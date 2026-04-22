Unbound Gravel 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unbound Gravel overview Date May 29-30, 2026 Start location Emporia, Kansas Finish location Emporia, Kansas Previous edition Unbound Gravel 2025 2025 Women's Unbound 200 champion Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) 2025 Men's Unbound 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA)

Image 1 of 1 Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) rides solo across the line in Emporia in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

What is Unbound Gravel?

Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano is a long-running gravel event, the first event held in 2006, that carries no UCI ranking but is nonetheless – or perhaps partly because of this – held in the highest esteem across the gravel community. It draws close to 5,000 riders annually to Emporia, Kansas, ranging from enthusiastic amateurs out for a challenge to the best of the growing ranks of professionals from around the world.

Its grassroots ethos, brutal terrain and long distances just add to the unpredictability and mystique of the race which is so popular that riders now have to enter a lottery to try and secure a spot. There are a range of distances, running from a family-friendly 25 miles to the XL course which is 350 miles – that is a whopping 563km for those not in the US. Still, it is the 200-mile event which draws the lion’s share of the attention and top-tier contenders at the race which is the signature event for the Life Time Grand Prix series for elite riders.

Where is Emporia?

The race runs through the Flint Hills of Kansas in the pairie lands of the United States, starting and finishing in Emporia. The small town has a population of around 24,000 – when Unbound isn’t on. It is located 110 miles southwest of Kansas City, between Topeka and Wichita.

What is the weather like?

Temperatures in the month of May in Emporia average a high of 24°C and low of 13°C, according to Weather Spark. It is also the time of year where the location gets its biggest chunk of rainfall, with an average of around 118mm in May, which as evident in 2023, can lead to some serious, heavy mud.

What prizes are offered?

The prestige of the Unbound Gravel 200 win has long been the biggest prize to draw the swathes of competitors. This year the prize purse for elite riders in the 200-mile race has doubled, now with $60,000 on offer for elite women and men, with $10,000 for first place running down to $2000 for fifth.

Also on the line are points for the Life Time Grand Prix. The invitation-only field scores points - first through 25th place - in the second race of six in the series. Unbound Gravel 200 results will also prove decisive for wild card selections, three in each elite category. For the U23 Program in the series, athletes will compete in Unbound Gravel 100.

Check out all the details about the Life Time Grand Prix here.