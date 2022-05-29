Giro d'Italia stage 21 - Live coverage

Live coverage
Race concludes with 17.4km time trial in Verona
Race notes
- Giro concludes with 17.4km time trial in Verona, featuring mid-way climb
- Race leader Hindley has buffer of 1:25 over Carapaz
Lawson Craddock sets out in his stars and stripes jersey as US TT champion.
Julius van den Berg has just crossed the line and posted up a time of 24:53.69, which is the new fast time. He's slid into provisional first by 2 seconds ahead of Serry.
It's raining at the moment, but the forecast predicts it will stop by the time we see the GC riders take the start.
Julius van den Berg (EF Education - EasyPost) has set the fastest intermediate time with a 15:59. That's eight seconds faster than Serry.
Arnaud Démare is on course and on his way to taking home his second maglia ciclamino.
Brändle looks to be happy to have this Giro done and dusted and finishes provisional 5th at 2:32 down on Serry.
The Austrian TT champion, Matthias Brändle (Israel - Premier Tech), is about to finish his effort.
Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) is the first rider to finish his Giro d'Italia with a time of 24:56.43. That will be the time to beat for now.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the final stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia
