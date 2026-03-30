Swipe to scroll horizontally Life Time Grand Prix 2026 overview Date Event Location Distance Women's Winner Men's Winner April 16, 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel Monterey, California 90 miles Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5 May 30, 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 Emporia, Kansas 200 miles Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 August 15, 2026 Leadville Trail 100 MTB Leadville, Colorado 100 miles Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 September 19, 2026 Chequamegon MTB Festival Hayward, Wisconsin 40 miles Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 October 11, 2026 Little Sugar MTB Bentonville, Arkansas 62 miles Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 October 17, 2026 Big Sugar Gravel Bentonville, Arkansas 100 miles Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 information

This year's Life Time Grand Prix sees a fifth edition for one of the most prestigious off-road racing series for professionals cyclists, combining six US gravel and mountain bike events between April and October.

The 2026 Life Time Grand Prix offers a season-ending $350,000 total top-10 purse, shared equally among elite women and men, with the top points scorers banking $50,000 each. There will be $240,000 in prize money offered across the individual events, with Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB each handing out $60,000 for the top five, all prizes split evenly among the two pro divisions.

New for this season is a $2,500 bonus for every athlete who completes the full LTGP season (minimum of three finishes) beyond 10th place.

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An invitation-only field will be comprised of 25 women and 25 men, final standings determined in the best five out of six scores. Rosters consist of the top five athletes from the previous year, the top U23 riders (one women, one man) and a wildcard selection made after Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel.

Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic event producer, owns all six events that comprise the 2026 series. The first event will be April 16 at the Sea Otter Classic Gravel in Monterey, California, the pros having a dedicated 90-mile race on a Thursday ahead of other fields on Friday.

The final event will be October 17 at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas, which remains a mandatory event and is also the tie-breaker if needed.

All six events are the same as 2025. Check out the individual races.

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Life Time Grand Prix history

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones earned his way into the invitational-only field as a wild card, winning Unbound Gravel 200. He vaulted past three-time Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.

Villafañe dominated the Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025, after going second the first season. Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) won the elite title for women in October 2022.

That first season, Smith and Swenson earned top prizes of $25,000 each.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 top 10 Place Elite Women Elite Men 1 Sofia Gomez Villafañe Cameron Jones 2 Cecily Decker Simon Pellaud 3 Melisa Rollins Torbjørn Andre Røed 4 Alexis Skarda Keegan Swenson 5 Cecile Lejeune Matthew Beers 6 Lauren De Crescenzo Alexey Vermeulen 7 Hayley Preen Bradyn Lange 7 Courtney Sherwell Andrew L'Esperance 7 Hannah Otto — 8 — — 9 — Brendan Johnston 10 Sarah Lange Cole Paton