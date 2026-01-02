Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026
Date
May 21-24, 2026
Start location
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Finish location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Category
Women's WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Marlen Reusser (Movistar)
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas information
The 2026 edition of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will be held from May 21-24.
The race is part of the Women's WorldTour, having started as a national level race in 2015, and jumping up to ProSeries status before joining the WorldTour in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
in 2025 Marlen Reusser gave Spanish team Movistar a home win with back-to-back stage wins. She dominated the final stage 4 time trial to secure overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.
Reusser beat Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) by six seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by eight seconds in the time trial. In the final GC, Longo Borghini produced a good ride to move ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) into second place, while Labous jumped to fifth place overall.
Reusser showed her stage race talents with victory on the key mountain stage to Picón Blanco.
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
21 May
Stage 1:
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
22 May
Stage 2:
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
23 May
Stage 3:
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
24 May
Stage 4:
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
