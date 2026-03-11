Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 LIVE - KOM leader in solo break as rain continues to pour in Italy

Refresh

Almost four minutes for Sevilla now.

200km to go Sevilla now has almost three minutes on the peloton after half an hour of racing.

This is going to be a very long day out for Sevilla as his KOM rivals will likely just wait for the KOM to come to them and take the minor points rather than, in their eyes, waste energy for the more challenging Muri stages to come.

The gap continues to extend for the green jersey as he has a gap of one minute and 20 seconds on the peloton.

There is about 70km to the only KOM point of the day. Sevilla has a long way to go.

Sevilla now has a minute on the peloton.

Attack! Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visia Malta) We have lift off for the break as the mountain jersey wearer himself seeks yet more points to extend his lead in the green for another day.

After 10 minutes of racing the race is still all together.

221km to go The racing begins for stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026!

There are only two points of interest for the breakaway today. The 2.3km climb at Todi and the intermediate sprint at Casette.

Unfortunately for the riders, the rain has started to fall at the start.

Jerseys: Blue, GC - Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Purple, Points - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Green, Mountains - Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visit Malta)

White, Youth - Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)* *Worn by - Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sign on is well underway in the beautiful start town of Cortona which dates back to before the 4th century BCE! (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it wasn't for the fact that there are so many world class sprinters in attendance, I'd say the break would have a good chance. But, with the names riding such as Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tobias Lound Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM), it is easy to see why the sprinters are the favoured riders for the day.

Today should be the first opportunity for the fast men. However, it won't be without it's challenges. The weather remains possibly damp and the route isn't completely flat, either. Not to mention that it is the longest stage of this year's race at 221km. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report for stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026.