Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Live coverage

The riders are tucked in behind the race director's black car, enjoying the start of another three-week Grand Tour and the cheers from the large crowds. Buon Giro a tutti!

The sun is out and the weather is warm as the riders begin to roll out of the start area. The riders face a 12.4km neutralised ride before the stage starts.

Cyclingnews reporters Barry Ryan and Alasdair Fotheringham are at the start area in Budapest, chasing the latest news and interviews.

The 195km Giro d'Italia stage 1 is flat, so it will all be about the rising finish. It is finely balanced, tempting the sprinters but also offering more aggressive riders a chance. Do the likes of Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) have a chance? Or will Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) or Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) use their Classics positioning skills, aggression and fast finish to steal the glory? We will find out during our live coverage.

The opening stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia ends on the 5.6km climb to Visegrad citadel, with riders traversing a gradual but twisting road. It's a tempting stage for the sprinters and finesseurs but also offers a host of other riders a rare chance of winning the open stage and taking the first race leader's maglia rosa.

We're in Budapest for the 195km opening road stage from the Hungarian capital to the Visegrád citadel.