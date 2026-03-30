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Life Time Grand Prix 2026

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US collection of off-road races offers $350,000 overall series purse plus $240,000 across six individual events

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Life Time Grand Prix 2026 overview

Date

Event

Location

Distance

Women's Winner

Men's Winner

April 16, 2026

Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Monterey, California

90 miles

Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5

May 30, 2026

Unbound Gravel 200

Emporia, Kansas

200 miles

Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5

August 15, 2026

Leadville Trail 100 MTB

Leadville, Colorado

100 miles

Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5

September 19, 2026

Chequamegon MTB Festival

Hayward, Wisconsin

40 miles

Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5

October 11, 2026

Little Sugar MTB

Bentonville, Arkansas

62 miles

Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

October 17, 2026

Big Sugar Gravel

Bentonville, Arkansas

100 miles

Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 information

New for this season is a $2,500 bonus for every athlete who completes the full LTGP season (minimum of three finishes) beyond 10th place.

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An invitation-only field will be comprised of 25 women and 25 men, final standings determined in the best five out of six scores. Rosters consist of the top five athletes from the previous year, the top U23 riders (one women, one man) and a wildcard selection made after Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel.

Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic event producer, owns all six events that comprise the 2026 series. The first event will be April 16 at the Sea Otter Classic Gravel in Monterey, California, the pros having a dedicated 90-mile race on a Thursday ahead of other fields on Friday.

The final event will be October 17 at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas, which remains a mandatory event and is also the tie-breaker if needed.

All six events are the same as 2025. Check out the individual races.

Life Time Grand Prix history

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones earned his way into the invitational-only field as a wild card, winning Unbound Gravel 200. He vaulted past three-time Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.

Villafañe dominated the Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025, after going second the first season. Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) won the elite title for women in October 2022.

That first season, Smith and Swenson earned top prizes of $25,000 each.

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2025 top 10

Place

Elite Women

Elite Men

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Cameron Jones

2

Cecily Decker

Simon Pellaud

3

Melisa Rollins

Torbjørn Andre Røed

4

Alexis Skarda

Keegan Swenson

5

Cecile Lejeune

Matthew Beers

6

Lauren De Crescenzo

Alexey Vermeulen

7

Hayley Preen

Bradyn Lange

7

Courtney Sherwell

Andrew L'Esperance

7

Hannah Otto

8

9

Brendan Johnston

10

Sarah Lange

Cole Paton

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2024 top 10

Pos.

Elite Women

Elite Men

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Keegan Swenson

2

Melisa Rollins

Matthew Beers

3

Paige Onweller

Payson McElveen

4

Alexis Skarda

Brendan Johnston

5

Haley Smith

Cole Paton

6

Cecily Decker

Russell Finsterwald

7

Erin Huck

Alex Wild

8