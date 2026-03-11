Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 LIVE - KOM leader in solo break as rain continues to pour in Italy

The peloton races the longest stage at 225km from Cortona to Magliano de' Marsi

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 3
Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 - Preview

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 - Route

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 3 route

Race Situation

The KOM jersey wearer leads solo with almost four minutes on the bunch.

Almost four minutes for Sevilla now.

200km to go

This is going to be a very long day out for Sevilla as his KOM rivals will likely just wait for the KOM to come to them and take the minor points rather than, in their eyes, waste energy for the more challenging Muri stages to come.

The gap continues to extend for the green jersey as he has a gap of one minute and 20 seconds on the peloton.

There is about 70km to the only KOM point of the day. Sevilla has a long way to go.

Sevilla now has a minute on the peloton.

Attack!

After 10 minutes of racing the race is still all together.

221km to go

There are only two points of interest for the breakaway today. The 2.3km climb at Todi and the intermediate sprint at Casette.

Unfortunately for the riders, the rain has started to fall at the start.

Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) faced the consequences of his actions in the opening stage ITT...

CALPE, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Ethan Hayter of The United Kingdom during the Team Soudal Quick-Step 2026, Media Day on January 08, 2026 in Calpe, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It was a brilliant ride by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) yesterday to take an amazing win in San Gimignano...

>>> 'Going as deep as I did today is difficult to simulate in training' – Mathieu van der Poel puts on a show on Tirreno-Adriatico gravel ahead of next big Classics

SAN GIMIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 10: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech attacks during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in San Gimignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It was a very good day in the GC battle for Del Toro and Pellizzari and they took potentially crucial time on their rivals in the battle for the GC...

Isaac del Torro

Jerseys:

Isaac Del Toro the new blue jersey after stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

Sign on is well underway in the beautiful start town of Cortona which dates back to before the 4th century BCE!

Uno-X Mobility sign on for stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

If it wasn't for the fact that there are so many world class sprinters in attendance, I'd say the break would have a good chance. But, with the names riding such as Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tobias Lound Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM), it is easy to see why the sprinters are the favoured riders for the day.

Today should be the first opportunity for the fast men. However, it won't be without it's challenges. The weather remains possibly damp and the route isn't completely flat, either. Not to mention that it is the longest stage of this year's race at 221km.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 3 route

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report for stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026.

