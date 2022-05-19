Giro d'Italia: Oldani wins stage 12 from three-man breakaway

GC picture remains same with López in pink for ninth day

GENOA, ITALY - MAY 19: Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin - Fenix celebrates winning during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova on May 19, 2022 in Genoa, Italy.

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 12 from three-rider break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA, ITALY - MAY 19: Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin - Fenix celebrates winning ahead of Lorenzo Rota of Italy and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova on May 19, 2022 in Genoa, Italy.

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) sprints ahead of Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) for stage 12 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix celebrates winning during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefano Oldani celebrates stage 12 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 LR Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix celebrates winning ahead of Lorenzo Rota of Italy and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Stefano Oldani of Alpecin - Fenix celebrates the victory in Genoa (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma and Lorenzo Rota of Italy and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux compete in the breakaway passing through Genova city during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway of three enter Genoa for finish of 204km stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Leading group on stage 12

The trio of leaders with less than 20km to go - Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) (Image credit: Getty images)
chasing group stage 12

Lucas Hamilton of Team BikeExchange - Jayco at front with Wilco Kelderman of Bora - Hansgrohe in four rider chase group (Image credit: Getty images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 LR Edward Theuns of Belgium Otto Vergaerde of Belgium and Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo lead the peloton during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo at front of peloton on category 3 climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo pink leader jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Juan Pedro López in maglia rosa tucked behind Trek-Segafredo teammates in peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ben Tulett of Ineos Grenadiers at front of peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Detailed view of monument in memory of Wouter Weylandt of Belgium who died at Passo Del Bocco in 2011 during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Detailed view of monument in memory of Wouter Weylandt of Belgium who died at Passo Del Bocco in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 A general view of the peloton competing during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fans get a good view of peloton on Stage 12, 204km from Parma to Genova (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 LR Lorenzo Rota of Italy and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lorenzo Rota of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway with 50km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 LR Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and William Barta of United States and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the original 24-rider breakaway, Lucas Hamilton of Team BikeExchange Jayco rides at the front with Will Barta of Movistar Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe in early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 LR Lawson Craddock of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco and David De La Cruz Melgarejo of Spain and Team Astana Qazaqstan compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Early breakaway led by Lawson Craddock of Team BikeExchange - Jayco along with David De La Cruz of Team Astana – Qazaqstan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 A general view of Giulio Ciccone of Italy Dario Cataldo of Italy Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain pink leader jersey Bauke Mollema of Netherlands Jacopo Mosca of Italy Edward Theuns of Belgium Otto Vergaerde of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Team presentation in Parma with Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 A general view of Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the chase group during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Leading the four chasers on a climb is Bauke Mollema of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GENOA ITALY MAY 19 Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 12 a 204km stage from Parma to Genova Giro WorldTour on May 19 2022 in Genoa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefano Oldani on the podium to celebrate second stage win of Giro for Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) won the three-man breakaway sprint to take the stage 12 victory at the Giro d’Italia. Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to launch his sprint but he was was caught and passed by both Oldani and runner-up Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in a sprint race to the line in Genoa.

“It was not easy. I knew Rota, he's my friend, I knew he was also fast so I had to watch out. For sure the other guy it was obvious he tried to anticipate. It was not so easy to manage but in the end I did it," Oldani said.

"For sure [Mathieu van der Poel] is crucial. We knew already that if we were present with more than one in the break a lot of guys would be watching Mathieu and it was a good chance for the other guys. Today, we managed really well, we were the only team that had three. We did it.”

The three riders were part of an original 20-plus breakaway that emerged after 60km of racing. An attack over the penultimate ascent of the day, La Colletta, saw Rota, Oldani and Leemreize form the day’s winning move. Although a chase group formed behind that included Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Lukas Hamilton (BikeExchange) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), they couldn’t close the gap on the run-in to Genoa where Mollema took fifth place at 57 seconds back.

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafreo) maintained his lead in the overall classification at 12 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) is in fourth at 14 seconds back.

“Today was amazing in the first hour, I looked at my Wahoo and I thought this is impossible - maybe 53 or 54k in the first hour. Then the breakaway went and the team managed really well. I like the heat, but OK, we never decide the weather so we have to adapt. I also ride in the rain and cold days,” López said, who also commented on spending nine days in the leader’s jersey.

“For sure when I arrived here my objective was to try to win some stages but now I give one dream, nine days in maglia rosa was amazing.”

