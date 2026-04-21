Tour of the Alps: Giulio Pellizzari shoots to victory and seizes race lead atop stage 2 mountain finish

Giulio Pellizzari celebrates victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps

Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, narrowly pipping Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line from a small group sprint on the uphill finale to Val Martello.

Pellizzari had looked the strongest on the last 6km climb, catching up to the lone early breakaway survivor, Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL), but Ineos Grenadiers worked to bring things back and form a leading group of five in the finale.

This was made up of Ineos duo Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman, Gaffuri, Pellizzari, and the latter's Red Bull teammate Lorenzo Finn, the under-23 World Champion.

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As a reduced group sprint looked likely heading into the last kilometre, the German team had another card to play in the form of Aleksandr Vlasov, who bridged across late and attacked in the last 600 metres, forcing Bernal to chase.

The Colombian champion brought back Vlasov, but Pellizzari was sitting in his wheel and ready to pounce. He launched his sprint from second wheel and powered to the line, just beating Arensman with time to celebrate over the line for his second career professional victory.

Pellizzari also took over the lead of the race thanks to his victory, with stage 1 winner Tommaso Dati (Team UKYO) not featuring in the thrilling finale.

"It was a crazy day. I came here three years ago and I finished third in one stage. One year after I was second on a stage, and now I've finally won a stage here," said Pellizzari at the finish.



"It's one of the best races in the world, and I have to say thanks to my teammates; they did an amazing job. I was a bit tired before the last climb, I was not sure for the next, but in the end I won for them."

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How it unfolded

The Alps loomed on a tough mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the first climb of the day on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps starting after around 30km of racing, there was significant interest in getting into the day's breakaway, with nine riders eventually getting up the road as the race headed from Telfs in Austria down to Val Martell in Italy.

They were able to build their advantage over the Piller Hohe (9 km at 6.2%) climb, with Gaffuri, Oliver Stockwell (Bahrain-Victorious), Luca Verrando (Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali), Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta), Dominik Röber, Emanuel Zangerle (both Vorarlberg) and three riders from the Austrian national team: Benjamin Eckerstorfer, David Paumann, and Valentin Poschacher getting up the road on Tuesday.

Their gap went out to more than four minutes at times during the 147.5km stage, and they led the race through some stunning backdrops and over the longest climb of the day: Reschenpass/Passo Resia (16km at 3.3%), but the peloton was always in control and started to gradually bring them back.