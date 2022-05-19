Giro d'Italia: Oldani wins stage 12 from three-man breakaway

Image 1 of 19 Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 12 from three-rider break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) sprints ahead of Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) for stage 12 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Stefano Oldani celebrates stage 12 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Stefano Oldani of Alpecin - Fenix celebrates the victory in Genoa (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Breakaway of three enter Genoa for finish of 204km stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 The trio of leaders with less than 20km to go - Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) (Image credit: Getty images) Image 7 of 19 Lucas Hamilton of Team BikeExchange - Jayco at front with Wilco Kelderman of Bora - Hansgrohe in four rider chase group (Image credit: Getty images) Image 8 of 19 Trek-Segafredo at front of peloton on category 3 climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Juan Pedro López in maglia rosa tucked behind Trek-Segafredo teammates in peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Ben Tulett of Ineos Grenadiers at front of peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Detailed view of monument in memory of Wouter Weylandt of Belgium who died at Passo Del Bocco in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 Fans get a good view of peloton on Stage 12, 204km from Parma to Genova (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Lorenzo Rota of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway with 50km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 In the original 24-rider breakaway, Lucas Hamilton of Team BikeExchange Jayco rides at the front with Will Barta of Movistar Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe in early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Early breakaway led by Lawson Craddock of Team BikeExchange - Jayco along with David De La Cruz of Team Astana – Qazaqstan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Team presentation in Parma with Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Leading the four chasers on a climb is Bauke Mollema of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Stefano Oldani on the podium to celebrate second stage win of Giro for Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) won the three-man breakaway sprint to take the stage 12 victory at the Giro d’Italia. Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to launch his sprint but he was was caught and passed by both Oldani and runner-up Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in a sprint race to the line in Genoa.

“It was not easy. I knew Rota, he's my friend, I knew he was also fast so I had to watch out. For sure the other guy it was obvious he tried to anticipate. It was not so easy to manage but in the end I did it," Oldani said.

"For sure [Mathieu van der Poel] is crucial. We knew already that if we were present with more than one in the break a lot of guys would be watching Mathieu and it was a good chance for the other guys. Today, we managed really well, we were the only team that had three. We did it.”

The three riders were part of an original 20-plus breakaway that emerged after 60km of racing. An attack over the penultimate ascent of the day, La Colletta, saw Rota, Oldani and Leemreize form the day’s winning move. Although a chase group formed behind that included Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Lukas Hamilton (BikeExchange) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), they couldn’t close the gap on the run-in to Genoa where Mollema took fifth place at 57 seconds back.

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafreo) maintained his lead in the overall classification at 12 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) is in fourth at 14 seconds back.

“Today was amazing in the first hour, I looked at my Wahoo and I thought this is impossible - maybe 53 or 54k in the first hour. Then the breakaway went and the team managed really well. I like the heat, but OK, we never decide the weather so we have to adapt. I also ride in the rain and cold days,” López said, who also commented on spending nine days in the leader’s jersey.

“For sure when I arrived here my objective was to try to win some stages but now I give one dream, nine days in maglia rosa was amazing.”

