Specialized promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Specialized have free shipping? Yes. Your order will become eligible for their free standard shipping option if you spend over $50 on accessories, apparel, and parts. Unfortunately, this option doesn’t apply if you have ordered a bike.

When is the next Specialized sale? Specialized has sales throughout the year, with the best savings being available during their Black Friday sale. Our savings experts have previously seen discounts of up to 50% on some of their most popular bike models. If you miss these sales, take a look at what their dedicated sales page has to offer.

Do Specialized bikes come with a warranty? All their bicycles do come with what Specialized calls one of the industry's most generous and rider-friendly lifetime warranty policies. You just need to make sure you register your bike within 90 days of purchase to activate your warranty. You should note that the warranty can’t be transferred to another person if you decide to sell your bike.

Which Specialized model is best for beginners? It depends on what kind of riding you would like to do, but Specialized's comprehensive range of bikes covers most disciplines and budgets. Each model has an entry-level version which would be the best place for a beginner on a budget to look. There are a range of options that gradually increase depending on the components and frame material such as carbon framesets.

Do Specialized bikes come with pedals? Bikes over £1,000 rarely come with pedals as standard. Cyclists tend to have a personal preference over which pedals they use such as clipless pedals or flat pedals. If you don’t already have a pair in mind, it’s a good idea to buy some pedals at the same time.

What is the Specialized returns policy? If you would like to return your latest order, you have up to 60 days from the purchase date to return your items for a full refund. All returned items must be in their original, unused condition with the original packaging intact. If your item is used, you will have 30 days to return it and will still receive a full refund.

Hints & Tips

Sign up for the Specialized newsletter: If you want to be the first to hear when Specialized have a promotion or offer running, you can sign up for their newsletter. Get information on sales, offers and promotions directly to your inbox so you can make the most out of your next Specialized order.

Hero Pro Program: You can save on your next Specialized bike if you are in the military, are a military spouse or dependant, veteran, First Responder, nurse, or teacher. All you have to do is verify your employment status with ID.me and you will gain instant access to the Specialized Hero Pro Program membership portal.

Shop the Sale: Specialized have a permanent sales page on their website which sells past season goods at discounted prices. You can easily navigate to it from the menu bar on their website and filter the products to find what you’re looking for. If you don’t mind having last season’s helmet or a past model e-bike then the sale section is a great place to bag a bargain.

Register your bike for the Lifetime Warranty: It’s the safety net you never hope you need but it’s well worth remembering to register your new bike for the Specialized Lifetime Warranty. It covers the original owner against structural defects on all models of Specialized-branded frames and forks. It also covers Roval wheels for a lifetime as well. You must remember to register within 90 days of purchase or the warranty is reduced to just the first two years.

How to Use Your Specialized promo code