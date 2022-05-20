Giro d'Italia: Démare makes it three on stage 13

Breakaway caught inside final kilometre

Image 1 of 11

CUNEO, ITALY - MAY 20: Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama - FDJ purple points jersey celebrates winning during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 20, 2022 in Cuneo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare wins stage 13 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

CUNEO, ITALY - MAY 20: (L-R) Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious, Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates, Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama - FDJ purple points jersey and Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl sprint to win during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 20, 2022 in Cuneo, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sprint finish on stage 13 - taken by Arnaud Démare in the points classification jersey (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Demare wins stage 13

The sprinters caught the four-rider break in final kilometre and Arnaud Démare was first to the line (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 4 of 11

Breakaway on stage 13

Breakaway on stage 13 before Filippo Tagliani droped further behind the front four of Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroen); Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo Visma); Julius van den Berg (EF Education-Easypost) and Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 5 of 11

Stage 13 Giro d'Italia

The peloton rides along the Ligurian coast early on 150km stage (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 6 of 11

Juanpe Lopez stage 13

Ninth day in pink for Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 7 of 11

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 LR Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma and Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team EF Education Easypost compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

At the front of the breakaway ride Pascal Eenkhoorn of Jumbo - Visma and Julius Van Den Berg of EF Education - EasyPost (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 Nicolas Prodhomme of France and AG2R Citroen Team Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team EF Education Easypost Mirco Maestri of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team and Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma in the breakaway passing through Imperia city during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway earlier on stage when route passed through Imperia city (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 A general view of the peloton passing through Imperia city landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Peloton has Imperia city in the rear view mirrors (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 LR Ramon Sinkeldam of Netherlands and Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare in peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

CUNEO ITALY MAY 20 LR Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m Giro WorldTour on May 20 2022 in Cuneo Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish in the peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took his third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia in Cuneo, sprinting to glory ahead of a fast-finishing Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) after the peloton had left it very late to catch the breakaway.

The Frenchman launched at 150 metres to go, going head-to-head with Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the run to line after the four-man break was brought back inside the final 500 metres of the 150km stage.

Cavendish couldn't make his way past Démare's finishing burst, though, fading to third place as Démare celebrated once again while Bauhaus nipped through to grab second place.

A sprint finish always looked likely in Cuneo on what was a slightly uphill finish in Cuneo, and it eventually came to pass, despite a nailbiting final 40 kilometres as the peloton battled to catch the break, with Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) the last man standing at just 300 metres to go.

Groupama-FDJ and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl led the way in the chase, and it was no surprise that their men were the most prominent in the final dash to the line, Démare launching it from behind his lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri as Cavendish jumped out from behind the Frenchman.

Démare simply had too much out-and-out speed for his rivals, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) caught behind as Cavendish and Bauhaus went either side of the Frenchman.

It looked close at the line, but Démare had held on to take the win by half a bike length, while Cavendish and Gaviria trailed in behind.

More to come.

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

