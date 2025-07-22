Labs
Latest
Oakley Velo Mach aero helmet wins Cyclingnews' most in-depth wind tunnel test to date: Here's why we chose to redo the test
By Josh Croxton published
Better accuracy, more confident results, and a dream of a helmet aerodynamics database
Wind tunnel tested: 47 helmets go head to head in world's most comprehensive aero shootout
By Josh Croxton published
47 helmets, 55 tests, one wind tunnel, multiple price points, all styles and a whole heap of data
We took 16 pairs of aero socks to the wind tunnel to find which was fastest, and we're still shocked by the results
By Josh Croxton published
From Assos and AeroCyclingGear to NoPinz, Rule2, Sockeloen and Velotoze, we tested all the best aero socks on the market to find out whether all aero socks are created equal
Lab tested: Gravel racers, these free hacks could save you over two minutes at Unbound
By Josh Croxton published
We've been back in the wind tunnel, this time playing with hydration packs and clever base layers to help you find speed for free
Wind tunnel tested: This aero kit can save you more watts than a $14,500 bike for 3% of the price
By Josh Croxton published
With a saving of over 24 watts, this is one of the cheapest ways to get faster
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming
By Josh Croxton published
News Cyclingnews finds saving of over 75 watts on cobbled roads, even with aerodynamics accounted for
Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why
By Josh Croxton published
Comparing wind tunnel and rolling resistance data on a variety of tyre widths, rims, surfaces and speeds to find out what is the future of road tyres
Your narrow gravel tyres are slowing you down in addition to making you uncomfortable, Cyclingnews lab test reveals
By Josh Croxton published
news Impact of changing width, tread and casing uncovered in latest instalment of CN Labs
Lab tested: What is the fastest gravel tyre setup?
By Will Jones published
We test the impact of casing, width, and tread on wattage on a pedalling efficiency rig
You get what you pay for – Cyclingnews' wind tunnel testing proves expensive wheels are actually faster, with one exception
By Josh Croxton published
news With over 20 watts on the table, should a new wheelset be your next upgrade?
Wind tunnel tested: 18 road bike wheelsets go head to head
By Josh Croxton published
Princeton, Enve, Scope, Syncros, Cadex, Roval and more. We took the market's best aero road wheels to the wind tunnel to find out which were fastest
Cyclingnews tests rolling resistance of 24 high performance tyres in lab to find which are the fastest
By Will Jones published
News Good results for Continental and Vittoria, plus some interesting conclusions regarding inner tubes and tyre pressures
Lab tested: Which road bike tyres are the fastest?
By Will Jones published
We ran 24 race-ready tyres through an efficiency rig to see what the real world differences are
Wind Tunnel tested: Deep-section vs shallow-section wheels
By Josh Croxton published
We put some deep-section wheels onto our 2015 Trek Emonda 'baseline bike' to see how close it gets to the fast bikes
Lab tested: We pressure-mapped 15 pairs of bib shorts to see how much difference they can make
By Will Jones published
We tested 15 different pairs of bib shorts - from different brands and price points - on two different saddles to understand their impact on comfort and help you choose your own
Which superbike is fastest? Cyclingnews takes over £100k of WorldTour bikes to the wind tunnel to find out
By Josh Croxton published
news Factor, Scott and Cervélo come out favourably, with a potential saving of up to 32 watts against entry-level baseline
Wind tunnel tested: 11 superbikes go head to head
By Josh Croxton published
We took 11 road bikes, including the S-Works Tarmac SL8, new Trek Madone, Cervélo S5, Giant Propel, Pinarello Dogma F, Van Rysel RCR Pro, Canyon Aeroad CFR and more to a wind tunnel to see which was fastest. Here's what we learned.
POC Procen Air crowned the fastest road helmet in 24-helmet wind tunnel shoot-out
By Josh Croxton published
News Wild-looking helmet used by EF Education men's and women's teams can save 12.8 watts
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oakley Velo Mach aero helmet wins Cyclingnews' most in-depth wind tunnel test to date: Here's why we chose to redo the testBetter accuracy, more confident results, and a dream of a helmet aerodynamics database
-
Wind tunnel tested: 47 helmets go head to head in world's most comprehensive aero shootout47 helmets, 55 tests, one wind tunnel, multiple price points, all styles and a whole heap of data
-
We took 16 pairs of aero socks to the wind tunnel to find which was fastest, and we're still shocked by the resultsFrom Assos and AeroCyclingGear to NoPinz, Rule2, Sockeloen and Velotoze, we tested all the best aero socks on the market to find out whether all aero socks are created equal