Giro d'Italia: Oldani wins stage 12 from three-man breakaway
By Kirsten Frattini published
GC picture remains same with López in pink for ninth day
Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) won the three-man breakaway sprint to take the stage 12 victory at the Giro d’Italia. Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to launch his sprint but he was was caught and passed by both Oldani and runner-up Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in a sprint race to the line in Genoa.
“It was not easy. I knew Rota, he's my friend, I knew he was also fast so I had to watch out. For sure the other guy it was obvious he tried to anticipate. It was not so easy to manage but in the end I did it," Oldani said.
"For sure [Mathieu van der Poel] is crucial. We knew already that if we were present with more than one in the break a lot of guys would be watching Mathieu and it was a good chance for the other guys. Today, we managed really well, we were the only team that had three. We did it.”
The three riders were part of an original 20-plus breakaway that emerged after 60km of racing. An attack over the penultimate ascent of the day, La Colletta, saw Rota, Oldani and Leemreize form the day’s winning move. Although a chase group formed behind that included Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Lukas Hamilton (BikeExchange) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), they couldn’t close the gap on the run-in to Genoa where Mollema took fifth place at 57 seconds back.
Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafreo) maintained his lead in the overall classification at 12 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) is in fourth at 14 seconds back.
“Today was amazing in the first hour, I looked at my Wahoo and I thought this is impossible - maybe 53 or 54k in the first hour. Then the breakaway went and the team managed really well. I like the heat, but OK, we never decide the weather so we have to adapt. I also ride in the rain and cold days,” López said, who also commented on spending nine days in the leader’s jersey.
“For sure when I arrived here my objective was to try to win some stages but now I give one dream, nine days in maglia rosa was amazing.”
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Memorial Day bike deals: Handpicked discounts for all aspects of your rideUse the Memorial Day sales to find great bike deals and upgrade your ride ahead of the summer
-
Orbea launches two new trekking e-bike models for escaping the everydayThe new Kemen and Kemen SUV e-bikes are designed to do it all on mixed terrain
-
Giro d'Italia: Oldani wins stage 12 from three-man breakawayGC picture remains same with López in pink for ninth day
-
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Kopecky wins stage 1Third win of season for Team SD Worx rider