the Tour of the Alps last month, Bardet confirmed his status among the top favourites for this Giro with a strong showing on the Blockhaus on stage 9. There, on the race's second summit finish, he traded accelerations with Richard Carapaz and Mikel Landa on the toughest portion of the climb.
The Frenchman made his Giro debut a year ago, placing seventh overall in Milan. In Bardet's absence, DSM's overall challenge will be led by Thymen Arensman, who began stage 13 in 12th place, 1:27 down on López.
