Giro d'Italia stage 3 - Live coverage

An opportunity for the sprinters on a flat final day in Hungary

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia)

Race notes

- Stage from Kaposvar to Balatonfured is the final day of the Hungarian Grande Partenza

- Largely flat 201km route offers an opportunity for the sprinters

- Mathieu van der Poel wears the pink jersey as overall leader but says he'll be working for teammate

Hello there and welcome along to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. Stage 3 today, and the final day on Hungarian soil before the race transfers to Italy on Monday. It's a long 201km stage but is largely flat and is widely expected to culminate in a bunch sprint along the shores of Lake Balaton. 

