Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 LIVE - Riders go against the clock in race opener

Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla) showing that the equipment for the Aussie team are running fast with the Italian slotting into a surprise third just 24 seconds down on teammate, Hatherly.

Wout Van Aert spoke to TNT Sports after he finished saying "the feeling was good, I came in without expectations for the TT, I pushed a little bit for a warm up for the rest of the race. I hope to be there to battle for a stage win so we shall have a few stages to try and go for it."