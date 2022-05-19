Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 12 highlights - Video
It was a day for the breakaway and a first for Stefano Oldani
The Giro d'Italia heated up on stage 12 as the peloton set a blisteringly-fast pace for the first hour in brutal heat. In the end, it was the day for a breakaway, where 22 riders formed the long-range attack.
Out of that group, three unlikely stage contenders escaped and stayed away to the end. Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) kicked off the attack and was joined by Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) and Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) - none of them had ever won a race as a professional.
The trio worked smoothly together to hold off the chase from four riders - Bauke Mollema, Wilco Kelderman, Santiago Buitrago and Lucas Hamilton - before battling it out for the sprint victory.
Leemreize jumped first but it was Oldani who proved the fastest, and he earned the honour of taking his maiden pro win on home soil.
