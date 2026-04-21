Tour of the Alps: Giulio Pellizzari shoots to victory and seizes race lead atop stage 2 mountain finish

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Italian celebrates first win on home ground at Val Martello as Thymen Arensman and Mattia Gaffuri round out podium

MARTELL, ITALY - APRIL 21: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner (R) ahead of Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers (L) during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 2 a 147.5km stage from Telfs to Martell - Val Martello 1153m on April 21, 2026 in Martell, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari celebrates victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, narrowly pipping Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line from a small group sprint on the uphill finale to Val Martello.

Pellizzari had looked the strongest on the last 6km climb, catching up to the lone early breakaway survivor, Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL), but Ineos Grenadiers worked to bring things back and form a leading group of five in the finale.

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How it unfolded

MARTELL, ITALY - APRIL 21: A general view of the peloton climbing to the Reschenpass / Passo Resia (1508m) during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 2 a 147.5km stage from Telfs to Martell - Val Martello 1153m on April 21, 2026 in Martell, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Alps loomed on a tough mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the first climb of the day on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps starting after around 30km of racing, there was significant interest in getting into the day's breakaway, with nine riders eventually getting up the road as the race headed from Telfs in Austria down to Val Martell in Italy.

They were able to build their advantage over the Piller Hohe (9 km at 6.2%) climb, with Gaffuri, Oliver Stockwell (Bahrain-Victorious), Luca Verrando (Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali), Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta), Dominik Röber, Emanuel Zangerle (both Vorarlberg) and three riders from the Austrian national team: Benjamin Eckerstorfer, David Paumann, and Valentin Poschacher getting up the road on Tuesday.

Their gap went out to more than four minutes at times during the 147.5km stage, and they led the race through some stunning backdrops and over the longest climb of the day: Reschenpass/Passo Resia (16km at 3.3%), but the peloton was always in control and started to gradually bring them back.