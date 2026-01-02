Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas overview

Date

May 21-24, 2026

Start location

Finish location

Distance

Category

Women's WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

Previous winner

Marlen Reusser (Movistar)

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS PICON BLANCO SPAIN MAY 24 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 Stage 3 a 95km stage from Valle de Valdebezana Soncillo to Espinosa de los Monteros Picon Blanco 1506m UCIWWT on May 24 2025 in Espinosa de los Monteros Picon Blanco Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Marlen Reusser won the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas information

The 2026 edition of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will be held from May 21-24.

The race is part of the Women's WorldTour, having started as a national level race in 2015, and jumping up to ProSeries status before joining the WorldTour in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

in 2025 Marlen Reusser gave Spanish team Movistar a home win with back-to-back stage wins. She dominated the final stage 4 time trial to secure overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

Reusser beat Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) by six seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by eight seconds in the time trial. In the final GC, Longo Borghini produced a good ride to move ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) into second place, while Labous jumped to fifth place overall.

Reusser showed her stage race talents with victory on the key mountain stage to Picón Blanco.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Schedule

Date

Stage

Start time

Finish time

21 May

Stage 1:

22 May

Stage 2:

23 May

Stage 3:

24 May

Stage 4:

