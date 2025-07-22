Labs

Oakley Velo Mach aero helmet wins Cyclingnews' most in-depth wind tunnel test to date: Here's why we chose to redo the test

By Josh Croxton published

Better accuracy, more confident results, and a dream of a helmet aerodynamics database

Wind tunnel tested: 47 helmets go head to head in world's most comprehensive aero shootout

By Josh Croxton published

47 helmets, 55 tests, one wind tunnel, multiple price points, all styles and a whole heap of data

Tom putting on a pair of Aero Cycling Gear aero socks

We took 16 pairs of aero socks to the wind tunnel to find which was fastest, and we're still shocked by the results

By Josh Croxton published

From Assos and AeroCyclingGear to NoPinz, Rule2, Sockeloen and Velotoze, we tested all the best aero socks on the market to find out whether all aero socks are created equal

Lab tested: Gravel racers, these free hacks could save you over two minutes at Unbound

By Josh Croxton published

We've been back in the wind tunnel, this time playing with hydration packs and clever base layers to help you find speed for free

Images from the Cyclingnews wind tunnel clothing test

Wind tunnel tested: This aero kit can save you more watts than a $14,500 bike for 3% of the price

By Josh Croxton published

With a saving of over 24 watts, this is one of the cheapest ways to get faster

Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre

Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming

By Josh Croxton published

News Cyclingnews finds saving of over 75 watts on cobbled roads, even with aerodynamics accounted for

a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike

Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why

By Josh Croxton published

Comparing wind tunnel and rolling resistance data on a variety of tyre widths, rims, surfaces and speeds to find out what is the future of road tyres

Silverstone gravel tyre testing

Your narrow gravel tyres are slowing you down in addition to making you uncomfortable, Cyclingnews lab test reveals

By Josh Croxton published

news Impact of changing width, tread and casing uncovered in latest instalment of CN Labs

A close up of two tyres, one narrow and one very wide

Lab tested: What is the fastest gravel tyre setup?

By Will Jones published

We test the impact of casing, width, and tread on wattage on a pedalling efficiency rig

Wind tunnel wheels test

You get what you pay for – Cyclingnews' wind tunnel testing proves expensive wheels are actually faster, with one exception

By Josh Croxton published

news With over 20 watts on the table, should a new wheelset be your next upgrade?

A Reap Vekta bike stands in the wind tunnel

Wind tunnel tested: 18 road bike wheelsets go head to head

By Josh Croxton published

Princeton, Enve, Scope, Syncros, Cadex, Roval and more. We took the market's best aero road wheels to the wind tunnel to find out which were fastest

A white man rides a static bike in a lab

Cyclingnews tests rolling resistance of 24 high performance tyres in lab to find which are the fastest

By Will Jones published

News Good results for Continental and Vittoria, plus some interesting conclusions regarding inner tubes and tyre pressures

A white man on a static bike in a lab

Lab tested: Which road bike tyres are the fastest?

By Will Jones published

We ran 24 race-ready tyres through an efficiency rig to see what the real world differences are

A bike with half deep and half shallow wheels against a white wall

Wind Tunnel tested: Deep-section vs shallow-section wheels

By Josh Croxton published

We put some deep-section wheels onto our 2015 Trek Emonda 'baseline bike' to see how close it gets to the fast bikes

Shorts pressure mapping

Lab tested: We pressure-mapped 15 pairs of bib shorts to see how much difference they can make

By Will Jones published

We tested 15 different pairs of bib shorts - from different brands and price points - on two different saddles to understand their impact on comfort and help you choose your own

Wind Tunnel superbike test

Which superbike is fastest? Cyclingnews takes over £100k of WorldTour bikes to the wind tunnel to find out

By Josh Croxton published

news Factor, Scott and Cervélo come out favourably, with a potential saving of up to 32 watts against entry-level baseline

Wind Tunnel superbike test

Wind tunnel tested: 11 superbikes go head to head

By Josh Croxton published

We took 11 road bikes, including the S-Works Tarmac SL8, new Trek Madone, Cervélo S5, Giant Propel, Pinarello Dogma F, Van Rysel RCR Pro, Canyon Aeroad CFR and more to a wind tunnel to see which was fastest. Here's what we learned.

Tom Wieckowski wears Poc Procen Air helmet while riding a bike in a wind tunnel

POC Procen Air crowned the fastest road helmet in 24-helmet wind tunnel shoot-out

By Josh Croxton published

News Wild-looking helmet used by EF Education men's and women's teams can save 12.8 watts

News
A stack of aero helmets sit on the floor in front of a wind tunnel fan

Wind tunnel tested: Which aero road bike helmets are the fastest?

By Josh Croxton published

We took 23 helmets to a wind tunnel and saved 12 watts

