Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a Burgos Feminas overview Date May 21-24, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Previous winner Marlen Reusser (Movistar)

Marlen Reusser won the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas information

The 2026 edition of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will be held from May 21-24.

The race is part of the Women's WorldTour, having started as a national level race in 2015, and jumping up to ProSeries status before joining the WorldTour in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

in 2025 Marlen Reusser gave Spanish team Movistar a home win with back-to-back stage wins. She dominated the final stage 4 time trial to secure overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

Reusser beat Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) by six seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by eight seconds in the time trial. In the final GC, Longo Borghini produced a good ride to move ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) into second place, while Labous jumped to fifth place overall.

Reusser showed her stage race talents with victory on the key mountain stage to Picón Blanco.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time 21 May Stage 1: Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 22 May Stage 2: Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 23 May Stage 3: Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 24 May Stage 4: Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3