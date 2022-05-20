Giro d'Italia: Démare makes it three on stage 13
By Daniel Ostanek published
Breakaway caught inside final kilometre
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took his third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia in Cuneo, sprinting to glory ahead of a fast-finishing Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) after the peloton had left it very late to catch the breakaway.
The Frenchman launched at 150 metres to go, going head-to-head with Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the run to line after the four-man break was brought back inside the final 500 metres of the 150km stage.
Cavendish couldn't make his way past Démare's finishing burst, though, fading to third place as Démare celebrated once again while Bauhaus nipped through to grab second place.
A sprint finish always looked likely in Cuneo on what was a slightly uphill finish in Cuneo, and it eventually came to pass, despite a nailbiting final 40 kilometres as the peloton battled to catch the break, with Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) the last man standing at just 300 metres to go.
Groupama-FDJ and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl led the way in the chase, and it was no surprise that their men were the most prominent in the final dash to the line, Démare launching it from behind his lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri as Cavendish jumped out from behind the Frenchman.
Démare simply had too much out-and-out speed for his rivals, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) caught behind as Cavendish and Bauhaus went either side of the Frenchman.
It looked close at the line, but Démare had held on to take the win by half a bike length, while Cavendish and Gaviria trailed in behind.
More to come.
