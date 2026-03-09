Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 LIVE - Riders go against the clock in race opener
Seven-day race kicks off with a race against the clock in Lido di Camaiore
Race Situation
Top 3
1. Alan Hatherly (Jayco-AlUla) 12'38"
2. Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +9"
3. Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +22"
Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) out on course, he'll be hoping to have some good opportunities in the sprints this week.
Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5) with a surprisingly strong ride at the split, he's just four seconds off Hatherly's time.
Jan Christen crosses the line and misses the time by South African, Hatherly, by just nine seconds.
Christen goes fastest at the time split by just one second over Hatherly.
Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla) showing that the equipment for the Aussie team are running fast with the Italian slotting into a surprise third just 24 seconds down on teammate, Hatherly.
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has set off on his ride.
Wout Van Aert spoke to TNT Sports after he finished saying "the feeling was good, I came in without expectations for the TT, I pushed a little bit for a warm up for the rest of the race. I hope to be there to battle for a stage win so we shall have a few stages to try and go for it."
Not many people have managed to challenge the top names. Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) slotted into sixth at 38 seconds on Hatherly.
One of the big in form riders in world cycling at the moment, Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM), has set off on his ride.
Gianni Moscon (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarche) are both out on course at the moment.
Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) finished well and slotted himself into third after being down in sixth at the split.