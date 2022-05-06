Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
Who will win the uphill finish at the Visegrad citadel?
🇭🇺 #giro Off we go, see you in a bit, @kluge_roger and @CalebEwan pic.twitter.com/ZxhPJYygm6May 6, 2022
The riders are tucked in behind the race director's black car, enjoying the start of another three-week Grand Tour and the cheers from the large crowds.
Buon Giro a tutti!
The Wolfpack is ready 👊#Giro pic.twitter.com/gNOtrmSCIlMay 6, 2022
The sun is out and the weather is warm as the riders begin to roll out of the start area.
The riders face a 12.4km neutralised ride before the stage starts.
Curriculum vitae: Giro d'Italia winner and Olympic gold medalist 🥇. Ladies and gentlemen, @RichardCarapazM 🇪🇨#Giro pic.twitter.com/GkEDUD4JpFMay 6, 2022
Cyclingnews reporters Barry Ryan and Alasdair Fotheringham are at the start area in Budapest, chasing the latest news and interviews.
The 195km Giro d'Italia stage 1 is flat, so it will all be about the rising finish. It is finely balanced, tempting the sprinters but also offering more aggressive riders a chance.
Do the likes of Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) have a chance?
Or will Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) or Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) use their Classics positioning skills, aggression and fast finish to steal the glory?
We will find out during our live coverage.
The opening stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia ends on the 5.6km climb to Visegrad citadel, with riders traversing a gradual but twisting road.
It's a tempting stage for the sprinters and finesseurs but also offers a host of other riders a rare chance of winning the open stage and taking the first race leader's maglia rosa.
The riders are signing on in and will soon line-up for the stage start.
🗣️ @mathieuvdpoel - @AlpecinFenix #Giro pic.twitter.com/0PPH9TkgpFMay 6, 2022
We're in Budapest for the 195km opening road stage from the Hungarian capital to the Visegrád citadel.
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
