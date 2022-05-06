Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 1
By Daniel Ostanek published
Van der Poel top as Kelderman, Carapaz, and Mollema gain four seconds on rivals in Visegrád
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is the first leader of the 2022 Giro d'Italia after prevailing in a chaotic run to the line on the hilltop finish in Visegrád, Hungary.
The Dutchman will be wearing the famous maglia rosa during Saturday's stage 2 time trial after beating fellow stage favourite Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the top of the 5.5km climb which concluded the 195km stage.
Van der Poel leads by four seconds in the general classification thanks to the finish line time bonus, with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) lying in third place at six seconds. GC men Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) made the right side of a split to finish inside the top seven, the trio now at 10 seconds to Van der Poel.
In the next group came the bulk of the GC favourites, who end the day classified at 14 seconds – four behind Kelderman, Carapaz, and Mollema.
Included among that group were major names Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Nibali, Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) shed a few seconds more, finishing at 22 seconds down, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line at 29 seconds.
Check below for a comprehensive rundown of the stage results and the general classification.
Results powered by FirstCycling
