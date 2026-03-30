Life Time Grand Prix 2026
US collection of off-road races offers $350,000 overall series purse plus $240,000 across six individual events
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Date
Event
Location
Distance
Women's Winner
Men's Winner
April 16, 2026
Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Monterey, California
90 miles
|Row 1 - Cell 4
|Row 1 - Cell 5
May 30, 2026
Unbound Gravel 200
Emporia, Kansas
200 miles
|Row 2 - Cell 4
|Row 2 - Cell 5
August 15, 2026
Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Leadville, Colorado
100 miles
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
September 19, 2026
Chequamegon MTB Festival
Hayward, Wisconsin
40 miles
|Row 4 - Cell 4
|Row 4 - Cell 5
October 11, 2026
Little Sugar MTB
Bentonville, Arkansas
62 miles
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Row 5 - Cell 5
October 17, 2026
Big Sugar Gravel
Bentonville, Arkansas
100 miles
|Row 6 - Cell 4
|Row 6 - Cell 5
Life Time Grand Prix 2026 information
This year's Life Time Grand Prix sees a fifth edition for one of the most prestigious off-road racing series for professionals cyclists, combining six US gravel and mountain bike events between April and October.
The 2026 Life Time Grand Prix offers a season-ending $350,000 total top-10 purse, shared equally among elite women and men, with the top points scorers banking $50,000 each. There will be $240,000 in prize money offered across the individual events, with Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB each handing out $60,000 for the top five, all prizes split evenly among the two pro divisions.
New for this season is a $2,500 bonus for every athlete who completes the full LTGP season (minimum of three finishes) beyond 10th place.Article continues below
An invitation-only field will be comprised of 25 women and 25 men, final standings determined in the best five out of six scores. Rosters consist of the top five athletes from the previous year, the top U23 riders (one women, one man) and a wildcard selection made after Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel.
Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand and athletic event producer, owns all six events that comprise the 2026 series. The first event will be April 16 at the Sea Otter Classic Gravel in Monterey, California, the pros having a dedicated 90-mile race on a Thursday ahead of other fields on Friday.
The final event will be October 17 at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas, which remains a mandatory event and is also the tie-breaker if needed.
All six events are the same as 2025. Check out the individual races.
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Life Time Grand Prix history
Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) won the series titles for 2025, which was a third overall win for Villafañe. Jones earned his way into the invitational-only field as a wild card, winning Unbound Gravel 200. He vaulted past three-time Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-htSQD) in the final race at Big Sugar Classic.
Villafañe dominated the Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025, after going second the first season. Canadian Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) won the elite title for women in October 2022.
That first season, Smith and Swenson earned top prizes of $25,000 each.
Place
Elite Women
Elite Men
1
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Cameron Jones
2
Cecily Decker
Simon Pellaud
3
Melisa Rollins
Torbjørn Andre Røed
4
Alexis Skarda
Keegan Swenson
5
Cecile Lejeune
Matthew Beers
6
Lauren De Crescenzo
Alexey Vermeulen
7
Hayley Preen
Bradyn Lange
7
Courtney Sherwell
Andrew L'Esperance
7
Hannah Otto
—
8
—
—
9
—
Brendan Johnston
10
Sarah Lange
Cole Paton
Pos.
Elite Women
Elite Men
1
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Keegan Swenson
2
Melisa Rollins
Matthew Beers
3
Paige Onweller
Payson McElveen
4
Alexis Skarda
Brendan Johnston
5
Haley Smith
Cole Paton
6
Cecily Decker
Russell Finsterwald
7
Erin Huck
Alex Wild
8