Can FDJ United-SUEZ defend their title without Demi Vollering? – Analysing the contenders for La Vuelta Femenina 2026

With the Spring Classics in the rear view mirror the attention is now turning to the stage races, with the spotlight first shifting to La Vuelta Femenina as it delivers its toughest course ever as it winds its way from Marin to a finale atop the Alto de l'Angliru.

The winner of the past two editions, Demi Vollering, will not be on the start line but that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of fierce rivals on the road from May 3 to May 9, some are building form toward the Tour de France Femmes but for others it will be the goal itself.

We have some hints of form from the early season WorldTour level multi-day races, such as the Tour Down Under and the UAE Tour, though given this if the first top-tier women's stage race of this European seasons there is plenty of room for the unexpected.

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Of course, it's also about more than the individual contenders as while some teams are lining up with one clear leader, others have a number that could reach for the top spots leaving them with alternate plans if things go wrong or options if they don't.

The final start lists aren't out yet – so there may be some changes – but from the latest indications of who will be on the line, Cyclingnews has gone through the options to pull together a list of some of the key riders who could be vying for the top overall spots as they battle their way up the final brutal climb of the Alto de L'Angliru.